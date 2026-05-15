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PR Newswire
15.05.2026 05:48 Uhr
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Natalia Dyer Named Global Muse for Purito Seoul

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natalia Dyer, best known for her role in a hit global series, has been named the first global muse for Purito Seoul, a leading global skincare brand.

In the newly unveiled campaign visuals, Purito Seoul highlights Natalia Dyer's distinctive natural beauty and understated elegance. With a globally admired presence, she has earned widespread recognition for her refined, authentic, and effortlessly captivating image. The brand shared that her graceful sensibility and genuine warmth closely reflect Purito Seoul's core values, making her an inspiring and fitting choice as its global muse.

The company plans to expand the campaign through a phased rollout of interview content and visual editorials. With Dyer, Purito Seoul aims to further solidify its brand identity across global markets.

A representative from Purito Seoul stated, "Amid rapid growth in key overseas markets, we selected our global ambassador to further strengthen the brand's global presence and identity. This appointment marks a significant turning point in our journey toward becoming a global brand." The representative added, "We will continue to drive sustainable growth based on our product competitiveness and brand philosophy."

Purito Seoul has consistently upheld a philosophy centered on fundamentals, even within the fast-evolving K-beauty landscape. The brand focuses on naturally derived ingredients, developed into scientifically formulated skincare solutions. Moving beyond the concept of clean beauty, it aims to establish itself as a trusted global skincare brand through a refined ingredient philosophy and advanced technology.

Over the past four years, Purito Seoul has achieved approximately tenfold growth, maintaining steady momentum in global markets. The brand has built strong consumer trust through ingredient transparency, proven product performance, and word-of-mouth driven by real user experiences. Its growth and product excellence were further recognized with the "2025 Olive Young Awards - Rookie Category." Building on this momentum, the company aims to accelerate brand growth with a target of KRW 130 billion in revenue by 2026.

"This appointment serves as a starting point for elevating our brand philosophy and advancing toward global brand status," the representative said. "We will continue to reinforce our philosophy and expertise more clearly across international markets."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2980136/260410_Purito_0659_1_re.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/natalia-dyer-named-global-muse-for-purito-seoul-302773212.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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