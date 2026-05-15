TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - April 2026
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15
15 May 2026
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
Monthly Factsheet
Fund Commentary
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited ("the Company" or "SMIF") has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of April 202 6. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:
For professional/institutional investors: https://www.twentyfouram.com/view/GG00BJVDZ946/twentyfour-select-monthly-income-fund
For further information, please contact:
Numis Securities Limited:
George Shiel
+44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
++44 (0)1481 745001
The Company's LEI is 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78
About SMIF:
SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.