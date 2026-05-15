Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK: 'Might Is Right Cannot Prevail': Global Muslim Leader to Address Rising Nationalism and Division

National Peace Symposium 2026 to focus on justice, peace and social cohesion amid growing political and social tensions

Tilford, UK, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As debates around nationalism and social cohesion intensify across the United Kingdom and Europe, the National Peace Symposium 2026 will address growing concerns about division and the erosion of shared values.



The event, taking place on 16 May 2026, comes on the same day as a planned protest in London linked to far-right activism, reflecting wider societal tensions. The theme of the event is "Absolute Global Justice - The Foundation for True Peace."

More than 600 guests from across the world attend the unique event including parliamentarians, diplomats, faith and civic leaders as well as representatives from numerous charities and NGOs.

Recent events continue to highlight the perilous state of the world. Nationalism, self-interest and injustice are fuelling wars, poverty, inequality and are creating humanitarian crises across the globe. The threat of another full blown world war looms large. It is the need of the hour to unite for the cause of peace and strive together for the betterment of our current and future generations.



Against this backdrop, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, Worldwide Head and Caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, will call for a return to justice, fairness and mutual respect as the basis for peace.



The symposium, hosted in Surrey, will focus on solutions to rising division.



His Holiness has stated:

"The Holy Qur'an has instructed that every possible opportunity to achieve peace must be pursued no matter how remote the chances of success are."



He further emphasised:

"The objective of the intervening parties must remain at all times to establish peace…"



Rafiq Hayat, National President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK, said:

"We must pursue peace, and this symposium serves as a timely reminder to come together in the face of rising regional conflicts."



The programme will include the presentation of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Prize for the Advancement of Peace to Grégoire Ahongbonon of Benin.

Gregoire is a humanitarian who has revolutionised care for people with mental illness in West Africa. He founded the St. Camille Association to rescue and treat mentally ill individuals who were often abandoned, chained up, or abused due to stigma. His grassroots network has established 11 psychiatric hospitals, 63 clinics, and 21 rehabilitation centers across Benin, Côte-d-Ivoire, Togo and Burkina Faso. Every month, more than 20,000 patients receive free medication and care.

NOTES TO EDITORS

The National Peace Symposium 2026 will take place on Saturday 16 May 2026 at the Mubarak Mosque, Tilford, Surrey.

The event marks the 19th National Peace Symposium hosted by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK.

This year's theme is: "Absolute Global Justice - The Foundation for True Peace."

More than 600 guests, including parliamentarians, diplomats, faith leaders and civic representatives, are expected to attend.

The keynote address will be delivered by His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, Head of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.

His Holiness frequently meets with faith leaders and heads of state and has delivered keynote addresses at the United States Congress, the European Parliament, the UK Parliament, the Dutch Parliament and the Conference of World Religions in London.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community was founded in 1889 and is established in over 213 countries and territories worldwide.

The event includes the presentation of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Prize for the Advancement of Peace. The 2025 recipient is Grégoire Ahongbonon.

The event is invite-only.

For interviews or further information, please contact:

Mahmood Rafiq

Head of External Relations

Department of External Affairs

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK

Mahmood.Rafiq@ahmadiyyauk.org

Mahmoodrafiq2@gmail.com (personal)

Mobile: +44 (0) 7971060962

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National Peace Symposium 2024

Mahmood Rafiq Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK 07971060962 mahmood.rafiq@ahmadiyyauk.org