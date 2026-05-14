Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MINNETONKA, Minn., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Record first quarter revenue of $2,579,000

Gross Margin of 51.3%

Cash and investments of approximately $10.8 million

Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data





Q1 FY26

Q1 FY25

Change Net Sales

$ 2,579

$ 2,239

15.2 % Gross Margin



51.3 %

48.4 % 290 Bps Operating Loss

$ (218)

$ (169)

(29.0) % Operating Margin



(8.3) %

(7.6) % (70) bps Loss Before Income Tax Benefit

$ (147)

$ (81)

(81.5) % Loss Per Share (diluted)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.02)

(50.0) %

"We are pleased to report first quarter revenue of $2,579,000, up 15.2% from the prior-year period," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "The increase was driven primarily driven by higher sales of wired products and an increase in international sales for agricultural applications.

A full analysis of results for the period ended March 31, 2026 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 (unaudited)

(in thousands except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended March 31





2026

2025

Net sales $ 2,579

$ 2,239

Cost of goods sold

1,257



1,155

Gross profit

1,322



1,084















Operating expenses

1,540



1,253















Operating loss

(218)



(169)















Non-operating income

71



88















Loss before income taxes

(147)



(81)















Benefit from income taxes

(31)



(17)















Net loss $ (116)

$ (64)















Loss per share - diluted $ (0.03)

$ (0.02)

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,511,867



3,449,021



Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025

(in thousands)







March 31

December 31



2026

2025

Assets (unaudited)



















Current Assets











Cash and investments $ 10,812

$ 10,601

Trade receivables, net

1,393



1,404

Inventories, net

2,080



2,028

Other current assets

387



320

Total current assets

14,672



14,353















Deferred income tax asset, long-term

495



464

Property and equipment, net

892



885

Total assets $ 16,059

$ 15,702











































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

























Current Liabilities











Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,161

$ 885

Total current liabilities

1,161



885















Stockholders' equity











Common stock

353



348

Additional paid-in capital

2,726



2,534

Retained earnings

11,819



11,935

Total stockholders' equity

14,898



14,817















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,059

$ 15,702



About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

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SOURCE Electro-Sensors, Inc.