Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Vom Explorer zur Gelddruckmaschine? Dieser Goldwert zündet gerade die nächste Stufe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.05.2026 08:06 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Plante Moran opens Amsterdam office as part of ongoing international expansion

New location strengthens firm's ability to support clients operating across Europe and beyond

AMSTERDAM, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plante Moran, one of North America's largest accounting, tax, consulting and wealth management firms, has announced the opening of a new office in Amsterdam. This marks the firm's first location in Europe and builds on more than 20 years of international office expansion, beginning with Shanghai and followed by openings in Mexico, Mumbai and Tokyo. The new office reflects Plante Moran's continued investment in global capabilities to support clients as they operate, expand and compete across borders.

For more than 40 years, Plante Moran has worked alongside organizations with international operations, helping them navigate regulatory complexity, growth and change. As cross-border activity continues to increase, the firm is expanding its on-the-ground presence to better serve U.S.- and Latin American-based companies doing business in Europe and European organizations operating in the United States and Latin America.

"Opening an office in Amsterdam is a natural extension of how we grow with our clients," said Jason Drake, managing partner of Plante Moran. "It strengthens our global growth strategy and reflects our long-term commitment to being present where our clients need us - while staying true to the culture and values that define our firm."

The Amsterdam office, located at De Boelelaan 7, 1083 HJ Amsterdam, will be led by Kevin Dailey. A long-time Plante Moran leader, Dailey brings deep experience working with organizations that operate across borders and will be responsible for overseeing the firm's strategy, growth and client service in the region.

"Amsterdam's extensive infrastructure, stable regulatory environment and global connectivity make it a natural gateway for organizations expanding across Europe," said Dailey. "That positioning allows us to build this office intentionally, with a focused footprint that can scale alongside client needs while delivering the full strength of Plante Moran's global capabilities across the region."

The Amsterdam opening complements Plante Moran's broader international expansion strategy, including its recent combination with JA Del Río, one of Mexico's largest audit, tax and consulting firms, with additional offices in Colombia and Costa Rica. Together, these investments enhance the firm's global presence across Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and North America while remaining committed to serving clients as one firm globally.

"For more than a century, we've taken a deliberate, long-term approach to growth," Drake added. "As our clients' businesses become increasingly global, our responsibility is to grow with them in a way that reinforces our people-first culture and long-term stewardship mindset."

About Plante Moran
Plante Moran is among North America's largest accounting, tax, consulting and wealth management firms and provides a full line of services to organizations in the following industries: manufacturing and distribution, service, healthcare, private equity, public sector, financial services, real estate, construction and energy. Throughout its more than 100 years in business, the firm has grown to a staff of more than 4,500 professionals throughout the United States and internationally. Plante Moran has been recognized by a number of organizations, including Fortune magazine, as one of the best places to work in America. For more information, visit plantemoran.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2980499/Plante_Moran_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2980500/Kevin_Dailey.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2980501/Jason_Drake.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/plante-moran-opens-amsterdam-office-as-part-of-ongoing-international-expansion-302773133.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.