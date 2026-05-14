Panel Built Invests in Workforce Development to Support the Future of U.S. Manufacturing

Work-Based Learning and internship programs prepare the next generation of skilled professionals in North Georgia

BLAIRSVILLE, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / As manufacturers across the United States face growing labor shortages driven by retirements in the skilled trades, Panel Built, Inc. is expanding its investment in workforce development through structured Work-Based Learning (WBL) and internship programs.

Based in North Georgia, Panel Built partners with local schools to give students hands-on experience in manufacturing, engineering, and business operations. The initiative supports long-term workforce stability while strengthening the regional economy.

The labor shortage challenge is significant. In the United States, manufacturers are expected to need an estimated 2.1 million new workers by 2030 to replace retiring employees, while the American Welding Society projects that 320,500 new welders will be needed by 2029. Similar shortages are expected across construction, electrical, and other skilled trades.

A Structured Approach to Work-Based Learning

Panel Built's WBL and internship programs place students directly into day-to-day operations. Participants are paid employees who complete the same onboarding process as any other new hire and contribute across departments including engineering, drafting, shipping, customer service, IT, marketing, and sales.

Many continue working with the company through college, particularly in welding and engineering roles that often lead to full-time positions. The program also includes participation in regional CTAE initiatives, career development events, and mock interviews that prepare students for professional environments.

Partnerships That Strengthen the Local Workforce

The company partners with Union County High School and Fannin County High School to identify and prepare students for participation in the Work-Based Learning program.

Kerri Bradshaw, Coordinator for Union County High School's CTAE and Work-Based Learning programs, said the breadth of experience is what sets Panel Built's program apart, adding that students can "work and grow in manufacturing, welding, engineering, marketing, accounting, general office work, and IT work."

Those who fully engage in Work-Based Learning often leave with greater confidence and clearer direction, along with stronger professional habits such as accountability, communication, and teamwork.

Real-World Experience That Translates to Careers

Student participants consistently point to the value of hands-on experience and increased responsibility. Former WBL student Drew McDaris said that in high school, students are "usually treated as a kid, and don't get a chance to show your worth," but at Panel Built, "if you show them you are worth your pay, they will trust you and treat you like an adult."

That growth is recognized across departments. Beth Satterfield, Panel Built Marketing Manager, noted that it is "rewarding to watch students shift from being unsure of themselves to taking real ownership of their daily tasks."

Investing in Long-Term Stability

For Panel Built, workforce development is part of long-term planning. Supporting students as they gain real-world experience strengthens the company's team while reinforcing stability in the industries it serves.

To learn more, visit our Workforce Development blog .

About Panel Built

Panel Built, Inc., headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia, is a manufacturer of modular buildings and prefabricated steel structures for industrial, commercial, and government applications. Since 1995, the company has provided custom-engineered solutions designed to meet specific facility and operational needs.

Media Contact

Beth Satterfield

esatterfield@panelbuilt.com

706.389.1803

SOURCE: Panel Built

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/panel-built-invests-in-workforce-development-to-support-the-future-of-1161547