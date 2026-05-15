Valeura Energy Inc.: Valeura Announces Voting Results

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE, OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Corporation") reports the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on 14 May 2026.

Shareholders voted on and approved the following proposals: (1) the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP (Singapore) as the auditors of the Corporation; (2) the election of the directors of the Corporation, (3) the allocation of unallocated options under the Corporation's stock option plan; and (4) the allocation of unallocated performance share units and restricted share units under the Corporation's performance and restricted share unit plan.

The voting results for the election of the directors are as follows:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Nominee For Withheld Total For Withheld Dr. W. Sean Guest 61,454,987 1,527,307 62,982,294 97.58% 2.42% Dr. Timothy R. Marchant 59,390,925 3,591,370 62,982,295 94.30% 5.70% Joseph A. Tomkiewicz 61,454,787 1,527,507 62,982,294 97.57% 2.43% Russell J. Hiscock 57,381,331 5,600,964 62,982,295 91.11% 8.89% Timothy N. Chapman 61,455,237 1,527,057 62,982,294 97.58% 2.42% Lina Lee 61,067,670 1,914,626 62,982,296 96.96% 3.04% Anna Green 61,067,635 1,914,661 62,982,296 96.96% 3.04% Chalermchai Mahagitsiri 46,588,049 16,394,246 62,982,295 73.97% 26.03%

About the Company

Valeura Energy Inc. is a Canadian public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and Türkiye. The Corporation is executing a growth-oriented strategy, reinvesting into its producing asset portfolio while deploying capital toward further organic and inorganic growth across Southeast Asia. Valeura is committed to delivering value-accretive growth for all stakeholders, underpinned by high standards of environmental, social and governance responsibility.

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Valeura Energy Inc. (General Corporate Enquiries) +65 6373 6940

Sean Guest, President and CEO

Yacine Ben-Meriem, CFO

Contact@valeuraenergy.com

Valeura Energy Inc. (Investor and Media Enquiries) +1 403 975 6752

Robin James Martin, SVP, Communications and Investor Relations

IR@valeuraenergy.com

Contact details for the Corporation's advisors, covering research analysts and joint brokers, including Auctus Advisors LLP, Beacon Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Ltd (UK), Cormark Securities Inc., Research Capital Corporation, Roth Canada Inc., and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, are listed on the Corporation's website at www.valeuraenergy.com/investor-information/analysts/.

This announcement does not contain inside information.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, including where such offer would be unlawful. This news release is not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Ireland, the Republic of South Africa or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which its publication or distribution would be unlawful.

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SOURCE: Valeura Energy Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/valeura-announces-voting-results-1167309