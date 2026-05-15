Ascendion Appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 5 Reflecting Discipline Behind AI in Production

Highest tier of CMMI Multi-Model Version 3.0, awarded for both Development and Services in a single integrated appraisal.

Validates the software engineering system that runs 10,000+ production AI agents inside Fortune 500 enterprises and powers Ascendion's Engineering to the Power of AI method.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendion, an AI-native software engineering company, today announced it has been appraised at Maturity Level 5, the highest tier of the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Multi-Model Version 3.0, for both Development and Services in a single integrated appraisal. The credential certifies the engineering discipline that includes deploying AI agents inside Fortune 500 enterprise environments.

The findings address a question every CIO and CTO is asking: can AI-native engineering meet the predictability, governance, and quality standards of production at enterprise scale? CMMI Level 5 provides an answer. It is awarded only when an organization can prove maturity through quantitative measurement, statistical process control, and continuous improvement, with consistency held to the standard the work demands.

For Ascendion clients, the appraisal corroborates what production already shows. The same engineering system delivers AI-driven access to care for 39 million Americans across all 50 states with zero downtime, running 650+ AAVA agents in a regulated environment. It is the same delivery system that, after a £50M failed transformation, protected 5.2 million customers at a 200-year-old UK bank by mapping the architecture in weeks and delivering 50-75% velocity gains on the rebuild. CMMI Level 5 is the discipline behind outcomes like these.

The appraisal covered Ascendion's global delivery operations and its 11,000+ engineering professionals, spanning six industry verticals, eight technology practices. Strategic development and support and testing functions were all also in scope for the assessment.

"CMMI Level 5 is the highly delivery standard in our industry, so this is incredibly meaningful for all of us and impactful for our global clients," said Radhakrishnan Rajagopalan, Chief Delivery & Technology Officer at Ascendion. "This recognition includes clients receiving services from AI agents, so this reflects the discipline and consistency with which we build and run our AI-native engineering systems. As AI becomes more deeply embedded in how we deliver, our focus is on maintaining the highest standards of execution to ensure we deliver business impact. This recognition reflects the maturity of how we deliver Engineering to the Power of AI."

CMMI is a globally recognized framework for measuring and improving organizational performance. Maturity Level 5, the highest tier, is awarded for performance managed through data, quantitative techniques applied to process management, and continuously improved systems that deliver consistency, quality, and predictability.

About Ascendion

Ascendion is the AI-native disruptor reinventing how global enterprises build software for impact. Its engineering teams, powered by AAVA, the company's proprietary agentic AI platform, deliver measurable business outcomes: accelerating growth, unlocking capital, and de-risking transformation. With 11,000+ engineering professionals and 10,000+ AI agents working across 12 countries, Ascendion delivers the promise of AI to more than a third of the Fortune 500. Learn more at https://www.ascendion.com.

Engineering to the Power of AI, AAVA, EngineeringAI, Engineering to Elevate Life, Enterprise PlatformsAI, Data & InsightsAI, ExperienceAI, GCCAI, OperationsAI, Platform EngineeringAI, ProductAI, and Quality EngineeringAI are trademarks or service marks of Ascendion. AAVA is pending registration. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited.

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