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WKN: A40CWP | ISIN: FR001400OKR3 | Ticker-Symbol: CAJ1
Tradegate
13.05.26 | 16:01
0,219 Euro
-4,69 % -0,011
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2330,23411:46
0,2320,23511:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2026 08:06 Uhr
48 Leser
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Groupe Casino: Harmonization of the procedural framework for discussions relating to the adaptation and strengthening of the Casino Group's financial structure

Harmonization of the procedural framework for discussions
relating to the adaptation and strengthening
of the Casino Group's financial structure

Paris, 15 May 2026

Further to the Group's previous communications regarding the project to strengthen and adapt its financial structure, discussions are continuing with financial creditors across various entities within the Group.

As the formalization of a comprehensive agreement is facilitated by the existence of a uniform framework, the Group has applied to the President of the Paris Economic Activities Court for the opening of conciliation proceedings for the benefit of several of its companies1 for an initial period of four months, potentially extendable by one month. In this context, the appointment of SCP BTSG (Maître Marc Sénéchal) as conciliator is being considered for certain of these entities, while the appointment of SCP CBF Associés (Maître Lou Fréchard) is being sought as conciliator for Quatrim.

The Group will seek the consent of Quatrim's high-yield bondholders for the opening of conciliation proceedings concerning Quatrim and Monoprix SAS, being respectively borrower and guarantor of these bonds.

These conciliation proceedings, which are consistent with those initiated early March2, only concern the financial debt of the companies involved and will have no impact on the Group's relationships with its operating partners (in particular its suppliers) and employees. Operational activities will continue as normal, in line with the Group's strategic priorities.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group - Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 29

1 Casino Guichard Perrachon, Naturalia France, Monoprix SAS, Monop' SAS, Samada, Aux Galeries de la Croisette, Monop'Station, O'Monoprix, OLogistique, C- Logistics, C-Technology, CLR, CLV, CShield, Cnova France, IGC Services, Cnova Pay, Casino Finance, Franprix Leader Price Holding and Quatrim
2 Press release dated 9 March 2026: conciliation proceedings initiated for the benefit of Maas, Sédifrais, ExtenC, Monoprix Holding, Monoprix Exploitation, Distribution Franprix, Franprix-Leader Price Finances, Achats Marchandises Casino and Cdiscount


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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