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PR Newswire
15.05.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Ozelle Wins German Innovation Award Gold for Advancing the Fourth Generation of Hematology Analysis

BERLIN, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ozelle has received a Gold Award at the German Innovation Award, one of Germany's leading innovation honors, for its EHBT-50 Mini Lab Multi-Functional Analyzer. The award recognizes innovations that advance products and technologies through meaningful user value, engineering excellence, and practical impact across industries.

Designed for decentralized clinical settings, the EHBT-50 Mini Lab combines 7-diff hematology, biochemistry, immunoassay, and AI-powered morphology analysis within an integrated diagnostic platform. The system was recognized in the Medical Technologies category for addressing growing demand for faster, more accessible diagnostics beyond centralized laboratories.

As diagnostic testing expands across frontline healthcare environments, laboratories are facing increasing pressure from staffing shortages, workflow complexity, and delayed turnaround times. In many distributed care settings, advanced morphology analysis still depends heavily on specialized personnel and centralized laboratory infrastructure. Ozelle's approach focuses on simplifying these workflows while maintaining laboratory-level analytical capability in everyday clinical practice.

The EHBT-50 Mini Lab incorporates Ozelle's AI × CBM (Complete Blood Morphology) technology to support standardized morphology analysis and rapid identification of abnormal cells. By combining AI-assisted interpretation with consistent cellular imaging, the system helps reduce dependence on highly specialized manual review in routine testing environments while improving consistency across different clinical settings.

For everyday clinical operation, the analyzer features maintenance-free architecture, sealed all-in-one cartridges, room-temperature reagents, and simplified one-click testing designed to reduce operational complexity. The system also supports flexible testing panels for applications including infection assessment, diabetes management, and thyroid testing, helping clinicians manage broader diagnostic needs without relying on multiple standalone analyzers.

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2014 and now operating globally with operations in Frankfurt, Ozelle develops AI- and IoT-powered diagnostic systems for medical and veterinary applications worldwide. "This recognition reflects the industry's growing focus on diagnostic systems that can operate reliably across real-world clinical environments," said Ozelle. "We believe hematology is entering a new phase where AI and morphology intelligence become more integrated into routine clinical workflows." Schedule a meeting to experience Ozelle's AI-powered diagnostics live.

Contact Ozelle
www.ozellemed.com
info@ozellepoct.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2979012/Ozelle_Wins_German_Innovation_Award_Gold_2026.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ozelle-wins-german-innovation-award-gold-for-advancing-the-fourth-generation-of-hematology-analysis-302770793.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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