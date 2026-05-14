Dawson Geophysical Company: Dawson Geophysical Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

MIDLAND, Texas, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) (the "Company") today reported unaudited financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First quarter 2026 Highlights

Recognized fee revenue of $32.5 million, an 113% increase over the first quarter of 2025

Net income of $7.7 million, $0.25 per share

Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $10.9 million, an 364% increase over the first quarter of 2025

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for our definition and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA.

Management Comment

Tony Clark, Dawson's President and CEO, commented, "We received our final delivery of the single node channels at the beginning of the year, and all of the new equipment purchased was fully utilized throughout the first quarter in our operations in the United States and Canada. Additionally, we had three additional crews deployed with our legacy equipment in the first quarter. High equipment utilization resulted in significant growth in our revenues and net income. We are continuing to identify areas of improvement in the deployment of the new single node channels, and we expect that to result in further operational efficiencies in the future. Our financial performance in the first quarter shows the opportunity currently available for this Company, and we believe that we are positioned to capitalize on that opportunity."

First Quarter Results

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, the Company reported revenues of $36.7 million, an increase of 128% compared to $16.1 million for the comparable quarter ended March 31, 2025. Revenue included reimbursable revenue of $4.2 million and $0.8 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2026, and March 31, 2025, respectively. Gross margin1 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, was 40% compared to 28% for the comparable quarter ended March 31, 2025.

We generated net income of $7.7 million or $0.25 per common share and generated Adjusted EBITDA of $10.9 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

1 Defined as fee revenues less fee operating expenses, divided by fee revenues

Operations Update

The Company had one large channel crew and three smaller channel crews operating in the first quarter in the United States. Our seasonal operations had solid performance in the first quarter, and their operations continued into the second quarter of 2026. High crew utilization in the first quarter resulted in improved margins and profitability. We continue to schedule and bid larger channel count jobs due to our significant inventory of the new single node channels. Additionally, we have seen an increase in activity related to non-traditional seismic exploration including geothermal Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage ("CCUS") seismic monitoring, and other rare minerals.

Capital Budget and Liquidity

The Company's Board of Directors approved a capital budget of $3 million for 2026, including the final payment under the single node purchase of $0.9 million, which was made in January 2026.

As of March 31, 2026, our cash position was $1.4 million, our working capital position improved to $0.4 million compared to a deficit of $5 million at December 31, 2025, and our credit facility had no balance outstanding with a borrowing base of $4.5 million. We believe that our cash on hand, operating cash flows and cash available under our revolving credit facility are sufficient to fund our cash flow requirements as well as our debt obligations.

About Dawson

Dawson Geophysical Company is a leading provider of North American onshore seismic data acquisition services with operations throughout the continental United States and Canada. Dawson acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D and multi-component seismic data solely for its clients, ranging from major oil and gas companies to independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's preliminary and unaudited results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company has included in this press release information about the Company's Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by Regulation G promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as our net income, before (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income tax expense or benefit, (iii) depreciation and amortization and (iv) non-recurring and other charges, such as strategic transaction costs or severance expenses. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental financial measure to assess:

the financial performance of its assets without regard to financing methods, capital structures, taxes or historical cost basis;





its liquidity and operating performance over time in relation to other companies that own similar assets and that the Company believes calculate EBITDA in a similar manner; and





the ability of the Company's assets to generate cash sufficient for the Company to pay potential interest costs.

The Company also understands that such data are used by investors to assess the Company's performance. However, the term Adjusted EBITDA is not defined under GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of operating income or operating performance presented in accordance with GAAP. When assessing the Company's operating performance, investors and others should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flow from operating activities or other cash flow data calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company's Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner as the Company. Further, the results presented by Adjusted EBITDA cannot be achieved without incurring the costs that the measure excludes: interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization. A reconciliation of the Company's Adjusted EBITDA to its net loss is presented in the table following the text of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

