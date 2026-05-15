OLFACTORY ART KELLER: Ethical Artform of Perfumery Remixes Displayed in NYC, Berlin and London

Naked Ghosts, an art gallery and store in Manhattan's West Village, is pleased to introduce two scent sculptures, Augmented Reality and F*** The Fluff.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / The artistic body of works was created by master perfumer Christophe Laudamiel from olfactory artefacts commonly found in the perfume industry. Both pieces explore how the art of the remix and the art of installation can allow the art of perfumery to expand. Great remixes , for instance, have transformed the music scene.

AUGMENTED REALITY

A work built upon Shalimar by Jacques Guerlain. The original formula of 1925 was reworked multiple times over the years due to changing regulations or perhaps shortages. The fresh market product of 2026, purchased in a licensed department store in New York City was used as the main building block. Augmented Reality illustrates the notion of "good hacking", as it might be called in publishing, art installations and cybercriminality. The artist opens the eyes and the nostrils of the sniffers to the reality of objectivity and subjectivity of judgments, the destabilization potential of the admitted untouchable, as well as the dimensionalities of perceptions.

F*** THE FLUFF

A work built upon Baccarat Rouge 540 by Francis Kurkdjian. The fresh market product from 2026, purchased in licensed department stores in New York City and Europe, serves as the main building block. Laudamiel added, not musical, but fragrance notes, to play a remix on the collector's amygdala and hippocampus. This art piece explores the escapable and unescapable behind objectivity and subjectivity. Furthermore, it illustrates how "ethical hacking" can be used to wrestle with certain tribulations entrenched in the glitzy scene. Tribulations which are for many still too tangent to ethics, respect, and education. The strength of the name mirrors the emotional response to this unspoken reality. It challenges the hazy fumes and the well-published marketing practice of "amalgame" on which the fragrance world has surfed allegro for so many decades, unchecked. In a perfumery artworld gasping for "authenticity" (CBS News 2026), Laudamiel shines a flashlight in order to illuminate some unseen good-or-bad reliques of the past. Like a DJ, he utilizes remixing to transport the sniffers where they have not been with the current tune. F*** the Fluff uses elements such as natural saffron (deemed "not used in perfumery" according to Maison Francis Kurkdjian's website, yet it is) and natural jasmines. These elements are included for their smells, to pay homage to farmers in Egypt and India as well as to translate Laudamiel's own interpretation of heartfelt rouge (French for red and one of the two favorite colors of the artist).

Augmented Reality and F*** The Fluff are dyptiques measuring 7.7x5.25x1.25in, i.e. 19.5x13.5x3cm, with one 15ml/1floz flask and separately 1ml of the original fragrance.

Created sans-AI.

The dyptiques are currently offered to collectors for USD240 each, signed, engraved and numbered, at scent galleries in New York City, Berlin and London. The edition of 263 with 5 artist's proofs is remisniscent of 26-3, the birthdate of internationally respected and uncompromising late parfumeure Germaine Cellier. Collectors are required to read a disclaimer before acquiring a dyptique as the composition of the original scent is unknown. Allergen listings are available upon request.

The mission of NAKED GHOSTS is to bring fun into perfumery, provide quality curation, and raise awareness of the least-known art, in its depth and multifaceted possibilities of expression. The gallery explores smell-artistry and challenges the tabus of the frigid and highly codified fragrance microcosm. Tabus that have long evaporated in other arts. The "ghosts" are the scents themselves. They are friendly but can scare as well. They may be discreet, or loud. They are invisible, yet jump-start emotions. They travel freely through doors, or smokescreens, slowly or suddenly. They come in many shapes, colors, cultures. We like to show them as they are, naked.

From Mae West's incarceration in a former women's prison and The Living Theatre staging opinion-leading plays, to the Stonewall liberation and its National Monument, the West Village has been the source of artistic and merely "because-this-is-the-right-thing-to-do" endeavors. NAKED GHOSTS wish to play at least a small role in that history by reshuffling the noses through art.

