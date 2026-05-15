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PR Newswire
15.05.2026 09:06 Uhr
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GIGABYTE Launches New B850 Ari Editions to Respond to the Growing Demand from Anime and PC DIY Communities

TAIPEI, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announces the launch of the new Ari edition motherboard, B850 AORUS ELITE-P ICE, created to respond to the growing needs of anime enthusiasts and the PC DIY community worldwide. Created as the tech guardian angel of AORUS, Ari is an original ACG character that brings performance, creativity, and gaming spirit to life. Following the strong global reception of the B850M Ari Edition, GIGABYTE now expands the lineup with an ATX version to support a wider range of PC build and customization needs.

Featuring exclusive Ari-themed artwork, character-inspired visual elements, and available in both black and white variants, the edition is designed to resonate with anime enthusiasts seeking a more expressive and immersive setup aesthetic. Beyond the distinctive anime-inspired aesthetics, the B850 Ari edition boards integrate GIGABYTE's X3D Turbo Mode, AI-enhanced D5 Bionic Corsa technology, and EZ-DIY innovations, delivering a smoother gaming and PC building experience for users who value both performance and personalization.

X3D Turbo Mode is designed to optimize gaming performance on AMD Ryzen 9000 X3D processors by up to 18% with one-click activation. For Ryzen 9000 non-X3D processors, it enables gaming performance comparable to their Ryzen X3D counterparts

The AI-enhanced D5 Bionic Corsa technology integrates the AI Snatch that intelligently optimizes memory and CPU overclocking performance, while the AI-Driven PCB Design enhances signal integrity through AI simulation and tuning. In addition, HyperTune BIOS leverages AI-assisted optimization to fine-tune memory and system performance, enabling a more responsive and stable computing experience.

To further streamline the building process, the B850 AORUS ELITE-P models are equipped with a full suite of EZ-DIY innovations. The patented M.2 EZ-Flex design improves SSD cooling efficiency with a flexible thermal baseplate, while M.2 EZ-Latch Click 2 allows screwless installation of M.2 heatsinks. EZ-Latch Plus simplifies installation and removal of M.2 SSDs and graphics cards, and WIFI EZ-Plug combines Wi-Fi antenna connectors into a single adapter for faster and easier setup.

The new B850 Ari editions will be showcased at the GIGABYTE booth (M0520) during COMPUTEX. For more information, please visit the GIGABYTE booth or official product page.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2980879/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-launches-new-b850-ari-editions-to-respond-to-the-growing-demand-from-anime-and-pc-diy-communities-302773243.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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