Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Vom Explorer zur Gelddruckmaschine? Dieser Goldwert zündet gerade die nächste Stufe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A422EZ | ISIN: CA7579221093 | Ticker-Symbol: Y0N
Tradegate
14.05.26 | 19:38
5,940 Euro
+1,37 % +0,080
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REDWOOD AI CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDWOOD AI CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8206,02014.05.
5,8006,04014.05.
ACCESS Newswire
15.05.2026 00:02 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redwood AI Corp.: Redwood AI Announces Optimization Module Update to Reactosphere, Expanding Experimental Planning and Chemical Process Optimization Capabilities

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Redwood AI Corp. (CSE:AIRX)(OTCQB:RDWCF)(Frankfurt:Y0N, WKN: A422EZ) ("Redwood" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an expansion of the optimization capabilities within Reactosphere (the "Platform" or the "Software"), its AI-powered chemistry platform, through the launch of a new Optimization Module (the "Module"). The Module is designed to help chemists and R&D teams improve experimental outcomes while reducing the time, material usage, and trial-and-error typically associated with chemical optimization workflows.

The Optimization Module expands Reactosphere beyond reaction planning and sourcing intelligence by introducing guided experimental optimization workflows that combine Bayesian optimization1, experimental design, and sample-size planning into a unified system. The Company believes this enhancement will help users improve reaction yield, purity, and process efficiency while reducing unnecessary experimentation and improving decision-making across development programs.

Chemical optimization often requires multiple experimental rounds across complex variable spaces, including reaction conditions, catalysts, solvents, and reagent concentrations. The Optimization Module is designed to support this process by recommending subsequent experimental conditions based on prior results through either fully sequential or batch-sequential workflows. The Module also incorporates multiple acquisition strategies, allowing users to balance immediate performance improvement, broader exploration of experimental space, and uncertainty reduction depending on program objectives.

To support experimental planning before laboratory work begins, the Module introduces Redwood's proprietary sample-size planning system, designed to estimate the number of experiments required to achieve a target level of predictive accuracy. Combined with structured initial experimental design generation and support for both numeric and categorical variables, Redwood believes this capability can improve early-stage data quality, strengthen downstream model performance, and help users optimize experimental resources more efficiently.

Redwood believes these enhancements further strengthen Reactosphere's position as an integrated chemistry intelligence platform, supporting not only reaction prediction and chemical sourcing, but also experimental execution and optimization. The Company expects the Module may be applicable across pharmaceutical development, materials science, specialty chemicals, and defense-related chemistry applications where efficient experimental decision-making is critical.

"Optimization is one of the most iterative and resource-intensive parts of chemistry development. By introducing structured experimental planning and AI-guided optimization into Reactosphere, we believe we can help teams improve how they design experiments, reduce unnecessary experimental burden, and reach stronger outcomes more efficiently. This expands the practical utility of the Platform and further supports its use across commercial, industrial, and defense-related chemistry applications," said Louis Dron, CEO of Redwood AI.

About Redwood AI Corp.

Redwood AI uses advanced artificial intelligence to accelerate chemistry R&D, with the aim of assisting in drug discovery and development, and furthering defense and safety solutions. The Company combines expertise in chemistry, AI, and manufacturing to streamline drug synthesis and scale-up. Redwood AI's platform is designed to enable faster, more efficient development of new therapies and chemistry-driven applications.

ON BEHALF OF REDWOOD AI CORP.,

"Louis Dron"
Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Louis Dron
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +1 888 530 8488
investors@redwoodai.com

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "potential" and similar expressions and, in this news release, includes statements relating to the development and potential deployment of the AI-powered Platform, and the expectation that the Software may be utilized for drug discovery or development or to further defense or safety solutions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on it, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking information inherently involves risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

1 Bayesian optimization is a sample-efficient optimization method used to find improved outcomes when experiments or evaluations are expensive or time-consuming. It uses a predictive model and an acquisition function to help decide which experiment or condition to test next. See On Local Optimizers of Acquisition Functions in Bayesian Optimization https://arxiv.org/abs/1901.08350.

SOURCE: Redwood AI Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/redwood-ai-announces-optimization-module-update-to-reactosphere-1167254

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.