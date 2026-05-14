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WKN: A0MW32 | ISIN: US12572Q1058 | Ticker-Symbol: MX4A
Tradegate
15.05.26 | 10:46
258,05 Euro
+1,20 % +3,05
Branche
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S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CME GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
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CME GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
255,70258,2511:45
255,70258,2011:29
PR Newswire
14.05.2026 21:00 Uhr
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CME Group Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of 2026 Annual Meeting

CHICAGO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today announced the preliminary shareholder voting results from its 2026 annual meeting.

At the meeting, shareholders:

  • Elected Terrence A. Duffy, Kathryn Benesh, Timothy S. Bitsberger, Charles P. Carey, Bryan T. Durkin, Harold Ford Jr., Martin J. Gepsman, Daniel G. Kaye, Phyllis M. Lockett, Deborah J. Lucas, Rahael Seifu, William R. Shepard, Howard J. Siegel and Dennis A. Suskind, each for a one-year term expiring in 2027.

  • Ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2026.

  • Approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of our named executive officers.

The official results and voting percentages for each of the foregoing proposals will be disclosed in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, at the meeting, the proposals submitted to the company's Class B shareholders were adjourned. These proposals will be presented at an adjourned meeting to be held virtually on Tuesday, June 9 at 11:00 a.m. Central Time. The link to the virtual meeting will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website. Following the meeting, an archived recording will become available at the same site. Questions regarding the adjourned items and queries for support to vote at the adjourned meeting may be directed to [email protected] .

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data - empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies , energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group

© 2026 PR Newswire
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