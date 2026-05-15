São Paulo, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - CAIXA, Brazil's largest bank by number of clients, loan portfolio, and savings deposits, announces its consolidated results for the first quarter of 2026 (1Q26).

HIGHLIGHTS:

Recurring Net Income of BRL 3.5 billion in 1Q26, up 25.4% QoQ;

Accounting Net Income of BRL 3.5 billion in 1Q26, up 38.5% QoQ;

Recurring ROE reached 9.31% as of Mar26, down 137 bps compared to Dec25;

Financial Margin reached BRL 18.3 billion in 1Q26, up 11.8% YoY;

CAIXA Assets totaled BRL 2.4 trillion as of Mar26, up 12.9% YoY;

Total Loan portfolio balance totaled BRL 1.410 trillion as of Mar26, up 11.3% YoY;

Sustainable Finance Portfolio totaled BRL 886.1 billion as of Mar26, the largest in the market;

Total Loan Origination of BRL 179.4 billion in 1Q26, up 17.9% YoY;

Mortgage Loan Portfolio balance totaled BRL 966.2 billion as of Mar26, up 13.9% YoY;

CAIXA holds a market share of 68.0% in the mortgage loan segment as of Mar26;

Mortgage loan originations totaled BRL 64.2 billion in 1Q26, up 30.6% YoY;

The outstanding balance of the Infrastructure and Sanitation loan portfolio totaled BRL 109.8 billion as of Mar26, up 0.5% YoY;

Outstanding balance of Payroll-deductible Loans totaled BRL 114.2 billion as of Mar26, up 7.6% YoY and accounting for 73.7% of the individual commercial loan portfolio. CAIXA's market share in this segment totaled 14.8%;

Outstanding balance of Agribusiness Loans totaled BRL 64.9 billion as of Mar26, up 2.2% YoY;

Balance of total funding amounted to BRL 2.034 trillion as of Mar26, up 13.7% YoY;

Balance of savings deposits amounted to BRL 392.4 billion as of Mar26, up 3.4% YoY, reaching a 39.2% market share;

Delinquency Rate stood at 3.71% as of Mar26, up 122 bps YoY;

Basel Ratio of 15.1% and Tier 1 Capital of 14.2% as of Mar26, remaining 360 bps and 470 bps above the minimum regulatory requirements, respectively.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297590

Source: Caixa Economica Federal