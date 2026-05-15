Vroom, Inc.: Vroom Announces First Quarter 2026 Results $98.4 million stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2026

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRM) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

HIGHLIGHTS OF FIRST QUARTER 2026

$98.4 million stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2026 and $86.5 million tangible book value (1) as of March 31, 2026

as of March 31, 2026 $56.4 million consolidated total available liquidity (2) as of March 31, 2026, consisting of: $14.5 million cash and cash equivalents $14.9 million of liquidity available to UACC under the warehouse credit facilities $27.0 million of available liquidity from delayed draw facility, further strengthening our liquidity position to execute our long-term strategy

as of March 31, 2026, consisting of: $22.5 million preferred stock issued by Vroom Automotive LLC to SPE Holdings in January 2026

$(19.6) million net loss attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders for the first quarter 2026

$(18.2) million adjusted net loss (3) for the first quarter 2026

for the first quarter 2026 $11.7 million increase in net loss and $20.6 million decrease in adjusted net loss (3) for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2026 compared to trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2025

for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2026 compared to trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2025 $25.0 to $30.0 million updated full year adjusted net loss guidance (4)

$28.5 million existing notes expected to be exchanged for $50.0 million new Senior Secured Delayed Draw Convertible Note due 2032, expected to close in June 2026





(1)



Tangible book value is a non-GAAP measure and represents total stockholders' equity of $98.4 million, excluding intangible assets of $11.9 million as of March 31, 2026. (2) Total available liquidity is a non-GAAP measure and represents $14.5 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, as well as $14.9 million of availability from warehouse credit facilities and $27.0 million of availability from delayed draw facility. (3) Adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP measure. For definitions and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please see Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below. (4) A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures for the full year 2026 Financial Outlook is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future. We have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for historical periods in the reconciliation table in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures above.

Tom Shortt, Chief Executive Officer of Vroom, said, "During the first quarter 2026 we introduced our new dealer portal Fast Lane, on the same state-of-the-art technology platform as our Credit Decision Engine which was implemented in 2025. We continue to make technology investments and are excited about the additional value we can bring to dealers and consumers as we continue to add new functionality to this platform. Early performance indicators and multivariate loss projections indicate strong performance from vintages underwritten since Q3 2025 under this new model."



Fresh Start Accounting

As a result of emerging from a voluntary proceeding (the "Prepackaged Chapter 11 Case") under Chapter 11 of the United States Code, 11 U.S.C. §§ 101-1532, as amended from time to time, on January 14, 2025, (the "Effective Date") and qualifying for the application of fresh-start accounting, at the Effective Date, Vroom's assets and liabilities were recorded at their estimated fair values which, in some cases, are significantly different than amounts included in our financial statements prior to the Effective Date. Accordingly, our consolidated financial statements after the Effective Date are not comparable with our consolidated financial statements on or before that date. References to "Successor" relate to our financial position and results of operations after the Effective Date. References to "Predecessor" refer to our financial position and results of operations on or before the Effective Date.

The combined results (referenced as "Non-GAAP Combined" or "Combined") for the three months ended March 31, 2025, represent the sum of the reported amounts for the Predecessor period from January 1, 2025, through January 14, 2025, and the Successor period from January 15, 2025, through March 31, 2025. These combined results are not considered to be prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and have not been prepared as pro forma results per applicable regulations. The combined operating results do not reflect the actual results we would have achieved absent our emergence from the Prepackaged Chapter 11 Case and are not necessarily indicative of future results. Accordingly, the results for the combined three months ended March 31, 2025, (prepared on a Non-GAAP basis) and three months ended March 31, 2026, (prepared on a GAAP basis) may not be comparable, particularly for statement of operations line items significantly impacted by the reorganization transactions and the impact of fresh start accounting.

FIRST QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL DISCUSSION

All financial comparisons are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted. The following financial information is unaudited.

