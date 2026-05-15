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WKN: A3EJG1 | ISIN: GB00BN455J50 | Ticker-Symbol: P8W0
Frankfurt
15.05.26 | 08:13
3,920 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
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3,9404,06010:08
PR Newswire
15.05.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

Legal Entity Identifier: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

15 May 2026

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

(the "Company")

Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

Renewal of share buy-back authority

The Board of Directors of the Company (the " Board") announces that it is today publishing a Circular (the " Circular"), which contains a notice of a general meeting (the " General Meeting"), at which the Board is seeking Shareholders' approval to renew the Company's buy-back authority in order to support the continued operation of the Company's buy-back policy. The General Meeting will be held at 25 Southampton Buildings, London WC2A 1AL, at 1.00 pm on Tuesday, 2 June 2026.

The Board's policy is to buy back the Company's shares if the share price discount to the NAV per Share exceeds 6 per cent. on an ongoing basis (the " Buy-Back Policy"). Since the 2025 General Meeting, and as at the Latest Practicable Date, the Company has bought back 42,169,795 Ordinary Shares for a total consideration of £150.3m representing 69 per cent. of the Existing Authority. To avoid a situation arising whereby the Existing Authority is fully utilised prior to the Company's next annual general meeting, resulting in the Board being unable to implement the Buy-Back Policy, the Board believes that it is in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders for the buy-back authority to be renewed prior to the next annual general meeting. Accordingly, the Board has convened the General Meeting in order to seek the authority of Shareholders to renew the Company's authority to make market purchases of Ordinary Shares.

A copy of the Circular will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . The Circular and the Notice of the General Meeting will also be available on the Company's website at https://www.worldwidewh.com/ .

Unless otherwise defined, all definitions used in this announcement will have the same meaning as described in the Circular.

For Further Information, please contact

Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary

Mark Pope

+44 (0)203 008 4913

© 2026 PR Newswire
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