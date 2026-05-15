CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
15 May 2026
Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of
CoinShares Digital Individual Securities
LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83
CoinShares Cardano Staking ETP Digital Securities - Sharing of Staking Rewards
Jersey - 15 May 2026 - CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") hereby announces in accordance with Condition 5.3.2 of the Conditions of the Digital Securities that, from start of trading on 15 May 2026, Staking Rewards in relation to the Staking Class (the "Specified Class") specified below will be decreased from 2% per annum to 1% per annum. There will continue to be a positive increase in the daily accrual to the Coin Entitlement (in addition to the pre-existing reduction in management fee to 0% p.a.) which shall apply from the start of trading on 15 May 2026 until further notice in accordance with Condition 5.3.2.
Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined herein bear the same meanings as defined or used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 24 March 2026.
For further information, please contact:
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
2 Hill Street
St. Helier, Jersey,
JE2 4UA
Channel Islands
ir@coinshares.com
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End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
|2 Hill Street
|JE2 4UA St Helier
|Jersey Guernsey
|Phone:
|+44 1534513100
|E-mail:
|physical@coinshares.com
|Internet:
|https://coinshares.com/
|ISIN:
|GB00BNRRF659
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2327896
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2327896 15-May-2026 CET/CEST