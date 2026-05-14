Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.: LIXTE Biotechnology Files First Quarter 2026 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; Provides Operational Progress Update

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. ("LIXTE" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LIXT), a clinical stage pharmaceutical and med-tech company focused on advancing cancer treatments, today announced it has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The report is available on the Company's website, www.lixte.com, and on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

"We are making progress in advancing our lead compound, LB-100, which has consistently shown synergy with today's chemotherapy and immunotherapy approaches for the treatment of cancer," said Geordan Pursglove, LIXTE's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Following a recent study confirming the favorable safety profile of LB-100 in combination with GSK's dostarlimab, we have expanded our ovarian cancer trial and continue to enroll additional patients.

"The continued growth of our recently acquired Liora Technologies Europe subsidiary ("Liora) further strengthens our ability to accelerate innovative cancer therapies, including the treatment of tumors using proton therapy through Liora's LIGHT System," added Pursglove. "We continue to evaluate opportunities to expand strategically and look forward to further growing our team through the pursuit of complementary oncology assets that enhance our pipeline and accelerate the development of new and effective treatments. I am proud of our team's dedication to delivering meaningful innovation for patients, and believe that continued progress will drive improved outcomes and long-term value for our shareholders."

Recent Operational Highlights

Advanced integration and strategic development initiatives at Liora Technologies Europe during the first quarter of 2026, supporting the continued expansion of the LIGHT System platform and strengthening the Company's position in innovative proton therapy solutions.

at Liora Technologies Europe during the first quarter of 2026, supporting the continued expansion of the LIGHT System platform and strengthening the Company's position in innovative proton therapy solutions. Sponsored inaugural Good Health: Mind, Body & Soul Summit , bringing together leaders in health, culture, science, and community to advance health equity for Black men and families. The Summit aligns with LIXTE's commitment to advancing cancer care through LB-100, and its Liora research subsidiary.

, bringing together leaders in health, culture, science, and community to advance health equity for Black men and families. The Summit aligns with LIXTE's commitment to advancing cancer care through LB-100, and its Liora research subsidiary. Presented favorable preliminary results for a clinical trial testing the combination of Lixte's proprietary compound LB-100 in combination with dostarlimab at the 2026 Conference of the Society of Gynecological Cancer in Puerto Rico. The trial is based on the observation by the lead clinical investigator, Amir Jazaeri MD, Professor of Gynecologic Oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, that a genetically acquired reduction in PP2A activity may increase responsiveness to immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) in Ovarian Clear Cell Carcinoma (OCCC), particularly in tumors harboring somatic PPP2R1A mutations resulting in loss of protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A) function.



About LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical and med-tech company focused on new targets for cancer drug development and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. LIXTE has demonstrated that LB-100, its lead compound and first-in-class lead clinical PP2A inhibitor, is well-tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. Based on published preclinical data, LB-100 has the potential to significantly enhance chemotherapies and immunotherapies and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. It is part of a pioneering effort in an entirely new field of cancer biology - activation lethality - that is advancing a new treatment paradigm. LIXTE's novel approach is covered by a comprehensive patent portfolio, with proof-of-concept clinical trials currently in progress for Ovarian Clear Cell Carcinoma, Metastatic Colon Cancer and Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma. Additional information can be found at www.lixte.com.

Through LIXTE's wholly owned subsidiary, Liora Technologies Europe Ltd., the Company also is pioneering the development of electronically controlled proton therapy systems for treating tumors in various types of cancers. Liora's proprietary flagship technology, LiGHT System, is believed to provide significant advantages over currently available technologies for treating tumors with proton therapy. Additional information about Liora Technologies can be found at www.lioratechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For example, statements regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, and assumptions and predictions about future activities, including the continuing development of proprietary compounds, the planning, funding, coordination and potential results of clinical trials, the patent and legal costs to protect and maintain the Company's intellectual property worldwide, are all forward-looking statements. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "potential(ly)," "continue," "forecast," "predict," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology.

The Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to it on the date hereof, but the Company cannot provide assurances that these assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct or that the Company will take any action that the Company may presently be planning. However, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or experience may differ materially from those expected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, regulatory policies, available cash resources, research results, competition from other similar businesses, and market and general economic factors.

Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information about LIXTE, contact:

info@lixte.com

General Phone: (631) 830-7092; Investor Phone: (888) 289-5533

or

PondelWilkinson Inc. Investor Relations pwinvestor@pondel.com

Roger Pondel: (310) 279-5965; Laurie Berman: (310) 279-5962

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