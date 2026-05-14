Research Solutions, Inc.: Research Solutions Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Reports 8.5% Increase in ARR to $22.1 Million, Net Income of $860,000 and 14% Year-over-Year Growth in Adjusted EBITDA

HENDERSON, Nev., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), the leading AI-powered research workflow platform, reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Summary (compared to prior-year quarter)

Total revenue of $12.1 million, compared to $12.7 million in the prior-year period.

Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") up 8.5% to $22.1 million, which includes approximately $15.7 million of B2B recurring revenue and $6.4 million of B2C recurring revenue.

Net income of $860,000 increased 297%, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to $216,000 or $0.01 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 14% to $1.6 million. On a trailing twelve-month ("TTM") basis, the Company has now generated Adjusted EBITDA of $6.0 million, which represents a 12.3% margin.

Platform revenue increased 6.6% to $5.2 million. Platform revenue accounted for 43% of total revenue as compared to 38% in the prior-year quarter.

Fifteen net new deployments in the quarter and 10% deployment growth over past 12 months.

Cash flow from operations was $1.0 million, compared to $2.9 million in the prior-year period, reflecting timing of billings and changes in working capital. On a trailing twelve-month basis, the Company has generated $5.7 million in cash flow from operations.

Total gross margin improved 220 basis points to 51.7% on gross profit of $6.3 million.

"We introduced a pair of new AI-based products in recent months, giving Article Galaxy and Scite users the ability to search, review and acquire scientific literature within their existing AI tools. Simplifying the process is critical in an ever-changing research environment, and these tools help us remain an integral partner with researchers. We remain focused on executing over the long term to drive value for our shareholders." said Roy W. Olivier, President and CEO of Research Solutions. "Our third quarter results reflect the improving profitability and growth prospects of our business, even within a softer operating environment. The continued focus across our Platform business is expanding consolidated gross margin and our strategic investment in sales and marketing is helping drive upsells for existing customers and signing larger deals with new logos."

Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Results

Total revenue was $12.1 million, compared to $12.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Platform revenue growth was more than offset by a decline in lower margins transactions revenue.

Platform subscription revenue for the quarter was $5.2 million, a 6.69% increase from the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to organic growth in the core B2B platform, due to a mix of new logo generation as well as upsells and cross-selling into existing customers. The quarter ended with annual recurring revenue of $22.1 million, up 8.5% year-over-year (see the Company's definition of annual recurring revenue below).

Transaction revenue was $7.0 million, compared to $7.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The decrease was due to lower volume from a known churned customer and a few large customers. The transaction active customer count for the quarter was 1,346, compared to 1,380 customers in the prior-year quarter (see the Company's definition of active customer accounts and transactions below).

Total gross margin improved 220 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 51.7%. The increase was primarily driven by the continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platforms business.

Total operating expenses were $5.2 million, compared to $5.7 million in the third quarter of 2025. The decrease was primarily related to reduced general and administrative and stock-based compensation expenses.

Net income in the third quarter was $860,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to net income of $216,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.6 million, compared to $1.4 million in the year-ago quarter (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).

Conference Call

Management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Dial-in number: 1-203-518-9708

Conference ID: RESEARCH

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay until June 14, 2026 by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and using the replay ID 11160801, and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://researchsolutions.investorroom.com/.

Fiscal Third Quarter Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Prior-Year Quarter





Quarter Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,



2026 2025 Change % Change

2026 2025 Change % Change Revenue:



















Platforms $ 5,160,565 $ 4,839,929 $ 320,636 6.6 %

$ 15,506,250 $ 13,770,831 $ 1,735,419 12.6 %

Transactions 6,960,996 7,821,434 (860,438) -11.0 %

20,720,147 22,849,233 (2,129,086) -9.3 % Total Revenue 12,121,561 12,661,363 (539,802) -4.3 %

36,226,397 36,620,064 (393,667) -1.1 %



















Gross Profit:



















