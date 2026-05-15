HY Solar has launched the HT3.0 quad-cut module at its Jiangyin base, marking an upgrade to its n-type portfolio built on TOPCon 3.0 cell technology with up to 27.5% cell efficiency. The manufacturer said the new product features PSP quad-cut architecture, high bifaciality and low degradation.Formerly known as Wuxi Shangji Automation, Chinese manufacturer HY Solar has rolled out the first unit of its HT3.0 high-efficiency quad-cut module at its Jiangyin manufacturing base, marking an upgrade to the Chinese manufacturer's n-type module portfolio. The module is based on the company's self-developed ...

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