Successor Predecessor Non-GAAP Combined Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Three

months

ended March 31, Period from January 15

through

March 31, Period from

January 1

through

January 14, Three

months

ended

March 31, 2026 2025 2025 2025 $ Change % Change (in thousands) Interest income - 42,476 - 37,157 - 7,183 - 44,340 - (1,864 - (4.2 )% Interest expense: Warehouse credit facility 3,439 4,618 1,017 5,635 (2,196 - (39.0 )% Securitization debt 8,620 6,548 1,178 7,726 894 11.6 - Total interest expense 12,059 11,166 2,195 13,361 (1,302 - (9.7 )% Net interest income 30,417 25,991 4,988 30,979 (562 - (1.8 )% Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries 24,683 11,100 6,792 17,892 6,791 38.0 - Net interest income (loss) after losses and recoveries 5,734 14,891 (1,804 - 13,087 (7,353 - (56.2 )% Noninterest income: Servicing income 1,139 1,254 192 1,446 (307 - (21.2 )% Warranties and GAP income, net 2,686 4,079 307 4,386 (1,700 - (38.8 )% CarStory revenue 1,333 2,392 432 2,824 (1,491 - (52.8 )% Other income 2,041 2,481 113 2,594 (553 - (21.3 )% Total noninterest income 7,199 10,206 1,044 11,250 (4,051 - (36.0 )% Expenses: Compensation and benefits 19,146 16,067 2,823 18,890 256 1.4 - Professional fees 4,520 5,347 297 5,644 (1,124 - (19.9 )% Software and IT costs 3,161 2,402 457 2,859 302 10.6 - Depreciation and amortization 1,340 575 1,057 1,632 (292 - (17.9 )% Interest expense on corporate debt 1,212 480 176 656 556 84.8 - Impairment charges - 4,156 - 4,156 (4,156 - (100.0 )% Other expenses 2,408 2,370 371 2,741 (333 - (12.1 )% Total expenses 31,787 31,397 5,181 36,578 (4,791 - (13.1 )% Loss from continuing operations before reorganization items and provision for income taxes (18,854 - (6,300 - (5,941 - (12,241 - (6,613 - 54.0 - Reorganization items, net - - 51,036 51,036 (51,036 - (100.0 )% (Loss) income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes (18,854 - (6,300 - 45,095 38,795 (57,649 - (148.6 )% Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 192 150 5 155 37 23.9 - Net (loss) income from continuing operations - (19,046 - - (6,450 - - 45,090 - 38,640 - (57,686 - (149.3 )% Net (loss) income from discontinued operations - (12 - - 99 - (4 - - 95 - (107 - (112.6 )% Net (loss) income - (19,058 - - (6,351 - - 45,086 - 38,735 - (57,793 - (149.2 )% Preferred stock dividends attributable to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary (571 - - - - (571 - 100.0 - Net (loss) income attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders - (19,629 - - (6,351 - - 45,086 - 38,735 - (58,364 - (150.7 )%

Results by Segment

UACC

Successor Predecessor Non-GAAP Combined Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Three

months

ended March 31, Period from

January 15

through

March 31, Period from

January 1

through

January 14, Three

months

ended

March 31, 2026 2025 2025 2025 Change % Change (in thousands) Interest income - 42,476 - 37,157 - 7,254 - 44,411 - (1,935 - (4.4 )% Interest expense: Warehouse credit facility 3,439 4,618 1,017 5,635 (2,196 - (39.0 )% Securitization debt 8,620 6,548 1,178 7,726 894 11.6 - Total interest expense 12,059 11,166 2,195 13,361 (1,302 - (9.7 )% Net interest income 30,417 25,991 5,059 31,050 (633 - (2.0 )% Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries 24,823 12,691 7,647 20,338 4,485 22.1 - Net interest income (loss) after losses and recoveries 5,594 13,300 (2,588 - 10,712 (5,118 - (47.8 )% Noninterest income: Servicing income 1,139 1,254 192 1,446 (307 - (21.2 )% Warranties and GAP income, net 2,765 3,571 390 3,961 (1,196 - (30.2 )% Other income 2,007 2,235 66 2,301 (294 - (12.8 )% Total noninterest income 5,911 7,060 648 7,708 (1,797 - (23.3 )% Expenses: Compensation and benefits 16,737 13,694 2,398 16,092 645 4.0 - Professional fees 3,364 3,069 172 3,241 123 3.8 - Software and IT costs 2,965 2,086 367 2,453 512 20.9 - Depreciation and amortization 1,235 479 817 1,296 (61 - (4.7 )% Interest expense on corporate debt 761 480 85 565 196 34.7 - Impairment charges - 3,479 - 3,479 (3,479 - (100.0 )% Other expenses 1,967 1,670 262 1,932 35 1.8 - Total expenses 27,029 24,957 4,101 29,058 (2,029 - (7.0 )% Provision for income taxes from continuing operations - 39 - 39 (39 - (100.0 )% Preferred stock dividends attributable to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary (571 - - - - (571 - 100.0 - Adjusted net loss - (14,976 - - (834 - - (5,910 - - (6,744 - - (8,232 - 122.1 - Stock compensation expense - 1,118 - 302 - 127 - 429 - 689 160.7 - Severance - - - 21 - 4 - 25 - (25 - (100.0 )%