Platforms 4,456,896 4,229,623 227,273 5.4 %

13,569,545 11,993,516 1,576,029 13.1 %

Transactions 1,808,636 2,037,457 (228,821) -11.2 %

5,098,235 5,860,533 (762,298) -13.0 % Total Gross Profit 6,265,532 6,267,080 (1,548) 0.0 %

18,667,780 17,854,049 813,731 4.6 %



















Gross profit as a % of revenue:



















Platforms 86.4 % 87.4 % -1.0 %



87.5 % 87.1 % 0.4 %



Transactions 26.0 % 26.0 % -0.1 %



24.6 % 25.6 % -1.0 %

Total Gross Profit 51.7 % 49.5 % 2.2 %



51.5 % 48.8 % 2.8 %





















Operating Expenses:



















Sales and marketing 1,508,897 1,607,678 (98,781) -6.1 %

4,824,319 4,141,172 683,147 16.5 %

Technology and product development 1,513,074 1,394,936 118,138 8.5 %

4,525,646 4,274,543 251,103 5.9 %

General and administrative 1,625,042 1,845,412 (220,370) -11.9 %

4,920,996 5,783,789 (862,794) -14.9 %

Depreciation and amortization 312,402 312,013 389 0.1 %

944,893 930,341 14,552 1.6 %

Stock-based compensation 248,608 594,639 (346,031) -58.2 %

674,539 1,546,950 (872,411) -56.4 %

Foreign currency translation loss (gain) 12,529 (44,519) 57,048 -128.1 %

31,385 (119,205) 150,590 126.3 % Total Operating Expenses 5,220,552 5,710,159 (489,607) -8.6 %

15,921,778 16,557,590 (635,813) -3.8 % Income from operations 1,044,980 556,921 488,059 87.6 %

2,746,002 1,296,459 1,449,544 111.8 %



















Other Income (Expenses):



















Other expenses (162,607) (327,042) 164,435 50.3 %

(537,232) (2,316,404) 1,779,172 76.8 %

Provision for income taxes (22,168) (13,410) (8,758) -65.3 %

(52,258) (74,816) 22,558 30.2 % Total Other Expenses: (184,775) (340,452) 155,677 45.7 %

(589,490) (2,391,220) 1,801,730 75.3 % Net income (loss) $ 860,205 $ 216,469 643,736 297.4 %

$ 2,156,512 $ (1,094,761) 3,251,274 297.0 %



















Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,618,519 $ 1,419,054 $ 199,465 14.1 %

$ 4,396,819 $ 3,654,545 $ 742,274 20.3 %

























Quarter Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,



2026 2025 Change % Change

2026 2025 Change % Change Platforms:



















B2B ARR (Annual recurring revenue):



















Beginning of Period $ 15,318,954 $ 12,738,256 $ 2,580,697 20.3 %

$ 14,197,598 $ 12,060,201 $ 2,137,397 17.7 %

Incremental ARR 397,970 735,818 (337,848) -45.9 %

1,519,326 1,413,873 105,453 7.5 %

End of Period $ 15,716,923 $ 13,474,074 $ 2,242,849 16.6 %

$ 15,716,923 $ 13,474,074 $ 2,242,849 16.6 %





















Deployments:



















Beginning of Period 1,232 1,090 142 13.0 %

1,171 1,021 150 14.7 %

Incremental Deployments 15 43 (28) -65.1 %

76 112 (36) -32.1 %

End of Period 1,247 1,133 114 10.1 %

1,247 1,133 114 10.1 %





















ASP (Average sales price):



















Beginning of Period $ 12,434 $ 11,686 $ 748 6.4 %

$ 12,124 $ 11,812 $ 312 2.6 %

End of Period $ 12,604 $ 11,892 $ 711 6.0 %

$ 12,604 $ 11,892 $ 711 6.0 %























B2C ARR (Annual recurring revenue):



















