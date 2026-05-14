Forward Industries, Inc.: Forward Industries Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results

Management to Host Conference Call Today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

AUSTIN, TX, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) (the "Company" or "Forward"), the leading Solana treasury company, today announced its financial and operating results for the fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2026, along with an update on its SOL treasury strategy.

"Our second fiscal quarter was defined by disciplined execution across the business - sharpening our cost structure, strengthening our balance sheet, and deepening our engagement within the Solana ecosystem," said Kyle Samani, Chairman of Forward Industries. "Against a backdrop of market volatility, we took decisive actions to position Forward for long-term value creation by securing a highly advantageous institutional debt facility with our strategic partner, Galaxy Digital, and executing a strategic share repurchase that reduced our basic shares outstanding by 7.4%. We also implemented a cost reduction plan in March that we expect to materially lower operating expenses in the coming quarters."

"At the same time, the Solana ecosystem continues to scale as real financial infrastructure, with adoption of stablecoins, payments, and real-world asset activity compounding at a remarkable pace. We believe Forward is positioned to capitalize on that growth, combining the world's largest Solana treasury with an active, institutional-grade operating platform designed to compound value over time."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 and Recent Highlights

Appointed Mark Brazier as Chief Financial Officer: On April 3, 2026, Forward appointed Mark Brazier as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 13, 2026. Mr. Brazier brings over 25 years of experience across digital assets and traditional finance, most recently as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Regulatory at XBTO Global, and previously as Chief Financial Officer at Stablehouse. Kathleen Weisberg will continue to serve the Company as Director of Financial Reporting.

On April 3, 2026, Forward appointed Mark Brazier as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 13, 2026. Mr. Brazier brings over 25 years of experience across digital assets and traditional finance, most recently as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Regulatory at XBTO Global, and previously as Chief Financial Officer at Stablehouse. Kathleen Weisberg will continue to serve the Company as Director of Financial Reporting. Completed Strategic Share Repurchase: On March 18, 2026, Forward repurchased 6,164,324 shares of its common stock from an institutional investor for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $27.4 million, or $4.44 per share. The repurchase reduced the Company's basic shares outstanding by 7.4% and was financed through the institutional debt facility described below.

On March 18, 2026, Forward repurchased 6,164,324 shares of its common stock from an institutional investor for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $27.4 million, or $4.44 per share. The repurchase reduced the Company's basic shares outstanding by 7.4% and was financed through the institutional debt facility described below. Secured $40 Million Institutional Debt Facility with Galaxy Digital: On March 16, 2026, the Company entered into a Master Digital Currency Loan Agreement with Galaxy Digital LLC and drew an initial $40.0 million, collateralized by fwdSOL, with a weighted average interest rate of approximately 3.4% and a weighted average maturity of approximately 5 months. The facility provides Forward with highly advantageous access to capital to support capital allocation initiatives and future growth.

On March 16, 2026, the Company entered into a Master Digital Currency Loan Agreement with Galaxy Digital LLC and drew an initial $40.0 million, collateralized by fwdSOL, with a weighted average interest rate of approximately 3.4% and a weighted average maturity of approximately 5 months. The facility provides Forward with highly advantageous access to capital to support capital allocation initiatives and future growth. Implemented Cost Reduction Plan: On March 19, 2026, the Company announced a cost reduction plan designed to materially improve its ongoing cost structure. The plan includes a reduction in fees under the Services Agreement with Galaxy Digital L.P., a reduction in outside legal fees, marketing expense, and third-party vendor fees, and other operational efficiencies. The Company expects SG&A (excluding stock-based compensation) to average a $4.8 million quarterly run rate.

On March 19, 2026, the Company announced a cost reduction plan designed to materially improve its ongoing cost structure. The plan includes a reduction in fees under the Services Agreement with Galaxy Digital L.P., a reduction in outside legal fees, marketing expense, and third-party vendor fees, and other operational efficiencies. The Company expects SG&A (excluding stock-based compensation) to average a $4.8 million quarterly run rate. Completed Minority Investment and Deployment in OnRe: On May 5th, 2026, Forward announced a strategic investment in OnRe, a regulated onchain reinsurance company, alongside RockawayX, the global multi-strategy digital asset investment firm. The two firms co-led OnRe's $5 million Series A round. Separately, Forward intends to deploy up to $25 million into ONyc, OnRe's yield-bearing token on Solana. By both investing in and deploying on OnRe, Forward is positioning itself to capitalize on continued demand for tokenized RWAs while simultaneously adding a USD-denominated non-correlated revenue stream to complement its existing SOL-focused strategies

Forward Industries Treasury Update

Treasury Holdings: As of March 31, 2026, the Company's liquid SOL holdings totaled 7,044,079 SOL.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company's liquid SOL holdings totaled 7,044,079 SOL. Staking: Since inception, the Company's validator infrastructure has generated between 6.5% and 7.2% gross annual percentage yield (APY) before fees, outperforming top peer validators[1]. As of March 31, 2026, Forward has generated 201,201 SOL in staking rewards. Nearly all of the Company's SOL holdings are currently staked.

