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PR Newswire
15.05.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Democracy PR: Democracy's super-charged approach scoops a mighty fine nine PRCA award nominations

MANCHESTER, England, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Democracy has dominated this year's PRCA Dare Awards with an outstanding nine nominations across six categories celebrating its measurable creativity.

The Manchester and London based agency has landed the impressive haul of short-listings after a hugely successful year, in which it was also ranked as the fastest-growing agency outside London.

Its innovative and impactful campaigns have been recognised across B2B, B2C, social and influencer, as well as a rising star nomination for AI visibility strategist Ben Vause and a team culture and community nomination.

The full list of nominations: Best B2B PR award for Certas Energy; Best Consumer Relations PR for both Flymo and GARDENA; Best Digital PR & Social Media campaign for Arco and Fray Bentos; Best Integrated PR Campaign for Gardena and Tequila Rose; Rising Star award for AI visibility strategist, Ben Vause; and Team Culture and Community award.

Democracy CEO Jen O'Grady says: "This is a win for the entire agency, as there is not a single team member who hasn't played a part in developing clear narrative campaigns that have been brought to life across multiple communications channels.

"We have invested in the latest tools to be able to demonstrate the outcomes and measurable results of our work, reflecting the impact we are having in AI visibility. This is all to set our clients up to be the most visible in AI, in media and with their social communities to create a meaningful impact with key stakeholders as the comms landscape shifts once again.

"We work with challenger brands across all sectors who trust us to tell their stories and recognition like this shows we're getting it right."

The winners will be announced at the Treehouse Hotel in Manchester on June 18.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/democracys-super-charged-approach-scoops-a-mighty-fine-nine-prca-award-nominations-302772672.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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