Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 15-May-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 15/05/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 15/05/2029; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to securities XS1996636400 -- and including GBP1,999) Preference Share Linked Notes due 17/05/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to securities XS2067310289 -- and including GBP1,999) Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 6.125% Notes due 15/05/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of AZN10,000 Debt and debt-like XS3379664462 -- each) securities 4.575% Callable Green Transition Notes due 15/05/2036; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and debt-like XS3379681714 -- notes to bearer of USD200,000 each) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 17/05/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3295291697 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Securities due 15/05/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3295291424 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: Westpac Securities NZ Limited 3.119% Regulation S Covered Bonds Series 2026-1 due 15/05/2031; fully paid; Debt and debt-like (Represented by bonds to bearer of EUR100,000 each and multiples of EUR1,000 securities XS3372781750 -- thereafter)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 427438 EQS News ID: 2327808 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2327808&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)