Beginning of Period $ 6,441,416 $ 6,371,381 $ 70,035 1.1 %

$ 6,721,356 $ 5,363,129 $ 1,358,227 25.3 %

Incremental ARR (80,748) 506,545 (587,293) NM

(360,688) 1,514,797 (1,875,485) -123.8 %

End of Period $ 6,360,668 $ 6,877,926 $ (517,258) -7.5 %

$ 6,360,668 $ 6,877,926 $ (517,258) -7.5 %























Total ARR (Annualized recurring revenue): $ 22,077,591 $ 20,352,000 $ 1,725,591 8.5 %

$ 22,077,591 $ 20,352,000 $ 1,725,591 8.5 %





















Transaction Customers:



















Corporate customers 1,009 1,060 (51) -4.8 %

995 1,062 (67) -6.3 %

Academic customers 337 320 17 5.3 %

336 323 13 4.0 %

Total customers 1,346 1,380 (34) -2.5 %

1,331 1,385 (54) -3.9 %

Active Customer Accounts, Transactions and Annual Recurring Revenue

The Company defines active customer accounts as the sum of the total quantity of customers per month for each month in the period divided by the respective number of months in the period. The quantity of customers per month is defined as customers with at least one transaction during the month.

A transaction is an order for a unit of copyrighted content fulfilled or managed in the Platform.

The Company defines annual recurring revenue ("ARR") as the value of contracted Platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one-year period. For B2C ARR, this includes the annualized value of monthly subscriptions, meaning their monthly value multiplied by twelve.

Use of Non-GAAP Measure - Adjusted EBITDA

Research Solutions' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the Company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the Company's operating results.

The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense, other (income) expense, foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and other potential adjustments that may arise. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):





Quarter Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,



2026 2025 Change % Change

2026 2025 Change % Change





















Net Income (loss) $ 860,205 $ 216,469 $ 643,736 -297.4 %

$ 2,156,512 $ (1,094,761) $ 3,251,274 297.0 % Add (deduct):



















Other (income) expense 162,607 327,042 (164,435) NM

537,232 2,316,404 (1,779,172) -76.8 %

Foreign currency translation loss (gain) 12,529 (44,519) 57,048 -128.1 %

31,385 (119,205) 150,590 126.3 %

Provision for income taxes 22,168 13,410 8,758 65.3 %

52,258 74,816 (22,558) -30.2 %

Depreciation and amortization 312,402 312,013 389 0.1 %

944,893 930,341 14,552 1.6 %

Stock-based compensation 248,608 594,639 (346,031) -58.2 %

674,539 1,546,950 (872,411) -56.4 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,618,519 $ 1,419,054 $ 199,465 14.1 %

$ 4,396,819 $ 3,654,545 $ 742,275 20.3 %

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) is a vertical SaaS and AI Company that simplifies research workflow for academic institutions, life science companies, and research organizations worldwide. As one of the only publisher-independent marketplaces for scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content, the Company uniquely combines AI-powered tools-including an intelligent research assistant and full-text search capabilities-with seamless access to both open access and paywalled research. The platform enables organizations to discover, access, manage and analyze scientific literature more efficiently, accelerating the pace of scientific discovery. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding enhanced product offerings, additional customers, creating long-term value for shareholders and the Company's prospects for growth. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)









March 31,

June 30,





2026

2025

Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 12,050,396

$ 12,227,312

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $94,234 and $182,324, respectively



7,601,477



7,191,234

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



893,176



580,257

Prepaid royalties



132,426



925

Total current assets



20,677,475



19,999,728

















Non-current assets:













Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,003,915

and $964,883, respectively



57,859



60,769

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $3,648,497 and $2,736,773,

respectively



8,836,604



9,686,241

Goodwill



16,372,979



16,372,979

Deposits and other assets



998



957

Total assets

$ 45,945,915

$ 46,120,674

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 6,687,477

$ 7,443,757

Deferred revenue, current portion



11,105,272



10,702,120

Contingent earnout liability, current portion



7,310,763



7,363,152

Total current liabilities



25,103,512



25,509,029

















Non-current liabilities:













Deferred revenue, long-term portion



56,508



-

Contingent earnout liability, long-term portion



1,726,046



6,683,488

Total liabilities



26,886,066



32,192,517

















Commitments and contingencies





























Stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued

and outstanding



-



-

Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 33,154,273 and

32,479,993 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



33,154



32,480

Additional paid-in capital



42,023,679



39,059,557

Accumulated deficit



(22,887,181)



(25,043,693)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(109,803)



(120,187)

Total stockholders' equity



19,059,849



13,928,157

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 45,945,915

$ 46,120,674



See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements



Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





March 31,

March 31,





2026

2025

2026

2025





























Revenue:

























Platforms

$ 5,160,565

$ 4,839,929

$ 15,506,250

$ 13,770,831

Transactions



6,960,996



7,821,434



20,720,147



22,849,233

Total revenue



12,121,561



12,661,363



36,226,397



36,620,064





























Cost of revenue:

























Platforms



703,669



610,306



1,936,705



1,777,315

Transactions



5,152,360



5,783,977



15,621,912



16,988,700

Total cost of revenue



5,856,029



6,394,283



17,558,617



18,766,015

Gross profit



6,265,532



6,267,080



18,667,780



17,854,049





























Operating expenses:

























Selling, general and administrative



4,908,149



5,398,145



14,976,885



15,627,248

Depreciation and amortization



312,402



312,013



944,893



930,341

Total operating expenses



5,220,551



5,710,158



15,921,778



16,557,589





























Income from operations



1,044,981



556,922



2,746,002



1,296,460





























Other income



83,919



78,868



305,897



496,392

Accreted interest expense



(246,526)



-



(843,129)



-

Change in fair value of contingent earnout liability



-



(405,910)



-



(2,812,796)





























Income (loss) before provision for income taxes



882,374



229,880



2,208,770



(1,019,944)

Provision for income taxes



(22,168)



(13,410)



(52,258)



(74,816)





























Net income (loss)



860,206



216,470



2,156,512



(1,094,760)





























Other comprehensive income (loss):

























Foreign currency translation



3,558



(3,324)



10,384



(6,855)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 863,764

$ 213,146

$ 2,166,896

$ (1,101,615)





























Basic income (loss) per common share:

























Net income (loss) per share

$ 0.03

$ 0.01

$ 0.07

$ (0.04)

Weighted average common shares outstanding



31,999,813



31,033,022



31,619,417



30,597,410





























Diluted income (loss) per common share:

























Net income (loss) per share

$ 0.03

$ 0.01

$ 0.07

$ (0.04)

Weighted average common shares outstanding



32,435,370



32,139,935



32,154,594



30,597,410



See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements



Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)







Nine Months Ended





March 31,





2026

2025

















Cash flow from operating activities:













Net income (loss)

$ 2,156,512

$ (1,094,760)

Adjustment to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



944,893



930,341

Stock options expense



239,818



146,751

Restricted common stock expense



434,721



1,400,199

Accreted interest expense



843,129



-

Adjustment to contingent earnout liability



-



2,812,796

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable



(410,243)



(754,258)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(312,919)



17,826

Prepaid royalties



(131,501)



311,938

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(724,921)



(338,502)

Deferred revenue



459,660



1,331,920

Net cash provided by operating activities



3,499,149



4,764,251

















Cash flow from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment



(28,609)



(11,571)

Net cash used in investing activities



(28,609)



(11,571)

















Cash flow from financing activities:













Proceeds from the exercise of stock options



157,500



-

Common stock repurchase



(47,385)



(908,393)

Payment of contingent acquisition consideration - Scite andFIZ



(3,766,263)



(91,174)

Net cash used in financing activities



(3,656,148)



(999,567)

















Effect of exchange rate changes



8,692



(1,137)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(176,916)



3,751,976

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



12,227,312



6,100,031

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 12,050,396

$ 9,852,007

















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:













Cash paid for income taxes

$ 52,258

$ 74,816

















Non-cash investing and financing activities:













Contingent consideration accrual on asset acquisition

$ -

$ 29,394

Common stock issued for Sciteearnout payment

$ 2,180,142

$ -



See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.