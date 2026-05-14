reAlpha Tech Corp.: reAlpha (NASDAQ: AIRE) Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) ("reAlpha" or the "Company"), an AI-powered real estate technology company, today announced that it received written notice (the "Notice") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on May 14, 2026, confirming that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

To regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, the Company's shares of common stock were required to maintain a closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive business days. The Notice confirmed that reAlpha maintained a closing bid price of at least $1.00 for 10 consecutive business days, from April 30, 2026 through May 13, 2026, thereby regaining compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. Accordingly, Nasdaq has determined that the matter is now closed.

As a result, the Company's common stock will remain listed and continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "AIRE."

About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) is an AI-powered real estate technology company that aims to transform the multi-trillion-dollar U.S. real estate services market. reAlpha is developing an end-to-end platform that streamlines real estate transactions through integrated brokerage, mortgage, and title services. With a strategic, acquisition-driven growth model and proprietary AI infrastructure, reAlpha is building a vertically integrated ecosystem designed to deliver a simpler, smarter, and more affordable path to homeownership. For more information, visit www.realpha.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements." Any statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "could", "might", "plan", "possible", "project", "strive", "budget", "forecast", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: reAlpha's ability to maintain compliance with applicable Nasdaq listing standards; reAlpha's ability to pay contractual obligations; reAlpha's liquidity, operating performance, cash flow and ability to secure adequate financing; reAlpha's limited operating history and that reAlpha has not yet fully developed its AI-based technologies; reAlpha's ability to successfully enter new geographic markets; reAlpha's ability to integrate the business of its acquired companies into its existing business and the anticipated demand for such acquired companies' services; reAlpha's ability to scale its operational capabilities to expand into additional geographic markets and nationally; the potential loss of key employees of reAlpha and of its subsidiaries; the outcome of certain outstanding legal proceedings against reAlpha; reAlpha's ability to obtain, and maintain, the required licenses to operate in the U.S. states in which it, or its subsidiaries, operate in, or intend to operate in; reAlpha's ability to enhance its operational efficiency, improve cross-functional coordination and support the reAlpha platform's continued growth through the implementation of its new internal organizational structure; any accidents or incidents involving cybersecurity breaches and incidents; the availability of rebates, which may be limited or restricted by state law; risks specific to AI-based technologies, including potential inaccuracies, bias, or regulatory restrictions; risks related to data privacy, including evolving laws and consumer expectations; the inability to accurately forecast demand for AI-based real estate-focused products; reAlpha's ability to obtain additional financing or access the capital markets to fund its ongoing operations on acceptable terms and conditions; changes in applicable laws or regulations, and the impact of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; and other risks and uncertainties indicated in reAlpha's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although reAlpha believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. reAlpha's future results, level of activity, performance or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking statements. For more information about the factors that could cause such differences, please refer to reAlpha's filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and reAlpha does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Payton Cuddy, Senior Marketing Manager

media@realpha.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Adele Carey, SVP of Investor Relations