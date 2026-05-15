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PR Newswire
15.05.2026 07:48 Uhr
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China Academy of Art: China Pavilion at the 61st International Art Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia: Dream Stream

VENICE, Italy, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The exhibition, Dream Stream, at the China Pavilion at the 61st International Art Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia opened on May 8. It is hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China, with the Art Museum of the China Academy of Art (CAA) serving as the curatorial institution. Led by Professor Yu Xuhong, President of CAA and Director of CAA Art Museum, the curatorial team reveal the Eastern cultural lineages in the digital age.

Titled Dream Stream, the China Pavilion takes stream as its guiding metaphor and dream as its experiential horizon. In dialogue with the introspective tone of the Biennale's overarching theme In Minor Keys, it unfolds a poetics of fluidity to articulate a conversation between Eastern philosophy and contemporary art. Dream Stream takes its name from Dream Stream Essays by Shen Kuo, a scholar of the Northern Song Dynasty. Bringing together calligraphy, video, installation, and cutting-edge technologies, the exhibition presents an immersive art scene that "synthesizes ancient and modern, connects China and the world, and integrates art and science." Highlights include: Game Science's Black Myth: Wukong, making its debut on an international art platform as a game art form; The large-scale installation, 2027 Shen Kuo, created by the mega-project team of MSG, drawing on the form of the long handscroll in traditional Chinese art; The spatial installation, Liangzhu Highlight, co-created by artists Zheng Jing, WuJunyong and their teams in collaboration with scientists from Zhejiang Lab, projects dynamic light from high above onto the ground. Artist Xu Jiang's outdoor sculpture Symbiosis, where intertwined sunflowers and lotuses symbolize civilizational mutual learning; Calligrapher Wang Dongling's giant cursive script Free and Easy Wandering, together with a robot co-writing the characters "Dream Stream"; Yang Fudong's latest work Solitary Hill, Plantain Rain, which pays tribute to the reclusive traditions of the Song Dynasty through cross-media techniques.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini, President of La Biennale di Venezia Pietrangelo Buttafuoco, and other distinguished guests spoke highly of it. Curator and President of CAA Yu Xuhong expressed his hope that audiences at the China Pavilion would engage face to face and heart to heart, experiencing the poetry and vitality of Chinese culture, and appreciating the tension and warmth of art in the age of AI.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2980859/photo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-pavilion-at-the-61st-international-art-exhibition--la-biennale-di-venezia-dream-stream-302773297.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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