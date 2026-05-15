Aeg Europe: The O2 To Mark 20 Years With A Series Of Shows To Celebrate Its Next Chapter

Maisie Peters confirmed as first artist, with many more to be announced. O2 and Virgin Media customers will have access to exclusive pre-sale via Priority - tickets available from 10am on Wednesday 20 May.

London, UK, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The O2, the world's most popular live entertainment, leisure and retail destination, owned and operated by AEG, has begun the countdown to its 20th birthday, marking two decades since opening with a programme of live shows that will include multi-night residencies, one-off special performances and exclusive shows.

Launching in May 2027 and running throughout the summer, the 20th anniversary shows will open a new chapter in the venue's history, bringing together an exciting and diverse line-up of artists spanning rising stars to global icons across a range of genres.

The first artist to be announced is British singer-songwriter, Maisie Peters, who will perform her debut headline show at The O2 on Saturday 8 May 2027. With her highly anticipated new album Florescence, due to be released 22 May, Maisie represents the next generation of talent to take to The O2 stage, ushering in a new era of headliners and reflecting the venue's ongoing commitment in presenting artists from grassroots to the global stage.

"Being the first artist announced for The O2's 20th birthday celebration is honestly such an honour. I've been a fan of the venue for as long as I can remember and have watched so many shows there, so getting to step onto that stage for my own headline show feels like a real dream come true. The O2 holds so many iconic moments, and to be part of the very start of its next chapter makes this moment even more special and I can't wait to share it with my fans." said Maisie Peters.

"Celebrating 20 years of The O2 is a significant milestone for us," said Steve Sayer, Senior Vice President and General Manager of The O2. "Over the past two decades, we've hosted more than 3,000 shows, welcomed over 100million visitors, and established The O2 as the world's leading live entertainment venue with countless iconic live moments to its name.

"Our birthday celebrations are about reflecting on our success and legacy whilst continuing to look firmly to the future. Bringing together iconic acts alongside the next generation of talent is central to that vision. Maisie Peters represents a new era of headline artists, and we're honoured that she'll perform her biggest ever headline show at The O2 as part of our 20th birthday celebrations. We have an incredible line-up planned with activity taking place throughout the site, and we look forward to welcoming fans from across the country and beyond to celebrate with us."

2027 will mark more than two decades of partnership between the venue and headline sponsor O2, who have worked together in close collaboration since the venue's inception. The relationship - one of the UK's longest-standing and most-recognisable naming rights partnerships - continues to go from strength to strength, connecting even more fans to the live experiences they love. Over the past two decades, O2 has sold more than four million Priority Tickets to shows at The O2 to its customers via Priority, the platform which offers fans access to tickets 48 hours before general sale and a host of perks from drinks discounts to queue jumps.

Gareth Griffiths, Director, Partnerships and Sponsorship, Virgin Media O2 commented: "We couldn't be prouder of our partnership with AEG and everything we have achieved together at The O2 in London - countless memories made at shows which have shaped music and entertainment as we know it, putting the fan at the centre of the experience every step of the way. Now, we look towards the future and artists like Maisie Peters who are at the top of their game and will truly define live music for the next twenty years; the perfect first artist to celebrate this milestone with us next year."

Attachments

The O2's 20th Birthday, Maisie Peters

The O2's 20th Birthday, Maisie Peters

Communications Team The O2 +44 207 757 7500 communications.team@theo2.com