CarStory

Successor Predecessor Non-GAAP Combined Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Three

months

ended March 31, Period from

January 15

through

March 31, Period from

January 1

through

January 14, Three

months

ended

March 31, 2026 2025 2025 2025 Change % Change (in thousands) Noninterest income: CarStory revenue - 1,333 - 2,392 - 432 - 2,824 - (1,491 - (52.8 )% Other income 34 62 13 75 (41 - (54.7 )% Total noninterest income 1,367 2,454 445 2,899 (1,532 - (52.8 )% Expenses: Compensation and benefits 1,243 1,360 326 1,686 (443 - (26.3 )% Professional fees 52 - 13 13 39 300.0 - Software and IT costs 2 - 2 2 - 0.0 - Depreciation and amortization 105 96 240 336 (231 - (68.8 )% Other expenses 93 138 20 158 (65 - (41.1 )% Total expenses 1,495 1,594 601 2,195 (700 - (31.9 )% Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 26 16 5 21 5 23.8 - Adjusted net income (loss) - (130 - - 839 - (153 - - 686 - (816 - (119.0 )% Stock compensation expense - 24 - (5 - - 8 - 3 - 21 698.8 -

Corporate

Successor Predecessor Non-GAAP Combined Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Three

months

ended March 31, Period from

January 15

through

March 31, Period from

January 1

through

January 14, Three

months

ended

March 31, 2026 2025 2025 2025 Change % Change (in thousands) Interest income (expense) - - - - - (71 - - (71 - - 71 100.0 - Realized and unrealized losses (gains), net of recoveries (140 - (1,591 - (855 - (2,446 - 2,306 94.3 - Net interest income after losses and recoveries 140 1,591 784 2,375 (2,235 - (94.1 )% Noninterest (loss) income: Warranties and GAP income (loss), net (79 - 508 (83 - 425 (504 - (118.6 )% Other income - 184 34 218 (218 - (100.0 )% Total noninterest (loss) income (79 - 692 (49 - 643 (722 - (112.3 )% Expenses: Compensation and benefits 1,166 1,013 99 1,112 54 4.9 - Professional fees 1,104 2,278 112 2,390 (1,286 - (53.8 )% Software and IT costs 194 316 88 404 (210 - (52.0 )% Interest expense on corporate debt 451 - 91 91 360 395.6 - Impairment charges - 677 - 677 (677 - (100.0 )% Other expenses 348 562 89 651 (303 - (46.5 )% Total expenses 3,263 4,846 479 5,325 (2,062 - (38.7 )% Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 166 95 - 95 71 74.7 -

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance: Adjusted net income (loss), total available liquidity, and tangible book value.

Adjusted net income (loss) is a supplemental performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance and the operating leverage in our business. Because Adjusted net income (loss) facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes.

Tangible book value is calculated as stockholders' equity in accordance with GAAP, after subtracting intangible assets. A reconciliation of stockholders' equity to tangible book value is included above.

Total available liquidity represents unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, availability from warehouse credit facilities and available liquidity from delayed draw facility. A reconciliation of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents to total available liquidity is included above.

These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools because they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations or liquidity as determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for those comparative purposes. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with other operating and financial performance measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We have reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures elsewhere herein.