CHRISTOPHE LAUDAMIEL is a Master Perfumer and Scent Sculptor renowned for his groundbreaking work in fine fragrances, immersive ambient installations, and cinematic scent design. His extensive portfolio includes top-10 selling scents for global fashion and beauty houses like Abercrombie & Fitch (Fierce), Béyoncé, Clinique (Happy Heart), Tom Ford (Amber Nude and Amber Absolute) and Ralph Lauren (Polo Blue for Men). He has also created award-winning fragrances for established niche brands such as Annindriya, Grandiflora, Richmess, Savoir-Faire, and Strangelove NYC.

A recipient of numerous awards in both fragrance and chemistry, and holding 17 granted patents, Christophe was honored with the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award for Contribution to Scent Culture by the Los Angeles Institute of Art and Olfaction. He is celebrated for his avant-garde olfactory compositions and acclaimed critics have lauded his work. Luca Turin declared him "the greatest inventor of novel perfume structures working today" (2016), while Perfumers & Flavorists dubbed him "Perfumer of the Future" (2018), the Sunday Times called him "Perfumer revolutionizing the industry," and iD Magazine recognized him as "a true perfume genius." He serves as the in-house perfumer to Osmo New York and BélAirLab Tokyo, following a distinguished career at Procter & Gamble (Europe, USA), IFF, and his own venture, DreamAir NYC.

Some of Christophe's scents hold the unique distinction of being officially entered, as olfactory forms on a special convention (not as mere bottles) into the collections of institutions such as the International Perfumery Museum in Grasse and the Harvard University Archives, and at the Cleveland Museum of Art and the Rubin Museum NYC. He is currently attempting to have distinguished scent sculptures protected by the US Copyright Office. He has composed artistic scent-tracks for a Thierry Mugler project for the book and film Perfume, the Story of a Murderer, as well as for cultural icons like Kate Moss, Heston Blumenthal and David Bowie for Visionaire magazine. His scents have been exhibited at venues such as Art Miami ("Senior Curator choices"), the Guggenheim Museums (featuring Green Aria, a scent opera in 33 scents), Cooper Hewitt NYC, MoMA Istanbul, Mori Museum and Tokyo Towers, and the Ara Modern Art Museum in Seoul. His work has graced the official Japanese and Swiss Pavilions at World Expo's and the USA Pavillion at the Venice Architecture Biennale. He is a sought-after speaker and ambassador for perfumery at leading universities (Harvard, Sorbonne, Cornell), scientific congresses, and institutions such as French Embassies, the EU Parliament, on Washington D.C. Capitol Hill, and three times at the World Economic Forum in Davos and Sharm El Sheik. Christophe is represented by mianki Galerie in Berlin and Olfactory Art Keller in NYC.

"Perfumers have a mission to speak up to defend a true and better expansion of the art. We witness the frontstage and backstage of perfumery and, uniquely, we know the art". A prolific writer, he has contributed to major peer-reviewed scientific papers, several chapters in perfume theory books and interviews in olfactory magazines. He volunteers as an osmocurator (smell historian) for the International Fragrance Repository in Versailles (Osmothèque).

Within the industry, Christophe is highly respected for his unwavering pursuit of ethics. Recognizing the lack of a deontology code in a traditional industry, he founded the Perfume Code of Ethics with 120 professional pledgers so far. He is a vocal and active defender of farmers and chemists worldwide and the fair use of natural ingredients and high-end molecules in perfume compositions:

He is fluent in English, French, and German at a conference level, competes nationally in Kung Fu forms, and enjoys dancing, traveling, and sharing dawn on the beach with his blue-mohawk dog, Yuki.

PRESS INQUIRIES:

Ro Miller, Naked Ghosts New York

www.nakedghosts.com

info@nakedghosts.com

SOURCE: OLFACTORY ART KELLER

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/ethical-artform-of-perfumery-remixes-displayed-in-nyc-berlin-and-londo-1166986