Plante Moran opens Amsterdam office as part of ongoing international expansion

New location strengthens firm's ability to support clients operating across Europe and beyond

AMSTERDAM, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plante Moran, one of North America's largest accounting, tax, consulting and wealth management firms, has announced the opening of a new office in Amsterdam. This marks the firm's first location in Europe and builds on more than 20 years of international office expansion, beginning with Shanghai and followed by openings in Mexico, Mumbai and Tokyo. The new office reflects Plante Moran's continued investment in global capabilities to support clients as they operate, expand and compete across borders.

For more than 40 years, Plante Moran has worked alongside organizations with international operations, helping them navigate regulatory complexity, growth and change. As cross-border activity continues to increase, the firm is expanding its on-the-ground presence to better serve U.S.- and Latin American-based companies doing business in Europe and European organizations operating in the United States and Latin America.

"Opening an office in Amsterdam is a natural extension of how we grow with our clients," said Jason Drake, managing partner of Plante Moran. "It strengthens our global growth strategy and reflects our long-term commitment to being present where our clients need us - while staying true to the culture and values that define our firm."

The Amsterdam office, located at De Boelelaan 7, 1083 HJ Amsterdam, will be led by Kevin Dailey. A long-time Plante Moran leader, Dailey brings deep experience working with organizations that operate across borders and will be responsible for overseeing the firm's strategy, growth and client service in the region.

"Amsterdam's extensive infrastructure, stable regulatory environment and global connectivity make it a natural gateway for organizations expanding across Europe," said Dailey. "That positioning allows us to build this office intentionally, with a focused footprint that can scale alongside client needs while delivering the full strength of Plante Moran's global capabilities across the region."

The Amsterdam opening complements Plante Moran's broader international expansion strategy, including its recent combination with JA Del Río, one of Mexico's largest audit, tax and consulting firms, with additional offices in Colombia and Costa Rica. Together, these investments enhance the firm's global presence across Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and North America while remaining committed to serving clients as one firm globally.

"For more than a century, we've taken a deliberate, long-term approach to growth," Drake added. "As our clients' businesses become increasingly global, our responsibility is to grow with them in a way that reinforces our people-first culture and long-term stewardship mindset."

About Plante Moran

Plante Moran is among North America's largest accounting, tax, consulting and wealth management firms and provides a full line of services to organizations in the following industries: manufacturing and distribution, service, healthcare, private equity, public sector, financial services, real estate, construction and energy. Throughout its more than 100 years in business, the firm has grown to a staff of more than 4,500 professionals throughout the United States and internationally. Plante Moran has been recognized by a number of organizations, including Fortune magazine, as one of the best places to work in America. For more information, visit plantemoran.com.

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