Non-GAAP Combined Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Our financial results for the periods from January 1, 2025 through January 14, 2025 and the three months ended March 31, 2025 are referred to as those of the "Predecessor" periods. Our financial results for the periods from January 15, 2025 through March 31, 2025 and the three months ended March 31, 2025 are referred to as those of the "Successor" periods. Our results of operations as reported in our Consolidated Financial Statements for these periods are prepared in accordance with GAAP. Although GAAP requires that we report our results for the period from January 1, 2025 through January 14, 2025 and the period from January 15, 2025 through March 31, 2025, separately, management views our operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 by combining the results of the applicable Predecessor and Successor periods because such presentation provides the most meaningful comparison of our results to prior periods. We believe we cannot adequately benchmark the operating results of the period from January 15, 2025 through March 31, 2025 against any of the previous or future periods reported in our Consolidated Financial Statements without combining it with the period from January 1, 2025 through January 14, 2025 and we do not believe that reviewing the results of this period in isolation would be useful in identifying trends in or reaching conclusions regarding our overall operating performance. Management believes that the key performance metrics for the Successor period when combined with the Predecessor period provide more meaningful comparisons to other periods and are useful in identifying current business trends. Accordingly, in addition to presenting our results of operations as reported in our Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with GAAP, the tables and discussion below also present the combined results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The combined results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 represent the sum of the reported amounts for the Predecessor period from January 1, 2025 through January 14, 2025 and the Successor period from January 15, 2025 through March 31, 2025. These combined results are not considered to be prepared in accordance with GAAP and have not been prepared as pro forma results per applicable regulations. The combined operating results do not reflect the actual results we would have achieved absent our emergence from the Prepackaged Chapter 11 Case and are not necessarily indicative of future results. Accordingly, the results for the combined three months ended March 31, 2026 (prepared on a GAAP basis) and three months ended March 31, 2025 (prepared on a Non-GAAP basis) may not be comparable, particularly for statement of operations line items significantly impacted by the reorganization transactions and the impact of fresh start accounting.

Adjusted net loss

We calculate Adjusted net loss as net income (loss) from continuing operations less preferred stock dividends attributable to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary, adjusted for stock compensation expense, severance expense, bankruptcy costs (which represent professional fees incurred related to the bankruptcy prior to filing of the petition and post-emergence), reorganization items, net (which relate to certain charges incurred during the bankruptcy proceedings, such as legal and professional fees incurred directly as a result of the bankruptcy proceeding, the write-off of deferred financing costs and discount on debt subject to compromise and other related charges), operating lease right-of-use assets impairment and long-lived asset impairment charges.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted net income (loss) to net income (loss) from continuing operations, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure (in thousands):

Successor Predecessor Non-GAAP Combined Three

months

ended

March 31, Period from

January 15

through

March 31, Period from

January 1

through

January 14, Three

months

ended

March 31, 2026 2025 2025 2025 (in thousands) Net (loss) income from continuing operations - (19,046 - - (6,450 - - 45,090 - 38,640 Preferred stock dividends attributable to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary (571 - - - - Adjusted to exclude the following: Stock compensation expense 1,427 491 144 635 Severance expense - 21 4 25 Bankruptcy costs (prepetition filing and post-emergence) - 913 - 913 Reorganization items, net - - (51,036 - (51,036 - Impairment charges - 4,156 - 4,156 Adjusted net loss - (18,190 - - (869 - - (5,798 - - (6,667 -

Successor Successor Successor Successor Successor Predecessor Non-GAAP Combined Predecessor Predecessor Predecessor Period from January 1 through March 31, Period from October 1 through December 31, Period from July 1 through September 30, Period from April 1 through June 30, Period from January 15 through March 31, Period from January 1 through January 14, Three Months Ended

March 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, Three Months Ended

September 30, Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (19,046 - - (11,521 - (27,142 - (8,932 - (6,450 - 45,090 38,640 (36,716 - (37,744 - (19,104 - Preferred stock dividends attributable to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary (571 - - - - - - - - - - Stock compensation expense 1,427 1,410 1,444 1,836 491 144 635 935 1,244 2,446 Severance expense - - - 367 21 4 25 287 763 1,685 Bankruptcy costs (prepetition filing and post-emergence) - - - - 913 - 913 3,582 - - Reorganization items, net - - - - - (51,036 - (51,036 - 5,564 - - Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - - - - - - - - Impairment charges - - - - 4,156 - 4,156 - 2,407 - Adjusted Net Loss (18,190 - (10,111 - (25,698 - (6,729 - (869 - (5,798 - (6,667 - (26,348 - (33,330 - (14,973 -