Since inception, the Company's validator infrastructure has generated between 6.5% and 7.2% gross annual percentage yield (APY) before fees, outperforming top peer validators[1]. As of March 31, 2026, Forward has generated 201,201 SOL in staking rewards. Nearly all of the Company's SOL holdings are currently staked. Liquid Staking (fwdSOL): Approximately 25% of the Company's SOL holdings are represented as fwdSOL, the Company's proprietary liquid staking token launched in partnership with Sanctum. fwdSOL enables Forward to earn native staking yield while maintaining liquidity and serves as the collateral supporting the $40 million institutional debt facility with Galaxy Digital.

Ryan Navi, Forward's Chief Investment Officer, added, "During the second fiscal quarter, we focused on strengthening the capital foundation that will enable us to materially accelerate SOL-per-share growth in 2026 and beyond. Our partnership with Galaxy Digital - together with our use of fwdSOL as collateral - has unlocked access to capital at terms we believe are highly attractive relative to the broader market, enhancing our ability to deploy capital efficiently. That flexibility, combined with a meaningfully improving cost structure, positions Forward to pursue strategic transactions that compound both our treasury scale and SOL-per-share over time. Looking ahead, we will remain disciplined in managing risk, deepening our role in the Solana ecosystem, and building a platform designed to deliver long-term value for shareholders."

Q2 Fiscal 2026 Financial Summary (vs. Q2 Fiscal 2025)

Revenue: Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 increased more than 4x to $13.0 million compared to $3.1 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by staking revenue generated through the Company's Solana treasury strategy.

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 increased more than 4x to $13.0 million compared to $3.1 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by staking revenue generated through the Company's Solana treasury strategy. Balance Sheet: As of March 31, 2026, Forward had approximately $16.6 million of cash. Following the entry into the Master Digital Currency Loan Agreement with Galaxy Digital in March 2026, the Company had $40.0 million of institutional debt outstanding, with a weighted average interest rate of approximately 3.4% and a weighted average maturity of approximately 5 months.

As of March 31, 2026, Forward had approximately $16.6 million of cash. Following the entry into the Master Digital Currency Loan Agreement with Galaxy Digital in March 2026, the Company had $40.0 million of institutional debt outstanding, with a weighted average interest rate of approximately 3.4% and a weighted average maturity of approximately 5 months. Selling, General and Administrative Expenses: The second quarter of fiscal 2026 SG&A expenses were $6.6 million, compared to $7.2 million in the prior quarter. The sequential improvement reflects initial execution against the cost reduction plan the Company announced in March 2026.

The second quarter of fiscal 2026 SG&A expenses were $6.6 million, compared to $7.2 million in the prior quarter. The sequential improvement reflects initial execution against the cost reduction plan the Company announced in March 2026. Loss on Digital Assets: The Company's second quarter of fiscal 2026 results include a $201.7 million loss on digital assets and a $85.1 million impairment of digital assets. This U.S. GAAP-required treatment reflects changes in the estimated fair value of the Company's SOL holdings and does not represent an outflow of cash or impact Forward's liquidity.

The Company's second quarter of fiscal 2026 results include a $201.7 million loss on digital assets and a $85.1 million impairment of digital assets. This U.S. GAAP-required treatment reflects changes in the estimated fair value of the Company's SOL holdings and does not represent an outflow of cash or impact Forward's liquidity. Net Loss: Net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was $283.1 million compared to a net loss of $1.5 million in the prior year period. The increase in net loss was driven largely by the aforementioned charges related to the decline in fair value of the Company's SOL holdings.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call today, May 14, 2026, to discuss its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Forward's executive team will host the conference call and webcast presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Webcast: FWDI's FQ2'26 Earnings Conference Call

Participants can also access the Company's earnings call using the call me option here for instant telephone access to the event, which will be active approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

About Forward Industries, Inc.

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) is a Solana focused digital asset treasury company, with the strategy to buy, hold, stake, trade, invest in, and grow SOL and SOL related digital assets, protocols and businesses. Forward's mission is to expand and strengthen the Solana ecosystem by acquiring and staking SOL and engaging with, providing tools to and investing in the Solana network, Solana developers and Solana related projects in order to increase shareholder value. In connection with a private placement transaction in September 2025, Forward launched a digital asset treasury strategy supported by industry leading investors and operating partners including Galaxy Digital and Jump Crypto. For more information on the Company's Solana treasury strategy, visit www.forwardindustries.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements address various matters including statements relating to the Company's plan for value creation and strategic advantages, expected cost reductions, market size and growth opportunities. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the digital asset treasury strategy; the ability to realize anticipated cost savings from the cost reduction plan; changes in business, market, financial, political and regulatory conditions; risks relating to the Company's operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price of Solana and other cryptocurrencies; the risk that the price of the Company's common stock may be highly correlated to the price of the digital assets that it holds; risks related to increased competition in the industries and markets in which the Company does and will operate (including the applicable digital assets market); risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally; risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements.

