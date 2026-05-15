Toyota City, Japan, May 15, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced the addition of the FJ series to the Land Cruiser lineup in Japan, with sales commencing on May 14.The FJ(*1) series, which joins the existing three Land Cruiser series (300, 70, and 250)(*2), was developed with the aim of allowing even more customers to effortlessly enjoy the Land Cruiser. Based on the concept of "Freedom & Joy," the goal was to create a vehicle that allows customers with diverse lifestyles to embrace the freedom to go anywhere and enrich their lives with a variety of joyful experiences. To achieve this, the FJ series was crafted with an easy-to-handle size while retaining the essence of the Land Cruiser-reliability, durability, and off-road performance-which have supported people's lives for many years.As an off-roader that allows users to drive with confidence and freedom on any terrain, the FJ series features a highly durable and reliable ladder frame structure. It delivers excellent off-road performance through superior wheel articulation (maintaining tire contact with the ground) and achieves outstanding mobility through a shortened wheelbase. Furthermore, a 2.7-liter gasoline engine has been paired with a 6 Super ECT transmission to deliver smooth driving performance and high reliability, ensuring ease of use in everyday situations like on-road driving while still maintaining off-road performance.The design retains the Land Cruiser's traditional square cabin, which prioritizes habitability and cargo capacity, while incorporating elements of fun such as its iconic dice motif. It features a compact size and design that makes it easy to get a feel for the vehicle's dimensions, delivering excellent mobility and maneuverability. Furthermore, the design allows customers to customize the vehicle freely, with accessories also available to help them tailor it to their liking.Toyota also plans to make the Land Hopper, an electric personal mobility vehicle, available from spring 2027 onward. It allows users to experience the joy of off-road riding on trails (primarily unpaved paths in mountains and forests), going beyond where the Land Cruiser can take them, expanding the joy of mobility from everyday use to touring at destinations through its ability to be stored in a vehicle's luggage area.Developed and refined based on real-world use by customers around the world, the Land Cruiser provides reliability, durability, and off-road performance that allows people to go anywhere and everywhere and return safely. This concept has been carried forward and continues to evolve to this day. With cumulative sales of about 12.4 million units(*3) in over 190 countries and regions around the world, the Land Cruiser has supported the lives and livelihoods of people everywhere.The arrival of the FJ series offers a new option within the Land Cruiser lineup that caters to a wider range of lifestyles and usage scenarios. Under Toyota's "TO YOU" concept, the Land Cruiser will continue to evolve to meet societal demands while supporting the lives of customers around the world and remaining a vehicle they can trust.(*1) The vehicle name embodies the new value of "Freedom & Joy" that comes with enjoying the Land Cruiser in your own way, and carries the Land Cruiser forward into the future.(*2) 300 Series: the Station Wagon that always showcases the latest technologies and has evolved into the flagship model; 70 Series: the Heavy-Duty model with outstanding durability and serviceability as a workhorse; 250 Series: the core Land Cruiser model launched in 2024 as a return to its originsa simple, sturdy vehicle that helps fulfill customers' lifestyle choices and practical needs.(*3) As of the end of March 2026. The cumulative total includes the Lexus LX and GX.Overview of the Land Cruiser FJNote (O): Includes additional information from the world premiere (in October 2025)1. Combines off-road performance and mobility worthy of a Land Cruiser with ease and agility of a more compact size- Platform with a ladder frame structure(O) Features the Land Cruiser's traditional ladder-frame structure. The platform, refined in the IMV series which boasts high reliability even on rough terrain, has been redesigned to fit the vehicle's body dimensions. Lateral frame rigidity has been enhanced by shortening the wheelbase and adding braces, ensuring excellent handling stability(O) Strong and lightweight high-tensile strength steel plates are used for the body structure, and additional spot welding has been applied to the underfloor to improve vibration damping, thereby enhancing ride comfort while maintaining excellent handling stability(O) Achieves outstanding off-road performance worthy of a Land Cruiser by ensuring ground clearance and approach and departure angles equivalent to the 250 Series (15 degrees greater than the 250 Series) and wheel articulation (the ability of a tire to stay on the ground) equivalent to the 70 Series* A shorter wheelbase (270 mm shorter than the 250 Series) ensures excellent maneuverability with a minimum turning radius of 5.5 m along with strong off-road capability, giving the Land Cruiser new appeal- Powertrain(O) The combination of a naturally aspirated engine, with maximum output of 120 kW (163 PS) and maximum torque of 246 Nm (25.1 kgfm), with 6 Super ECT maintains smooth acceleration while improving both smoothness in everyday situations such as starting off and low-speed driving as well as vehicle speed controllability on downhill slopes. It achieves fuel efficiency of 8.7 km/L(*4) in WLTC mode(*4) Value certified by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. WLTC mode is an international test cycle consisting of city, suburban, and highway driving, based on typical time distribution.