Financial Outlook

For the full year 2026 we expect the following updated guidance:

Indirect origination volume(5): $475 - $515 million

Adjusted net income (loss)(3)(4): ($25) - ($30) million

(5) Represents retail installment sale contracts originated through third-party dealers.

The foregoing estimates are forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's expectations as of May 14, 2026 and are subject to substantial uncertainty. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

About Vroom (Nasdaq: VRM)

Vroom owns and operates United Auto Credit Corporation (UACC), a leading indirect automotive lender serving the independent and franchise dealer market nationwide, and CarStory, a leader in AI-powered analytics and digital services for automotive retail. Prior to January 2024, Vroom also operated an end-to-end ecommerce platform to buy and sell used vehicles. Pursuant to its previously announced Value Maximization Plan, Vroom discontinued its ecommerce operations and used vehicle dealership business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our financial outlook for the full year 2026, including expected indirect origination volume and adjusted net loss guidance, anticipated performance of recently underwritten loan vintages, expected benefits of our technology platform and dealer portal, the restructuring, including its impact and intended benefits, our strategic initiatives and long-term strategy, planned technology investments, future results of operations and financial position, our total available liquidity, our liquidity position and the timing of any of the foregoing. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, which are available on our Investor Relations website at ir.vroom.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Investor Relations:

Vroom

Jon Sandison

investors@vroom.com

VROOM, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

As of

March 31, As of

December 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents - 14,478 - 10,384 Restricted cash (including restricted cash of consolidated VIEs of $59.1 million and $55.8 million, respectively) 59,221 55,914 Finance receivables at fair value (including finance receivables of consolidated VIEs of $778.5 million and $777.0 million, respectively) 804,613 808,636 Interest receivable (including interest receivables of consolidated VIEs of $11.2 million and $12.4 million, respectively) 11,527 12,834 Property and equipment, net 7,415 6,744 Intangible assets, net 11,895 12,370 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,530 5,792 Other assets (including other assets of consolidated VIEs of $10.1 million and $9.8 million, respectively) 23,144 24,665 Assets from discontinued operations - 46 Total assets - 937,823 - 937,385 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Warehouse credit facilities of consolidated VIEs - 159,483 - 318,655 Related party line of credit (Note 19) 18,500 18,500 Long-term debt (including securitization debt of consolidated VIEs of $551.0 million and $393.2 million, respectively) 577,968 423,197 Related party note (Note 19) 10,000 10,000 Operating lease liabilities 8,825 9,142 Other liabilities (including other liabilities of consolidated VIEs of $15.6 million and $15.7 million, respectively) 43,187 41,149 Liabilities from discontinued operations 223 124 Total liabilities 818,186 820,767 Commitments and contingencies (Note 12) Mezzanine equity Preferred units, no par value, 15,000 series A units and 7,500 series B units authorized and issued to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary (Note 13) 21,221 - Stockholders' equity (deficit): Common stock, $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively; 5,206,492 and 5,199,641 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 5 5 Additional paid-in-capital 171,090 169,663 Accumulated deficit (72,679 - (53,050 - Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 98,416 116,618 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity (deficit) - 937,823 - 937,385

VROOM, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Successor Predecessor Three months ended