Contacts

Media Contact

Garrison Yang

Forward Industries, Inc.

comms@forwardindustries.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA / Aaron D'Souza

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

ir@forwardindustries.com

FORWARD INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, September 30, 2026 2025 Assets (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash - 16,633,010 - 38,166,973 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $92,358 as of March 31, 2026 and September 30, 2025 2,415,032 1,635,171 Contract assets 542,702 1,064,264 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,028,827 355,548 Total current assets 21,619,571 41,221,956 Digital assets 505,669,390 1,430,486,289 Digital assets - restricted 1,622,920 - Digital assets pledged as collateral with related party 75,847,614 - Property and equipment, net 78,785 124,331 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,724,531 2,303,776 Other assets 949,915 806,137 Total assets - 608,512,726 - 1,474,942,489 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Loans payable-related party - 40,000,000 - - Loans payable - digital assets 10,024,188 - Accounts payable 274,521 433,044 Accounts payable-related party 551,782 923,513 Deferred income 612,108 292,525 Current portion of operating lease liability 481,205 450,949 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,632,441 623,512 Total current liabilities 54,576,245 2,723,543 Other liabilities: Operating lease liability, less current portion 2,479,896 2,094,079 Total liabilities 57,056,141 4,817,622 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 9 and 10) Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 87,069,465 and 76,314,617 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at March 31, 2026; 86,145,514 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 870,695 861,455 Treasury Stock, at cost, 10,754,848 and 0 shares at March 31, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively (58,022,336 - - Additional paid-in capital 1,663,952,928 1,655,874,892 Accumulated deficit (1,055,344,702 - (186,611,480 - Total shareholders' equity 551,456,585 1,470,124,867 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 608,512,726 - 1,474,942,489



FORWARD INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues, net - 12,961,114 - 3,122,933 - 34,396,365 - 7,747,382 Cost of sales 3,889,302 3,301,694 8,474,940 6,793,123 Gross profit 9,071,812 (178,761 - 25,921,425 954,259 Sales and marketing expenses 569,522 147,855 1,104,885 307,925 General and administrative expenses 3,584,012 1,495,142 6,836,641 3,141,123 General and administrative expenses - related party 2,477,777 - 5,922,420 - Loss on digital assets 201,706,226 - 761,918,457 - Impairment of digital assets 85,093,048 - 118,137,369 - Derivative gain, net (269,027 - - (269,027 - - Goodwill impairment - - - 225,000 Operating loss (284,089,746 - (1,821,758 - (867,729,320 - (2,719,789 - Interest income (77,256 - (12,947 - (274,170 - (28,542 - Interest income - related party (114,179 - - (593,779 - - Interest expense - related party 59,178 11,836 59,416 23,803 Other expense, net - 1,562 - 4,934 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (283,957,489 - (1,822,209 - (866,920,787 - (2,719,984 - (Benefit from) / provision for income taxes (875,353 - - 1,812,435 - Loss from continuing operations (283,082,136 - (1,822,209 - (868,733,222 - (2,719,984 - Income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 370,598 560,308 Net loss - (283,082,136 - - (1,451,611 - - (868,733,222 - - (2,159,676 - Basic (loss)/earnings per share: Basic loss per share from continuing operations - (2.98 - - (1.65 - - (8.95 - - (2.47 - Basic earnings per share from discontinued operations - 0.33 - 0.51 Basic loss per share - (2.98 - - (1.32 - - (8.95 - - (1.96 - Diluted (loss)/earnings per share: Diluted loss per share from continuing operations - (2.98 - - (1.65 - - (8.95 - - (2.47 - Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations - 0.33 - 0.51 Diluted loss per share - (2.98 - - (1.32 - - (8.95 - - (1.96 - Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 94,924,520 1,101,069 97,034,832 1,101,069 Diluted 94,924,520 1,101,069 97,034,832 1,101,069



Capitalization Table as of March 31, 2026

Net Asset Value Calculation Quantity Price Value ($) Total SOL Treasury 7,044,079 - 83.12 [10] - 585,503,885 Other Digital Assets [12] 30,081,000 Various - 11,703,000 Cash 16,633,010 - 1.00 - 16,633,010 Institutional Debt [11] (40,000,000 - - 1.00 ($ 40,000,000 - Digital Asset Loans (10,024,188 - - 1.00 ($ 10,024,188 - Total Net Asset Value , 563,815,707

Capitalization Table Quantity Price [3] Market Cap ($) NAV / Share mNAV [8] Common Shares 76,314,617 - 4.43 [9] , 338,073,753 - 7.39 0.600 x ITM Warrants [1] - Vested 12,272,101 - 0.001 ITM Options [2] - Vested 36,020 - 3.73 ITM Options - UnVested 0 RSUs - Unvested 675,996 ITM Fully Diluted Share Count 89,298,734 - 4.43 , 395,593,392 - 6.31 0.702 x Advisor & Lead Investor Warrants [4] 13,376,388 $27.75 / $37.00 / $46.25 OTM Warrants [5] - Vested 111,111 - 6.50 OTM Options [6] - Vested 242,146 - 16.37 OTM Options - Unvested 1,320,900 - 8.46 PSUs [7] - Unvested 881,736 Fully Diluted Share Count 105,231,015 - 4.43 , 466,173,396 - 5.36 0.827 x