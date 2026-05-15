In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.Free-On-Board (FOB) China TOPCon module prices held steady for another week as manufacturers' offers remained largely unchanged despite slow trading activity following the early-May holidays. Industry sources said top-tier manufacturers have kept offers stable since April, while smaller-tier manufacturers have become more aggressive in pricing to secure orders, leading to a wider price divergence in both FOB China spot and forward loading cargoes. According ...

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