- Suspension(O) High-mount double wishbone (front) and 4-link rigid with lateral rod (rear) suspensions have been used for outstanding performance in every driving situation, from off-road to on-road- Off-road driving support functions(O) The use of drive and braking control systems such as Downhill Assist Control (DAC), which helps ensure stable descent on steep slopes without locking the tires; Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), which mitigates backward movement when starting on an incline; and an electric rear differential lock delivers excellent handling stability2. A functional package with interior and exterior styling that fuses the Land Cruiser's tradition and sense of fun- Package(O) Achieves excellent mobility with its compact body length of 4,575 mm (350 mm shorter than the 250 Series) and width of 1,855 mm (125 mm narrower than the 250 Series), along with a wheelbase of 2,580 mm (270 mm shorter than the 250 Series). While compact, it maintains a front/rear couple distance of 865 mm(*5)(O) Features a two-row, five-seat layout with a 6:4 split second-row seat that slides forward and backward, reclines, and includes seat backboards. A large 795 liters(*6) of luggage space remains available even when the 6:4 split second-row seats are in use, with a minimum cargo length of 735 mm(*7) and a cargo height of 1,030 mm.(*5) Internal measurement value. Distance between the hip points of the front and rear seats.(*6) Internal measurement value using the VDA method. 1,607 liters when rear seats are folded.(*7) Internal measurement value. A maximum of 1,480 mm when rear seats are folded.- Exterior* Follows a silhouette that emphasizes a square cabin, taking into consideration the habitability and cargo capacity that successive generations of Land Cruisers have prioritized. Expresses a lean, solid, cohesive form that also conveys a sense of fun through a rectangular body with a dice motif and chamfered edges* The front and rear express a powerful sense of stability through a composition of powerful bumpers and flared fenders on a clean, tightly sculpted body* Both front and rear corner bumpers are removable, segmented types, allowing only damaged parts to be replaced to improve repairability(O) Adopts an iconic U-shaped design for the headlights and rear combination lights. The front view fully integrates all functional parts to emphasize its sharp design(O) The side view uses a horizontal beltline that has been lowered, allowing better driver visibility of the road surface even when off-roading(O) Standard equipment includes roof rails that combine functionality and design for transporting outdoor gear and long items that won't fit inside the cabin, side steps to assist with getting in and out, and a skid plate under the front to protect the engine and transmission when driving off-road(O) Features a Toyota logo and rear-mounted spare tire reminiscent of previous Land Cruiser models(O) Available in five monotone body colors, including Smoky Blue and Oxide Bronze Metallic- Interior and safety* Achieves a cockpit layout that enables instant recognition and steering across a wide range of driving conditions, with a horizontal instrument panel that makes it easy to recognize the vehicle posture, a monitor and switches that consolidate functions to minimize eye movement, and a shift knob that allows natural operation* Achieves good forward visibility through a low-set cowl and instrument panel, contributing to safe on- and off-road driving* Toyota Safety Sense, an active safety package with advanced functions including the Pre-collision Safety System and Lane Departure Alert, supports enjoyable driving with peace of mind(O) Standard safety and comfort equipment includes a Panoramic View Monitor, Blind Spot Monitor, and a 12.3-inch display audio system (with Connected Navigation support)Land Hopper Overview(scheduled to launch from spring 2027 onward)- Adopts a dual front-wheel configuration to achieve stable travel from low to high speeds on off-road terrain- Can be folded compactly and carried in a Land Cruiser- Can be ridden without a driver's license(*8) (by those aged 16 or older)(*8) Specified small motorized bicycle under the revised Road Traffic ActLand Cruiser FJ Sales Overview1. Base sales volume for Japan1,300 units per month2. Dealer-installed options for the joy of customizationDealer-installed options are available that allow customers to customize the luggage space and exterior to their liking, enabling them to enjoy the vehicle freely in their own way. Exterior accessories that support the Land Cruiser's signature off-road style for going anywhere by ARB, a leading manufacturer of high-performance off-road parts, are also available as Toyota genuine parts and accessories(*9)Playful set(*10)ARB exterior parts(*9)(*9) Available exclusively at select Toyota dealerships.(*10) Items can be purchased individually or as a set.3. KINTO availabilityThe new Land Cruiser FJ will be available through the KINTO(*11) car subscription service from May 14, with monthly fees starting at 38,390 yen, including tax.(*12) Applications can be made via the official KINTO website or at Toyota dealerships nationwide. The Land Cruiser FJ is eligible for the U35 First-Time Car Trial Campaign.(*13)Click here for details: https://kinto-jp.com/kinto_one/lineup/toyota/landcruiserfj/For details on the U35 First-Time Car Trial Campaign: https://kinto-jp.com/ad/otameshi_u35/(*11) A service that includes automobile insurance, automobile tax, maintenance, and other vehicle-related expenses as part of a monthly fee.(*12) Based on a seven-year subscription contract with no initial payment and no additional options. Bonus-month additions of 165,000 yen, including tax, apply twice a year. The total amount paid over the seven-year subscription period is 5,534,760 yen, including tax.(*13) Available to individuals aged 35 or younger at the time of application (corporate contracts are not eligible) who are signing up for KINTO for the first time. For three-, five-, and seven-year contracts with no initial payment, no early termination fee will be charged if the contract is canceled in the sixth or twelfth month.Production PlantBan Pho Plant, Toyota Motor Thailand Co., Ltd.Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.SDGs Initiatives https://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/Source: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.