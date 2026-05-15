TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - April 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

15 May 2026

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

Monthly Factsheet

Fund Commentary

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited ("the Company" or "SMIF") has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of April 202 6. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

For professional/institutional investors: https://www.twentyfouram.com/view/GG00BJVDZ946/twentyfour-select-monthly-income-fund

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited: George Shiel +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Hugh Jonathan TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited: Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited ++44 (0)1481 745001

The Company's LEI is 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78

About SMIF:

SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.