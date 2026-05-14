Stantec Inc.: Stantec announces results of its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

EDMONTON, Alberta and NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX, NYSE: STN

Stantec Inc. ("Stantec"), a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, held its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on May 14, 2026. A total of 83,408,932 shares (73.12% of outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy.

The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

1. Election of Directors

The Board of Directors of Stantec set the number of directors standing for election at the Meeting at nine. Each of the nine nominees listed in Stantec's Management Information Circular dated March 19, 2026, was elected as a director of Stantec. The detailed results of the vote on the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Douglas K. Ammerman 71,548,823 89.93 8,010,915 10.07 Martin A. à Porta 78,956,577 99.24 603,161 0.76 Shelley A. M. Brown 79,418,349 99.82 141,389 0.18 Angeline G. Chen 79,093,790 99.41 465,948 0.59 Richard A. Eng 79,154,150 99.49 405,588 0.51 Gordon A. Johnston 79,434,155 99.84 125,583 0.16 Christopher F. Lopez 79,279,064 99.65 280,674 0.35 Marie-Lucie Morin 75,821,325 95.30 3,738,415 4.70 Celina J. Wang Doka 79,243,518 99.60 316,220 0.40

2. Appointment of Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as auditor of Stantec for 2026, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor. The detailed results of the vote on the appointment of auditor are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 82,705,569 99.16 703,361 0.84

3. Non-binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

Shareholders accepted Stantec's approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated March 19, 2026, and delivered in connection with the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote on Stantec's approach to executive compensation are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 74,553,552 93.71 5,006,184 6.29

About Stantec

Stantec empowers clients, people, and communities to rise to the world's greatest challenges at a time when the world faces more unprecedented concerns than ever before.?

We are a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting. Our professionals deliver the expertise, technology, and innovation communities need to manage aging infrastructure, demographic and population changes, the energy transition, and more.

Today's communities transcend geographic borders. At Stantec, community means everyone with an interest in the work that we do-from our project teams and industry colleagues to our clients and the people our work impacts. The diverse perspectives of our partners and interested parties drive us to think beyond what's previously been done on critical issues like climate change, digital transformation, and future-proofing our cities and infrastructure.

We are designers, engineers, scientists, project managers, and strategic advisors. We innovate at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships to advance communities everywhere, so that together we can redefine what's possible.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.