In accordance with the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company cautions that all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our forecasts, estimates or other expectations regarding future events, operations or financial results, and regarding technological advancements and our financial position, business strategy, and plans and objectives of our management including statements under "Management Comment" for future operations; statements regarding our expectations regarding liquidity; statements regarding the anticipated benefits of our purchased single node channels; statements regarding our ability to identify areas of improvement in the deployment of the new single node channels and the expected operational efficiencies resulting therefrom; statements regarding our financial performance and our ability to capitalize on current market opportunities; and statements regarding any potential transaction(s) with our controlling stockholder and any of its affiliates. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "aim," "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "continues," "could," "intends," "goals," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts" or "potential" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of our management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company's ability to execute its business strategies and plans for growth; the efficacy of the purchased single node channels; the failure to operationalize the acquired equipment in a timely manner or at all; risks associated with the Company's ability to finance the transaction contemplated by the Purchase Agreement; risks relating to any potential transaction(s) with our controlling stockholder and any of its affiliates, the impact on our stock price of such potential transaction(s), our ability to consummate any such transaction, and our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of any such potential transaction(s); our status as a controlled public company, which exempts us from certain corporate governance requirements; the limited market for our common stock; the impact of general economic, industry, market or political conditions, including tariffs; dependence upon energy industry spending; changes in exploration and production spending by our customers and changes in the level of oil and natural gas exploration and development; the results of operations and financial condition of our customers, particularly during extended periods of low prices for crude oil and natural gas; the volatility of oil and natural gas prices and markets; changes in economic conditions; surplus in the supply of oil and the ability of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, to agree on and comply with supply limitations; the potential for contract delays; reductions or cancellations of service contracts; limited number of customers; credit risk related to our customers; reduced utilization; high fixed costs of operations and high capital requirements; industry competition; external factors affecting the Company's crews such as weather interruptions and inability to obtain land access rights of way; whether the Company enters into turnkey or day rate contracts; crew productivity; risks that the Company's cash reserves, liquidity or capital resources may be insufficient; risks associated with the identification of suitable acquisition candidates and the successful, efficient execution of acquisition transactions, the integration of any such acquisition candidates, the value of those acquisitions to our customers and shareholders, and the financing of such acquisitions; risks related to our indebtedness and compliance with covenants contained in our revolving credit note; the Company's ability to execute its business strategies and plans for growth; the failure to operationalize the new single node channels in a timely manner or at all; the risk that expected improvements in deployment of the new single node channels may not result in anticipated operational efficiencies or improved operating and financial performance; disruptions in the global economy, including the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the U.S. and Iran conflict, and the unrest in the Middle East, export controls and financial and economic sanctions imposed on certain industry sectors and parties as a result of the developments and broader consequences of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the U.S. and Iran conflict, and the unrest in the Middle East related activities, and whether or not a future transaction or other action occurs that causes the Company to be delisted from Nasdaq and no longer be required to make filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The cautionary statements made in this press release should be read as applying to all related forward-looking statements wherever they appear in this press release. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,





2026

2025

Operating revenues:













Fee Revenue

$ 32,508

$ 15,259

Reimbursable Revenue



4,191



819







36,699



16,078

Operating costs:













Operating expenses













Fee operating expenses



19,430



10,960

Reimbursable operating expenses



4,191



819

Total operating expenses



23,621



11,779

General and administrative



2,941



1,994

Depreciation and amortization



1,997



1,271







28,559



15,044

















Income from operations



8,140



1,034

















Other income (expense):













Interest income



9



4

Interest expense



(501)



(76)

Other income, net



23



33

















Income before income tax



7,671



995

















Income tax expense



(10)



(3)

















Net income



7,661



992

















Other comprehensive income (loss):













Net unrealized loss on foreign exchange rate translation



(186)



(30)

















Comprehensive income

$ 7,475

$ 962

















Basic income per share of common stock

$ 0.25

$ 0.03

















Diluted income per share of common stock

$ 0.25

$ 0.03

















Weighted average equivalent common shares outstanding



31,052,840



30,983,445

















Weighted average equivalent common shares outstanding - assuming dilution



31,107,820



31,035,189



DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share data)



March 31,

December 31,





2026

2025

Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,374

$ 4,907

Short-term investments



370



370

Accounts receivable, net



19,440



9,389

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



6,667



7,169

Total current assets



27,851



21,835

















Property and equipment



253,620



254,017

Less accumulated depreciation



(220,373)



(223,242)

Property and equipment, net



33,247



30,775

















Operating lease right-of-use assets



2,939



3,036

















Intangibles, net



359



364

















Total assets

$ 64,396

$ 56,010

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 9,127

$ 9,578

Accrued liabilities:













Payroll costs and other taxes



2,211



1,474

Other



1,361



994

Deferred revenue



6,370



7,477

Current maturities of notes payable and finance leases



7,319



6,232

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities



1,087



1,082

Total current liabilities



27,475



26,837

















Long-term liabilities:













Notes payable and finance leases, net of current maturities



11,726



11,324

Operating lease liabilities, net of current maturities



1,848



2,024

Deferred tax liabilities, net



17



17

Total liabilities



41,066



40,202

















Commitments and contingencies





























Stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock-par value $1.00 per share; 4,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding



-



-

Common stock-par value $0.01 per share; 35,000,000 shares authorized,













31,052,840 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026













and December 31, 2025



311



311

Additional paid-in capital



157,201



157,154

Accumulated deficit



(131,899)



(139,560)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net



(2,283)



(2,097)

Total stockholders' equity



23,330



15,808

















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 64,396

$ 56,010



DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited and amounts in thousands)





















Three Months Ended March 31,





2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income

$ 7,661

$ 992

















Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



1,997



1,271

Non-cash operating lease cost



191



250

Non-cash compensation



47



44

Bad debt expense



-



177

Gain on disposal of assets



(93)



(185)

Other



(13)



11

Change in operating assets and liabilities:













Increase in accounts receivable



(10,207)



(1,259)

Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets



640



161

(Decrease) increase in accounts payable



(437)



