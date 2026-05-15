DJ Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc (MWOT LN) Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-May-2026 / 09:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 14-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 632.4837 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1113538 CODE: MWOT LN ISIN: IE0005E8B9S4 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE0005E8B9S4 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWOT LN LEI Code: 213800HMO2WYVR51Q251 Sequence No.: 427465 EQS News ID: 2327994 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2327994&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2026 03:14 ET (07:14 GMT)