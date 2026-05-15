Cinemo, global leader in AI-powered, fully integrated in-vehicle entertainment and digital media solutions, delivering seamless multi-screen experiences for drivers and passengers, has been recognized as an Automotive Infotainment Innovator at the 2026 AutoX Innovator Awards by Compass Intelligence, highlighting its role in shaping the next generation of in-vehicle experiences.

The AutoX Innovator Awards recognize companies that move the industry forward. Winners are selected based on criteria including technological advancement, differentiation, integration capabilities, user experience, industry partnerships, and feasibility. Additional emphasis is placed on real-world outcomes, such as improving driver safety, enhancing passenger experiences, delivering positive market impact, and transforming mobility.

"Cinemo exemplifies the future of automotive infotainment, where innovation is defined not just by technology, but by the experiences it enables," said Stephanie Atkinson, CEO of Compass Intelligence.

"This recognition reflects our work on the car becoming the digital space customers are looking for. We're focused on empowering automakers to foster experiences that feel natural, connected, and personal," said Elif Ede, Vice President Strategy at Cinemo.

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global provider of innovative infotainment products designed to create seamless digital media experiences. Its portfolio features award-winning, fully integrated, system-agnostic solutions that combine low footprint with high performance and quality.

Founded in 2008, Cinemo provides world-leading digital media solutions for the highly demanding automotive market. Trusted by more than 40 market-leading OEMs and over 20 tier-1 suppliers, Cinemo has a strong track record of industry firsts.

By leveraging its field-proven digital media, cloud, and AI technologies, Cinemo has expanded its range to create the first open cloud ecosystem that connects devices, content, and users.

Cinemo's global team of innovative thinkers, representing over 40 nationalities, is dedicated to driving continuous growth and developing digital media solutions that create value for our customers and partners.

Further information is available at www.cinemo.com.

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Contacts:

Martina Oerther, Marketing Director (moerther@cinemo.com)