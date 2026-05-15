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WKN: A3EHBF | ISIN: US3811194030 | Ticker-Symbol: 7GB0
München
31.10.24 | 08:07
0,372 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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GOLDEN MINERALS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
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GOLDEN MINERALS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
15.05.2026 01:02 Uhr
234 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Golden Minerals Company: Golden Minerals Announces Sale of Minera William, S.A. de C.V. and Equity Financing

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Golden Minerals Company ("Golden Minerals," "Golden" or the "Company") (OTCQB:AUMN)(TSX:AUMN) announces that two of its wholly owned subsidiaries have entered into a definitive agreement to sell 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Minera William S.A. de C.V ("Minera William") for US$1.2 million, and that the Company has entered into a private placement equity financing arrangement for gross proceeds of US$856,463.

On May 14, 2026, Golden and two of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, ECU Silver Mining Inc. ("ESM") and Golden Minerals Services Corp. ("GMSC"), entered into a share purchase agreement (the "Sale Agreement") with Streamline Metals Capital Ltd. ("Streamline") and Horizon Silver Resources Ltd. ("Horizon" and collectively with Streamline, the "Purchasers"), pursuant to which ESM and GMSC sold on the date hereof 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Minera William to the Purchasers for an aggregate purchase price of US$1.2 million (the "Sale Transaction"). Minera William principally held tax losses and a royalty interest in the San Diego project in Mexico.

Separately, the Company announces that it has entered into a subscription agreement (the "Subscription Agreement") with Streamline, pursuant to which Streamline has agreed to purchase 3,740,000 common shares (the "Purchased Shares") of Golden, in a private placement transaction, at a price of US$0.229 per Purchased Share for gross proceeds of US$856,463 (the "Offering"). Upon completion of the Offering, Streamline will hold approximately 19.9% of issued and outstanding shares of the Company. The Offering is expected to close on or around May 20, 2026, and is subject to the Company receiving all required regulatory approvals.

Streamline and Horizon are privately held firms based in Vancouver, B.C. that invest in mining projects.

The net proceeds of the Sale Transaction and the Offering are expected to be used by the Company (i) for working capital purposes; (ii) to advance joint venture processes in relation to the Company's Sand Canyon project in Nevada and Sarita/Desierto project in Salta, Argentina; (iii) to evaluate new project opportunities, including opportunities in Bolivia; and (iv) for other general working capital and corporate purposes.

"This transaction represents another important milestone in Golden's ongoing strategic repositioning," said Pablo Castanos, President and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Minerals. "The sale of Minera William strengthens our balance sheet and provides additional flexibility as we continue to focus our resources on opportunities with stronger long-term potential. Together with the financing, these transactions improve our working capital position and support our efforts to unlock value from the Company's asset portfolio. We are also very optimistic about welcoming Streamline as a significant shareholder and strategic partner, and we believe its involvement further validates the long-term potential of the Company. Over the last two years, we have taken decisive steps to simplify the business, reduce liabilities and position Golden for future growth. We believe these transactions represent another important step forward in that process."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and forward-looking information with the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the Company's use of proceeds of the Sale Transaction and the Offering; the closing of the Offering and the timing therefor; the ability to obtain the required regulatory approvals to complete the Offering; the Company's plans to advance joint venture processes relating to the Sand Canyon project in Nevada and the Sarita Desierto project in Salta, Argentina; the evaluation of new project opportunities, including in Bolivia; and the Company's strategic repositioning and future growth. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including increases in costs and declines in general economic conditions; changes in political conditions, in tax, royalty, environmental and other laws in the United States, Mexico, Argentina and other jurisdictions in which the Company operates or may operate; risks associated with joint ventures and international operations; and fluctuations in silver and gold prices. Golden Minerals assumes no obligation to update this information. Additional risks relating to Golden Minerals may be found in the periodic and current reports filed with the SEC by Golden Minerals and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

For additional information, please visit http://www.goldenminerals.com/ or contact:

Golden Minerals Company
(303) 839-5060

SOURCE: Golden Minerals Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/golden-minerals-announces-sale-of-minera-william-s.a.-de-c.v.-and-equity-financin-1167255

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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