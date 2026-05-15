The Publicity Department of Baise City: Cultural Integration Along Guangxi-Vietnam Border: Baise's Events Build a Bridge for China-Vietnam Neighborly Connectivity

The Publicity Department of Baise City

BAISE, China, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baise, Guangxi, located in southern China, shares contiguous mountains and rivers, intertwined cultural heritage and folk customs with Vietnam. It serves as a vital gateway for people-to-people exchanges and friendly neighborhood interactions along the China-Vietnam border. During the 2026 Guangxi March 3rd · Bagui Carnival held recently, leveraging its border geographical advantages, the Publicity Department of Baise City elaborately organized a host of cross-border events covering sports, intangible cultural heritage (ICH), reading and folk customs. Bonded by diverse cultural activities, the city deepens cultural mutual learning and people-to-people connectivity in border areas, further polishing the border brand of China-Vietnam good neighborliness and cross-border cultural integration.

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Sports as a Medium: Building a Heart-to-Heart Bond Across the Border

On April 23, the China-Vietnam Border Staff Football Invitational Tournament kicked off in Napo County, Baise. Teams from Vietnamese border provinces and athletes from Chinese border counties competed and exchanged skills on the pitch, forging deeper friendship and consensus through friendly competition. On April 25, the China-Vietnam Basketball Friendly Match was held at Jingxi Gymnasium.

Integrating competitiveness and mass participation, this series of cross-border sports events not only enriches the cultural and sports life of border residents and boosts national fitness along the border, but also leverages the inclusive power of sports to break geographical barriers and consolidate the neighborly bond between Chinese and Vietnamese border dwellers.

ICH Inherits Charm: Interpreting Shared Folk Traditions of Two Nations

On April 23, the China-Vietnam Folk ICH Exchange Gala Southern Melody, Resonance Across Two Nations took place in Jingxi. The gala gathered artistic elites from Jingxi, Debao and Napo, as well as the Trà Linh Art Troupe from Vietnam's Cao Bang Province, bringing together premium folk art resources of both countries.

On stage, Southern Zhuang Opera and Zhuang Molun Ballads were performed in succession, accompanied by live demonstrations of exquisite Zhuang brocade craftsmanship and authentic border folk performances. Artists from China and Vietnam performed together, showcasing the glamour of intangible cultural heritage. The shared folk traditions transcend national boundaries, presenting a vivid practice of people-to-people communication and cultural coexistence along the China-Vietnam border.

Scholarly Fragrance Spreads Far: Nurturing Cross-border Youth Friendship

On April 25, the themed exchange event Books Link China and Vietnam, Youth Share the Joy of Reading was held at Jingxi National Gate Bookstore. At the event, Guangxi Publishing & Media Group awarded the plaque of "China-Vietnam Joint Reading Site" to the venue, marking a new permanent platform for regular China-Vietnam cultural exchanges in Baise and laying a solid foundation for long-term cross-border cultural interaction.

Chinese and Vietnamese writers and cultural guests gathered to share ideas and insights on literary creation. Youth representatives from both countries recommended outstanding local literary works to each other. With books as the link and words as the bridge, the event promotes exchanges of cultural ideas and joint engagement among young people across the border.

Melodies Convey Affection: Singing the Youth Friendship Along the Border

On the evening of April 25, the China-Vietnam Youth "March 3rd" New Folk Song Concert opened at Jingxi Splendid Ancient Town. Young singers from both countries took the stage together. Rooted in the profound traditional folk culture of the two nations, they innovatively blended ancient border folk songs with modern pop music, presenting musical works featuring ethnic charm and contemporary vibes.

The melodious tunes transcend mountains and seas to connect hearts, vividly interpreting the time-honored sincere friendship between Chinese and Vietnamese youth and endowing border folk culture with brand-new vitality.

Folk Customs Gather Together: Painting a Scene of Shared Joy for Border Dwellers

On April 26, the China-Vietnam Border Dwellers "March 3rd" Cultural, Sports and Folk Customs Event was held at Jingxi Equan Scenic Area. The venue was immersed in strong folk atmosphere. Ethnic costume shows and cross-border folk song antiphonal singing fully displayed the beauty of cultural integration along the China-Vietnam border. Featured folk performances such as throwing embroidered balls and field dwarf dances showcased the unique charm of traditional Zhuang culture.

At the ICH experience and specialty food exhibition areas, Chinese and Vietnamese border dwellers made embroidered balls together, experienced tie-dye craftsmanship and tasted five-color glutinous rice. The immersive interactive experience drew the people of the two nations closer.

Covering sports, intangible cultural heritage, literature, music and folk customs, Baise's series of cross-border exchange events feature rich levels and diverse forms, shaping a multi-layered, three-dimensional and normalized pattern of people-to-people exchanges along the China-Vietnam border.

Baise will continue to capitalize on its border location and cultural resources, further deepen cross-border people-to-people exchanges, forge distinctive border cultural exchange brands, and regularly hold cross-border cultural, sports and folk interactive activities. The city will keep consolidating China-Vietnam neighborly friendship along the border, writing a new chapter of cultural coexistence, people-to-people connectivity and win-win cooperation between the two countries across the border.

Source: The Publicity Department of Baise City

Contact person: Mr. Zeng, Tel: 86-10-63074558