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WKN: 861655 | ISIN: CA0010921058 | Ticker-Symbol: A3J
Frankfurt
15.05.26 | 08:04
10,300 Euro
+1,98 % +0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,40010,60011:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2026 23:06 Uhr
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AGF Management Ltd.: AGF Investments Announces Results of Special Meeting of Securityholders

TORONTO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a special meeting of securityholders today, AGF Investments Inc. (AGF Investments) (TSX:AGF.B) announced that securityholders have approved the proposed merger of AGF China Focus Class into AGF Emerging Markets Class on a taxable basis.

The merger will take effect on or about May 22, 2026.

Additional information regarding the merger is provided in the funds' management information circular, which is available on www.AGF.com and www.sedarplus.ca.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

All World Tax Advantage Group is a mutual fund corporation that currently offers approximately 20 different classes of securities. In addition to fund diversification by investment style, geography and market capitalization, a key benefit of investing in any of the classes within the group is the possibility of sharing incurred expenses (and losses) of the combined structure, potentially offsetting income earnings to minimize chance of a dividend declaration. For a more detailed explanation, please see AGF.com/disclaimers-

AGF Asian Growth Class merged into AGF Emerging Markets Class on May 15, 2020. Effective July 5, 2023, AGF Emerging Markets Class is closed to new investors. The fund will remain available to existing investors, including those with systematic investment plans.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm's collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $61 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 820,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGF Investments

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). The term AGF Investments may refer to one or more of these subsidiaries or to all of them jointly. This term is used for convenience and does not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

AGF Investments entities only provide investment advisory services or offers investment funds in the jurisdiction where such firm and/or product is registered or authorized to provide such services.

AGF Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGF Management Limited and conducts the management and advisory of mutual funds in Canada.

Media Contact
Amanda Marchment
Director, Corporate Communications
416-865-4160
amanda.marchment@agf.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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