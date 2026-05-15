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PR Newswire
15.05.2026 01:06 Uhr
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Langius Media Launches Exclusive Quarterly Mastermind

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Langius Media has officially launched its exclusive quarterly mastermind, a private experience designed to bring together entrepreneurs, creators, and business owners. Built for those ready to move beyond content and into monetization, the program helps individuals scale and unlock new opportunities. Participants also gain access to strategic collaborations and partnerships that accelerate growth. Interested applicants can visit Langius Media to learn more and apply.

Taylor Langius commented, "We're proud to bring our mastermind members together through a series of invite-only experiences hosted in world-class destinations." He added, "Our goal is to provide attendees with strategies and systems they can immediately implement."

About Langius Media

Langius Media is a growth-focused agency specializing in building and scaling brands. With a focus on storytelling and years of experience, the agency offers a range of solutions to help clients grow their businesses. Their portfolio includes work for celebrities, influencers, and entrepreneurs, making them a trusted partner.

To learn more about Langius Media, visit www.langiusmedia.com.

Media Contact
Company Name: Langius Media
Contact Person: Taylor Langius
Email: info@langiusmedia.com
Website: www.langiusmedia.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2980769/Langius_Media.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/langius-media-launches-exclusive-quarterly-mastermind-302772980.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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