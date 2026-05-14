Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Vom Explorer zur Gelddruckmaschine? Dieser Goldwert zündet gerade die nächste Stufe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2026 23:50 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Panel Built Invests in Workforce Development to Support the Future of U.S. Manufacturing

Work-Based Learning and internship programs prepare the next generation of skilled professionals in North Georgia

BLAIRSVILLE, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / As manufacturers across the United States face growing labor shortages driven by retirements in the skilled trades, Panel Built, Inc. is expanding its investment in workforce development through structured Work-Based Learning (WBL) and internship programs.

Based in North Georgia, Panel Built partners with local schools to give students hands-on experience in manufacturing, engineering, and business operations. The initiative supports long-term workforce stability while strengthening the regional economy.

The labor shortage challenge is significant. In the United States, manufacturers are expected to need an estimated 2.1 million new workers by 2030 to replace retiring employees, while the American Welding Society projects that 320,500 new welders will be needed by 2029. Similar shortages are expected across construction, electrical, and other skilled trades.

A Structured Approach to Work-Based Learning

Panel Built's WBL and internship programs place students directly into day-to-day operations. Participants are paid employees who complete the same onboarding process as any other new hire and contribute across departments including engineering, drafting, shipping, customer service, IT, marketing, and sales.

Many continue working with the company through college, particularly in welding and engineering roles that often lead to full-time positions. The program also includes participation in regional CTAE initiatives, career development events, and mock interviews that prepare students for professional environments.

Partnerships That Strengthen the Local Workforce

The company partners with Union County High School and Fannin County High School to identify and prepare students for participation in the Work-Based Learning program.

Kerri Bradshaw, Coordinator for Union County High School's CTAE and Work-Based Learning programs, said the breadth of experience is what sets Panel Built's program apart, adding that students can "work and grow in manufacturing, welding, engineering, marketing, accounting, general office work, and IT work."

Those who fully engage in Work-Based Learning often leave with greater confidence and clearer direction, along with stronger professional habits such as accountability, communication, and teamwork.

Real-World Experience That Translates to Careers

Student participants consistently point to the value of hands-on experience and increased responsibility. Former WBL student Drew McDaris said that in high school, students are "usually treated as a kid, and don't get a chance to show your worth," but at Panel Built, "if you show them you are worth your pay, they will trust you and treat you like an adult."

That growth is recognized across departments. Beth Satterfield, Panel Built Marketing Manager, noted that it is "rewarding to watch students shift from being unsure of themselves to taking real ownership of their daily tasks."

Investing in Long-Term Stability

For Panel Built, workforce development is part of long-term planning. Supporting students as they gain real-world experience strengthens the company's team while reinforcing stability in the industries it serves.

To learn more, visit our Workforce Development blog.

About Panel Built

Panel Built, Inc., headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia, is a manufacturer of modular buildings and prefabricated steel structures for industrial, commercial, and government applications. Since 1995, the company has provided custom-engineered solutions designed to meet specific facility and operational needs.

Media Contact

Beth Satterfield
esatterfield@panelbuilt.com
706.389.1803

SOURCE: Panel Built



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/panel-built-invests-in-workforce-development-to-support-the-future-of-1161547

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.