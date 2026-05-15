HONG KONG, May 15, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Everest Medicines (HKEX: 1952.HK) announced that on 14 May 2026, based on strong confidence in the company's future prospects and long-term development, Mr. Wei Fu, a non-executive Director, the honorary chairman of the Board and a substantial shareholder of the company, purchased 660,000 ordinary shares of the company on the open-market for a total consideration of approximately HK$20.7 million, representing an average price of approximately HK$31.25 per Share. Mr. Wei Fu pointed out that he does not rule out the possibility of further increasing his shareholdings in the company when appropriate.This marks Mr. Wei Fu's second share purchase in Everest Medicines in 2026. Previously, on March 27, he acquired 860,000 shares of Everest Medicines at an average price of approximately HK$38.12 per share, for a total consideration of approximately HK$32.7 million.Mr. Wei Fu's consecutive share purchases within the year reflect his firm confidence in both Everest Medicines' strategic direction and operational achievements. At the end of 2025, Everest Medicines unveiled its 2030 strategy, which clearly adopts a dual-engine approach driven by both business development collaborations and in-house R&D. By 2030, the company aims to achieve revenue exceeding RMB15 billion and expand its commercialized product portfolio to more than 20 products, while continuing to focus on high-growth therapeutic areas including nephrology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. In December 2025, the management team and substantial shareholders collectively increased their shareholdings in the market, signaling long-term confidence in the company's development.On the operational front, Everest Medicines reported total revenue of RMB1.707 billion for the full year of 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 142%. The company also achieved annual profitability for the first time on a non-IFRS basis, recording a profit of RMB187 million, while operating cash flow turned positive in the fourth quarter. Sales revenue of NEFECON' reached RMB1.443 billion, representing growth of more than 300% year-over-year, making it the first non-oncology innovative drug in China to exceed RMB1 billion in annual sales in its first year of inclusion in the National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL). Meanwhile, XERAVA' achieved sales revenue of RMB262 million, with in-hospital sales increasing by 44% year-over-year. These results further validate the company's strengthening commercialization capabilities and continued execution momentum.The management team's collective shareholding increases and Mr. Fu's consecutive share purchases in 2026 demonstrated strong confidence in the Company's long-term prospects. Supported by strong operational execution and strategic implementation, Everest Medicines' medium- to long-term growth trajectory is becoming increasingly clear.Source: Everest Medicines LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.