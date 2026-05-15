CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited: RIS CSDS Cardano ETP - Staking Change (15.05.2026)



15-May-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





15 May 2026

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of CoinShares Digital Individual Securities LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83 CoinShares Cardano Staking ETP Digital Securities - Sharing of Staking Rewards Jersey - 15 May 2026 - CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") hereby announces in accordance with Condition 5.3.2 of the Conditions of the Digital Securities that, from start of trading on 15 May 2026, Staking Rewards in relation to the Staking Class (the "Specified Class") specified below will be decreased from 2% per annum to 1% per annum. There will continue to be a positive increase in the daily accrual to the Coin Entitlement (in addition to the pre-existing reduction in management fee to 0% p.a.) which shall apply from the start of trading on 15 May 2026 until further notice in accordance with Condition 5.3.2.

Specified Class ISIN Management Fee Old Staking Reward New Staking Reward CoinShares Cardano Staking ETP GB00BNRRF659 Reduced to 0% p.a. 2% p.a. 1% p.a.

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined herein bear the same meanings as defined or used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 24 March 2026. For further information, please contact: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 2 Hill Street St. Helier, Jersey, JE2 4UA Channel Islands ir@coinshares.com This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com

End of Inside Information