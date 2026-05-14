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WKN: 657846 | ISIN: US2852331022 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
NASDAQ
14.05.26 | 21:56
7,640 US-Dollar
-0,26 % -0,020
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTRO-SENSORS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTRO-SENSORS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.05.2026 22:00 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MINNETONKA, Minn., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

  • Record first quarter revenue of $2,579,000
  • Gross Margin of 51.3%
  • Cash and investments of approximately $10.8 million

Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data



Q1 FY26


Q1 FY25


Change

Net Sales


$

2,579


$

2,239


15.2

%

Gross Margin



51.3

%


48.4

%

290

Bps

Operating Loss


$

(218)


$

(169)


(29.0)

%

Operating Margin



(8.3)

%


(7.6)

%

(70)

bps

Loss Before Income Tax Benefit


$

(147)


$

(81)


(81.5)

%

Loss Per Share (diluted)


$

(0.03)


$

(0.02)


(50.0)

%

"We are pleased to report first quarter revenue of $2,579,000, up 15.2% from the prior-year period," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "The increase was driven primarily driven by higher sales of wired products and an increase in international sales for agricultural applications.

A full analysis of results for the period ended March 31, 2026 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 (unaudited)
(in thousands except share and per share amounts)


Three Months Ended March 31




2026


2025


Net sales

$

2,579


$

2,239


Cost of goods sold


1,257



1,155


Gross profit


1,322



1,084









Operating expenses


1,540



1,253









Operating loss


(218)



(169)









Non-operating income


71



88









Loss before income taxes


(147)



(81)









Benefit from income taxes


(31)



(17)









Net loss

$

(116)


$

(64)









Loss per share - diluted

$

(0.03)


$

(0.02)


Average shares outstanding - diluted


3,511,867



3,449,021


Electro-Sensors, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025
(in thousands)



March 31


December 31



2026


2025


Assets

(unaudited)











Current Assets







Cash and investments

$

10,812


$

10,601


Trade receivables, net


1,393



1,404


Inventories, net


2,080



2,028


Other current assets


387



320


Total current assets


14,672



14,353









Deferred income tax asset, long-term


495



464


Property and equipment, net


892



885


Total assets

$

16,059


$

15,702























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity














Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

1,161


$

885


Total current liabilities


1,161



885









Stockholders' equity







Common stock


353



348


Additional paid-in capital


2,726



2,534


Retained earnings


11,819



11,935


Total stockholders' equity


14,898



14,817









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

16,059


$

15,702


About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For more information please visit our website at: www.electro-sensors.com. Also look us up on:
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/electro-sensors-inc-
X: x.com/ESIsensors
Facebook: facebook.com/ElectroSensors

SOURCE Electro-Sensors, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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