Regulatory News:

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX, ISIN: IT0005450819), further to what was communicated to the market on 9 April 2026 regarding the evaluations initiated within the framework of its development path, announces that the analysis and assessment activities are continuing actively, in line with the strategic directions pursued by the Company.

Over recent weeks, Mexedia has intensified discussions and evaluation activities relating to a number of initiatives considered consistent with the Company's operational focus and the strengthening of its business model. The ongoing activities form part of the broader evolution process undertaken by Mexedia and are aimed at identifying opportunities capable of contributing, over the medium to long term, to the consolidation of operations, the strengthening of the operational structure and the progressive improvement of the Company's economic and financial profile.

The initiatives currently under review are being carefully analysed from an operational, industrial and economic-financial standpoint, with the objective of identifying opportunities consistent with the Company's growth and strengthening path. Evaluations are continuing actively in relation to the initiatives currently under examination by the Company, with discussions and analyses showing positive developments.

Paolo Bona, Chief Executive Officer of Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit, commented: «The activities currently underway are evolving positively and we continue to examine initiatives that we believe are consistent with the Group's operational strengthening and the progressive enhancement of its activities. We are working with great attention on opportunities that we believe may contribute to Mexedia's development. We hope to be able to provide further updates to the market, compatibly with the evolution of the ongoing activities and within the limits permitted by the regulations applicable to listed companies.

Forward-looking statements (MAR)

This press release may contain forward-looking statements pursuant to Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR") and other applicable regulations. Such statements reflect expectations and projections regarding future events and economic performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

About Mexedia

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit is a technology company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: IT0005450819, ticker: ALMEX), active in technology services and communication solutions between companies and customers. The Group operates internationally and develops models aimed at creating value over the medium to long term. As a Società Benefit, Mexedia combines economic growth objectives with social and environmental impact purposes.

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Contacts:

Vincenzo La Barbera

Investor Relations

investor.relations@mexedia.com