516

Increase (decrease) in accrued liabilities



1,121



(107)

Decrease in operating lease liabilities



(265)



(272)

(Decrease) increase in deferred revenue



(1,107)



153

















Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(465)



1,752

















Cash flows from investing activities:













Capital expenditures, net of non-cash capital expenditures summarized below



(1,433)



-

Proceeds from disposal of assets



93



185

















Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(1,340)



185

















Cash flows from financing activities:













Principal payments on notes payable



(1,413)



(440)

Principal payments on finance leases



(274)



(191)

Borrowings on line of credit (related party)



4,250



-

Repayments on line of credit (related party)



(4,250)



-

















Net cash used in financing activities



(1,687)



(631)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(41)



(26)

















Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents



(3,533)



1,280

















Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



4,907



1,385

















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 1,374

$ 2,665

















Supplemental cash flow information:













Cash paid for interest

$ 383

$ 65

















Non-cash operating, investing and financing activities:













Finance leases incurred

$ 361

$ -

Increase in right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities

$ 106

$ -

Financed equipment purchases

$ 2,698

$ -

Financed insurance premiums

$ 128

$ 1,746



Reconciliation of EBITDA to Net (Loss) Income (amounts in thousands)





































Three Months Ended March 31,

2026 US

2026 CA

2026 Consol.

2025 US

2025 CA

2025 Consol. Net income (loss) $ 2,276

$ 5,385

$ 7,661

$ (4,546)

$ 5,538

$ 992 Depreciation and amortization

1,766



231



1,997



1,077



194



1,271 Interest expense (income), net

478



14



492



63



9



72 Income tax expense

10



-



10



3



-



3 EBITDA

4,530



5,630



10,160



(3,403)



5,741



2,338 Strategic transaction costs

695



-



695



-



-



- Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,225

$ 5,630

$ 10,855

$ (3,403)

$ 5,741

$ 2,338

Reconciliation of EBITDA to Net Cash Provided By (Used in) Operating Activities (amounts in thousands)





































Three Months Ended March 31,

2026 US

2026 CA

2026 Consol.

2025 US

2025 CA

2025 Consol. Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 1,899

$ (2,364)

$ (465)

$ 1,544

$ 208

$ 1,752 Changes in working capital and other items

2,809



8,054



10,863



(4,530)



5,587



1,057 Non-cash adjustments to net income (loss)

(178)



(60)



(238)



(417)



(54)



(471) EBITDA

4,530



5,630



10,160



(3,403)



5,741



2,338 Strategic transaction costs

695



-



695



-



-



- Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,225

$ 5,630

$ 10,855

$ (3,403)

$ 5,741

$ 2,338

Statements of Operations by operating segment for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026



USA Operations

Canada Operations

Consolidated

Operating revenues

















Fee revenue $ 20,865

$ 11,643

$ 32,508

Reimbursable revenue

4,008



183



4,191





24,873



11,826



36,699





















Operating costs:

















Fee operating expenses

13,882



5,548



19,430

Reimbursable operating expenses

4,008



183



4,191

Operating expenses

17,890



5,731



23,621

General and administrative

2,476



465



2,941

Depreciation and amortization

1,766



231



1,997





22,132



6,427



28,559





















Income from operations

2,741



5,399



8,140





















Other income (expense):

















Interest income

6



3



9

Interest expense

(484)



(17)



(501)

Other income (expense), net

23



-



23

Income before income tax

2,286



5,385



7,671

Income tax expense

(10)



-



(10)

Net income $ 2,276

$ 5,385

$ 7,661

Other Comprehensive loss:

















Net unrealized loss on foreign exchange rate translation

-



(186)



(186)

Comprehensive income $ 2,276

$ 5,199

$ 7,475





















Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,225

$ 5,630

$ 10,855

























Three Months Ended March 31, 2025



USA Operations

Canada Operations

Consolidated

Operating revenues

















Fee revenue $ 2,726

$ 12,533

$ 15,259

Reimbursable revenue

570



249



819





3,296



12,782



16,078





















Operating costs:

















Fee operating expenses

4,615



6,345



10,960

Reimbursable operating expenses

570



249



819

Operating expenses

5,185



6,594



11,779

General and administrative

1,555



439



1,994

Depreciation and amortization

1,077



194



1,271





7,817



7,227



15,044





















(Loss) income from operations

(4,521)



5,555



1,034





















Other income (expense):

















Interest income

-



4



4

Interest expense

(63)



(13)



(76)

Other income (expense), net

41



(8)



33

(Loss) income before income tax

(4,543)



5,538



995

Income tax expense

(3)



-



(3)

Net (loss) income $ (4,546)

$ 5,538

$ 992

Other Comprehensive loss:

















Net unrealized loss on foreign exchange rate translation

-



(30)



(30)

Comprehensive (loss) income $ (4,546)

$ 5,508

$ 962





















Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,403)

$ 5,741

$ 2,338



SOURCE Dawson Geophysical Company