Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - FeralX Systems Inc. ("FeralX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the second tranche of its private placement announced on May 6, 2026 (the "Private Placement"), for aggregate gross proceeds of $647,500, issuing 1,618,750 Common Shares at a price of $0.40 per Common Share.

No insiders of the Company participated in the First Tranche and no finders' fees were paid.

All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company has subscribed for a promissory note in the principal amount of $425,000.00 (the "Note") in Blackcreek Labs Inc., a non-arm's length party on May 13, 2026. The Note is payable on demand by the Company at any time. The proceeds will be used for general working capital and corporate purposes.

The Note bears interest at a rate of 1% per annum, calculated and compounded monthly, not in advance, and is unsecured. The Note may be repaid in whole or in part at any time without bonus or penalty, subject to customary notice. Upon demand by the Company, the full outstanding principal and accrued but unpaid interest become immediately due and payable.

Blackcreek Labs Inc. the subscription and issuance of the Note constitutes a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61 101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements available under MI 61-101, among others, on the basis that the fair market value of the transaction does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About FeralX Systems Inc.

FeralX is setting itself up to be a Canadian defence research, development and manufacturing company. Upon completion of the transactions previously disclosed, it will be in position to design, build and deliver the full capability stack for the augmented warfighter, small arms, man-portable unmanned systems, and AI-enabled targeting as and single, integrated supplier.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information, including statements regarding completion of the Private Placement, including, the expected use of proceeds; the Note, including repayment thereof; and future operational, financial, and business objectives.

Forward-looking information is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions made as of the date hereof and is subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that required approvals are not obtained on the terms or timing anticipated, or at all; that the transactions do not close as contemplated; that the Assets do not yield anticipated benefits; market conditions; dilution; and the other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as such term is defined in policies of the TSXV Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297595

Source: FeralX Systems Inc.