March 31, Period from

January 15

through

March 31, Period from

January 1

through

January 14, 2026 2025 2025 Interest income - 42,476 - 37,157 - 7,183 Interest expense: Warehouse credit facility 3,439 4,618 1,017 Securitization debt 8,620 6,548 1,178 Total interest expense 12,059 11,166 2,195 Net interest income 30,417 25,991 4,988 Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries 24,683 11,100 6,792 Net interest income (loss) after losses and recoveries 5,734 14,891 (1,804 - Noninterest income: Servicing income 1,139 1,254 192 Warranties and GAP income (loss), net 2,686 4,079 307 CarStory revenue 1,333 2,392 432 Other income 2,041 2,481 113 Total noninterest income 7,199 10,206 1,044 Expenses: Compensation and benefits 19,146 16,067 2,823 Professional fees 4,520 5,347 297 Software and IT costs 3,161 2,402 457 Depreciation and amortization 1,340 575 1,057 Interest expense on corporate debt 1,212 480 176 Impairment charges - 4,156 - Other expenses 2,408 2,370 371 Total expenses 31,787 31,397 5,181 Loss from continuing operations before reorganization items and provision for income taxes (18,854 - (6,300 - (5,941 - Reorganization items, net - - 51,036 (Loss) income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes (18,854 - (6,300 - 45,095 Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 192 150 5 Net (loss) income from continuing operations - (19,046 - - (6,450 - - 45,090 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations (12 - 99 (4 - Net (loss) income - (19,058 - - (6,351 - - 45,086 Preferred stock dividends attributable to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary - (571 - - - - - Net (loss) income attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders - (19,629 - - (6,351 - - 45,086

VROOM, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (continued)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Successor Predecessor Three months ended

March 31, Period from

January 15

through

March 31, Period from

January 1

through

January 14, 2026 2025 2025 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic: Continuing operations (3.77 - (1.25 - 24.74 Discontinued operations - 0.02 (0.00 - Basic - (3.77 - - (1.23 - - 24.74 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted: Continuing operations (3.77 - (1.25 - 23.89 Discontinued operations - 0.02 (0.00 - Diluted - (3.77 - - (1.23 - - 23.89 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 5,201,905 5,163,109 1,822,541 Diluted 5,201,905 5,163,109 1,887,370

VROOM, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Successor Predecessor Three months ended

March 31, Period from

January 15

through

March 31, Period from

January 1

through

January 14, 2026 2025 2025 Operating activities Net (loss) income from continuing operations - (19,046 - - (6,450 - - 45,090 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities: Impairment charges - 4,156 - Depreciation and amortization 1,340 575 1,057 Losses on finance receivables and securitization debt, net 28,862 17,575 4,762 Losses on Warranties and GAP 1,764 1,780 407 Stock-based compensation expense 1,427 491 144 Amortization of unearned discounts on finance receivables at fair value - - (416 - Non-cash reorganization items, net - - (51,741 - Other, net 88 (652 - 193 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Finance receivables, held for sale Originations of finance receivables, held for sale - - (14,337 - Principal payments received on finance receivables, held for sale - - 6,481 Other - - 169 Interest receivable 1,307 1,443 (164 - Other assets 859 (3,575 - 5,178 Other liabilities 1,674 1,946 (2,627 - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations 18,275 17,289 (5,804 - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued operations 133 (452 - (207 - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 18,408 16,837 (6,011 - Investing activities Finance receivables, held for investment at fair value Purchases of finance receivables, held for investment at fair value (113,495 - (120,528 - - Principal payments received on finance receivables, held for investment at fair value 85,765 73,217 2,985 Principal payments received on beneficial interests 217 446 147 Purchase of property and equipment (1,536 - (1,469 - (151 - Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities from continuing operations (29,049 - (48,334 - 2,981 Net cash provided by investing activities from discontinued operations - 637 - Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (29,049 - (47,697 - 2,981 Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings under secured financing agreements 225,000 307,780 - Principal repayment under secured financing agreements (65,916 - (34,281 - (16,676 - Proceeds from financing of beneficial interests in securitizations - 16,223 - Principal repayments of financing of beneficial interests in securitizations (3,018 - (2,045 - (1,028 - Proceeds from warehouse credit facilities 87,200 88,500 11,900 Repayments of warehouse credit facilities (246,372 - (338,031 - (8,094 - Proceeds from preferred units issued to noncontrolling interests of subsidiary, net of issuance costs 21,221 - - Other financing activities (73 - (1,159 - - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 18,042 36,987 (13,898 - Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 7,401 6,127 (16,928 - Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 66,298 61,441 78,369 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period - 73,699 - 67,568 - 61,441

VROOM, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)