Through this million asset purchase, Inox Clean acquires 3 GW of operational TOPCon solar module manufacturing capacity in the United States, aligning with the "Make in America, For America" initiative. India Inox Clean Energy Ltd (Inox Clean), the integrated renewable energy platform of the Inoxgfl Group, has announced the acquisition of the North Carolina assets of Boviet Solar through its wholly owned subsidiary, Inox Solar Americas, LLC. The acquisition adds 3 GW of operational TOPCon solar module manufacturing capacity to Inox Clean's portfolio, along with a binding agreement to acquire ...

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