New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - CAPITAL VARIATION LTD announced today that it will be participating in the 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA May 18th and 19th, 2026.

CAPITAL VARIATION LTD is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 04:30PM. Lady Margareth Gonzalez, will be presenting on behalf of the company.

"Capital Variation is an institutional platform built to connect sophisticated capital with exceptional opportunities, supporting emerging managers, minority-led, and woman-led firms across private markets."

Event: LD Micro Invitational XVI

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Time: 04:30PM PDT

WEBCAST LINK

Summary of LD Micro Invitational XVI

The 2026 LD Micro Invitational XVI will take place May 18th and 19th, 2026 at the Luxe Hotel Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Registration will begin at 5:30 PM PT on May 17th in conjunction with a welcome reception.

Presentations will take place from 9:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 18th, followed by panels and keynote speakers.

Presentations will take place from 9:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 19th, followed by the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty.

This two-day event will feature micro and small-cap companies across all sectors, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About CAPITAL VARIATION LTD

Capital Variation is an investor relations and advisory platform connecting family offices and institutional investors with compelling opportunities across emerging technologies, digital assets, healthcare innovation, real assets, and longevity. Since inception, we have supported clients through strategic advisory, cross-border growth, consultancy projects, private gatherings, seminars, and tailored investor communications designed to build relationships globally and drive long-term value. Our work spans fundraising support, co-investment opportunities, capital introduction, event curation, and bespoke consulting for managers and founders seeking access to a trusted network of sophisticated investors. We also focus on private market secondaries and pre-IPO opportunities, providing access to differentiated deal flow in high-quality late-stage and liquidity-driven transactions. Building on this platform, we are preparing to launch our upcoming fund, aimed at backing innovative businesses and sectors positioned for durable growth.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through its dynamic, investor-driven conferences and curated company exposure, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To register, please contact: registration@ldmicro.com.

Source: LD Micro