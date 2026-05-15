Zero Waste Foundation: COP31 priorities discussed at G7 meetings in Paris

Samed Agirbas held a series of meetings during G7 events focused on COP31 preparations, circular economy cooperation, methane reduction, climate finance

PARIS, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Waste Foundation President and COP31 High-Level Climate Champion Samed Agirbas held meetings in Paris as part of G7 events ahead of the COP31 to be hosted in Antalya, Türkiye, on 9-20 November 2026. The G7 events provided an important opportunity to engage with leading economies and international stakeholders on priority climate issues, while keeping COP31 preparations at the center of the discussions.

The discussions focused on practical cooperation areas linked to COP31 preparations, including waste management, circular economy policies, methane emissions, climate finance, and multi-stakeholder cooperation mechanisms.

Working under the vision of H.E. Emine Erdogan, founder of the Zero Waste Movement, Chair of the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste and Honorary President of the Zero Waste Foundation, Agirbas stressed that the COP31 process should prioritise concrete and measurable outcomes.

International cooperation for COP31

Agirbas met Laurent Fabius, former Prime Minister of France and President of COP21 in Paris. In discussions with Dr. Heike Henn, Director-General for International and European Policy at Germany's Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection, the parties discussed integrating zero-waste and circular economy solutions into the COP31 agenda.

During talks with Professor Emily Shuckburgh, Chief Scientific Adviser at the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and Director of Cambridge Zero, discussions focused on connecting climate science with field implementation.

A meeting with Laurence Tubiana, CEO of the European Climate Foundation, addressed the direction of global climate policy following the Paris Agreement and priorities for COP31.

Methane reduction and climate action

In discussions with Marcelo Mena, CEO, Global Methane Hub, methane reduction strategies were reviewed.

Speaking at the "Methane Production from Waste" session, Agirbas said preventing damage caused by waste and food loss was among the most important global responsibilities and stressed that food protection and environmental sustainability would remain priorities at COP31.

Focus on implementation and social participation

Agirbas also met Benoit Faraco, Climate and Environment Adviser to the French Presidency, to discuss COP31 preparations and international cooperation opportunities.

After delivering closing remarks at "The Road to the Future" session, Agirbas attended a meeting with Turkish civil society organisations to discuss COP31 preparations.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/697bf544-1f3c-413a-b3f3-70176e5d7700

Contact: Ahmet Musa Bala basin@sifiratikvakfi.org