Mitsubishi has expanded its Hydrolution EZY R290 heat pump series with two models with capacities of 10 kW and 14 kW. The new products use R290 refrigerant and can deliver up to 75 C flow temperatures.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioning Europe, Ltd (MHIAE), a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, has expaned its Hydrolution EZY series with two new higher capacity products. Available from June, the two new models offer capacities of 10 kW and 14 kW and are designed for large residential properties and small commercial applications. They both offer a single-phase 230 V power supply or a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...