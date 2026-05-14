Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MINNETONKA, Minn., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.
- Record first quarter revenue of $2,579,000
- Gross Margin of 51.3%
- Cash and investments of approximately $10.8 million
Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data
Q1 FY26
Q1 FY25
Change
Net Sales
$
2,579
$
2,239
15.2
%
Gross Margin
51.3
%
48.4
%
290
Bps
Operating Loss
$
(218)
$
(169)
(29.0)
%
Operating Margin
(8.3)
%
(7.6)
%
(70)
bps
Loss Before Income Tax Benefit
$
(147)
$
(81)
(81.5)
%
Loss Per Share (diluted)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.02)
(50.0)
%
"We are pleased to report first quarter revenue of $2,579,000, up 15.2% from the prior-year period," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "The increase was driven primarily driven by higher sales of wired products and an increase in international sales for agricultural applications.
A full analysis of results for the period ended March 31, 2026 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.
Electro-Sensors, Inc.
Three Months Ended March 31
2026
2025
Net sales
$
2,579
$
2,239
Cost of goods sold
1,257
1,155
Gross profit
1,322
1,084
Operating expenses
1,540
1,253
Operating loss
(218)
(169)
Non-operating income
71
88
Loss before income taxes
(147)
(81)
Benefit from income taxes
(31)
(17)
Net loss
$
(116)
$
(64)
Loss per share - diluted
$
(0.03)
$
(0.02)
Average shares outstanding - diluted
3,511,867
3,449,021
Electro-Sensors, Inc.
March 31
December 31
2026
2025
Assets
(unaudited)
Current Assets
Cash and investments
$
10,812
$
10,601
Trade receivables, net
1,393
1,404
Inventories, net
2,080
2,028
Other current assets
387
320
Total current assets
14,672
14,353
Deferred income tax asset, long-term
495
464
Property and equipment, net
892
885
Total assets
$
16,059
$
15,702
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
1,161
$
885
Total current liabilities
1,161
885
Stockholders' equity
Common stock
353
348
Additional paid-in capital
2,726
2,534
Retained earnings
11,819
11,935
Total stockholders' equity
14,898
14,817
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
16,059
$
15,702
About Electro-Sensors
Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.
For more information please visit our website at: www.electro-sensors.com. Also look us up on:
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SOURCE Electro-Sensors, Inc.