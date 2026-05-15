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WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
15.05.26 | 08:13
2,345 Euro
-0,42 % -0,010
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3002,37509:59
Dow Jones News
15.05.2026 08:33 Uhr
229 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Appointment of Alan Ralph as Independent Non-Executive Director

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Appointment of Alan Ralph as Independent Non-Executive Director 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Appointment of Alan Ralph as Independent Non-Executive Director 
15-May-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Directorate Change 
 
Appointment of Alan Ralph as an Independent Non-Executive Director 
 
Dublin 15 May 2026: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn" or "the Company"), a leading Irish homebuilding company, is pleased to 
announce the appointment of Alan Ralph as an independent non-executive Director, effective 1 July 2026. On appointment, 
Alan will also join the Audit & Risk Committee and the Remuneration Committee. 
 
The appointment follows a thorough selection process, supported by an independent search agency, which considered a 
wide range of highly skilled and experienced candidates as part of Cairn's ongoing and orderly refreshment of the 
Board. 
 
Alan Ralph Biography 
 
Alan is a Fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland and brings a wealth of leadership, finance and commercial experience, 
as well as a strong track record in governance and strategic transformation. Alan currently serves as a Non-Executive 
Director of DCC plc and Origin Enterprises plc, where he chairs the Audit Committee of both companies. Previously, Alan 
spent 20 years with UDG Healthcare plc, including ten years as Managing Director leading its largest division, and five 
years as Chief Financial Officer, where he played a key role in UDG's strategic transformation. 
 
Bernard Byrne, Chairman of Cairn, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Alan to the Board of Cairn. Alan brings 
extensive business and commercial leadership expertise and is a highly experienced non-executive director. As Cairn 
embarks on its next phase of growth, Alan's appointment will further strengthen the depth of expertise guiding Cairn's 
future." 

ENDS 
 
For further information, contact:  

Cairn Homes plc                             +353 1 696 4600 
 
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary 
 
Michael Stanley, Chief Executive Officer 
 
Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer   
 
Ailbhe Molloy, Head of Investor Relations  
 
Drury Communications                           +353 1 260 5000 
 
Gavin McLoughlin 
 
Billy Murphy 
 
Conor Mulligan  
 
Notes to Editors 
 
Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and 
communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to 
provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly 
designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 427420 
EQS News ID:  2327688 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2327688&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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