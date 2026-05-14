Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Global Markets Announces 2026 Annual Meeting Results

CHICAGO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading global markets operator and pioneer in equity derivatives, today announced the preliminary shareholder voting results from its 2026 Annual Meeting held today.

All 12 board of director nominees served during the 2025-2026 board term and received a majority of votes cast. The board members elected to serve one-year terms expiring in 2027 are:

William M. Farrow, III

Craig S. Donohue

Edward J. Fitzpatrick

Ivan K. Fong

Janet P. Froetscher

Jill R. Goodman

Erin A. Mansfield

Cecilia H. Mao

Jennifer J. McPeek

Roderick A. Palmore

James E. Parisi

Fredric J. Tomczyk

Alexander J. Matturri, Jr., who joined the Board of Directors of Cboe Global Markets in 2020, did not stand for reelection. "On behalf of the Cboe Board, we thank Alex for his many contributions and wish him the best," said William M. Farrow, III, non-executive Chairman of the Board of Cboe Global Markets.

In other proposals, shareholders:

Approved, in a non-binding resolution, the compensation paid to the company's executive officers;

Ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for the 2026 fiscal year; and

Rejected stockholder proposal regarding shareholder right to act by written consent.

Additional information about each of the matters acted upon by shareholders at the Annual Meeting is in the proxy statement that was furnished to shareholders in connection with the meeting. The proxy statement is also available in the Investor Relations section of www.cboe.com. The final vote totals for the matters acted upon by shareholders at the Annual Meeting will be reported in a current report on Form 8-K filing with the SEC and posted on http://ir.cboe.com.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is a leading global markets operator with a long history of innovation in equity derivatives. Since launching the world's first listed options exchange in 1973, Cboe has pioneered landmark products, including the introduction of S&P 500® index options and the creation of the VIX® Index, the world's leading gauge of market volatility, reshaping how investors manage risk and access opportunity. Today, Cboe operates derivatives, equities, and FX markets, providing trading, clearing, and investment solutions for customers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Cboe Media Contacts

Cboe Analyst Contact Angela Tu Tim Cave

Kenneth Hill, CFA

+1-646-856-8734 +44 (0) 7593-506-719

+1-312-786-7559

[email protected] [email protected]

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SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.