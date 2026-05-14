Research Solutions, Inc.: Research Solutions Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Reports 8.5% Increase in ARR to $22.1 Million, Net Income of $860,000 and 14% Year-over-Year Growth in Adjusted EBITDA
HENDERSON, Nev., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), the leading AI-powered research workflow platform, reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2026.
Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Summary (compared to prior-year quarter)
- Total revenue of $12.1 million, compared to $12.7 million in the prior-year period.
- Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") up 8.5% to $22.1 million, which includes approximately $15.7 million of B2B recurring revenue and $6.4 million of B2C recurring revenue.
- Net income of $860,000 increased 297%, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to $216,000 or $0.01 per diluted share.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 14% to $1.6 million. On a trailing twelve-month ("TTM") basis, the Company has now generated Adjusted EBITDA of $6.0 million, which represents a 12.3% margin.
- Platform revenue increased 6.6% to $5.2 million. Platform revenue accounted for 43% of total revenue as compared to 38% in the prior-year quarter.
- Fifteen net new deployments in the quarter and 10% deployment growth over past 12 months.
- Cash flow from operations was $1.0 million, compared to $2.9 million in the prior-year period, reflecting timing of billings and changes in working capital. On a trailing twelve-month basis, the Company has generated $5.7 million in cash flow from operations.
- Total gross margin improved 220 basis points to 51.7% on gross profit of $6.3 million.
"We introduced a pair of new AI-based products in recent months, giving Article Galaxy and Scite users the ability to search, review and acquire scientific literature within their existing AI tools. Simplifying the process is critical in an ever-changing research environment, and these tools help us remain an integral partner with researchers. We remain focused on executing over the long term to drive value for our shareholders." said Roy W. Olivier, President and CEO of Research Solutions. "Our third quarter results reflect the improving profitability and growth prospects of our business, even within a softer operating environment. The continued focus across our Platform business is expanding consolidated gross margin and our strategic investment in sales and marketing is helping drive upsells for existing customers and signing larger deals with new logos."
Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Results
Total revenue was $12.1 million, compared to $12.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Platform revenue growth was more than offset by a decline in lower margins transactions revenue.
Platform subscription revenue for the quarter was $5.2 million, a 6.69% increase from the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to organic growth in the core B2B platform, due to a mix of new logo generation as well as upsells and cross-selling into existing customers. The quarter ended with annual recurring revenue of $22.1 million, up 8.5% year-over-year (see the Company's definition of annual recurring revenue below).
Transaction revenue was $7.0 million, compared to $7.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The decrease was due to lower volume from a known churned customer and a few large customers. The transaction active customer count for the quarter was 1,346, compared to 1,380 customers in the prior-year quarter (see the Company's definition of active customer accounts and transactions below).
Total gross margin improved 220 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 51.7%. The increase was primarily driven by the continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platforms business.
Total operating expenses were $5.2 million, compared to $5.7 million in the third quarter of 2025. The decrease was primarily related to reduced general and administrative and stock-based compensation expenses.
Net income in the third quarter was $860,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to net income of $216,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.6 million, compared to $1.4 million in the year-ago quarter (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).
Conference Call
Management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)
Dial-in number: 1-203-518-9708
Conference ID: RESEARCH
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay until June 14, 2026 by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and using the replay ID 11160801, and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://researchsolutions.investorroom.com/.
Fiscal Third Quarter Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Prior-Year Quarter
Quarter Ended March 31,
Nine Months Ended March 31,
2026
2025
Change
% Change
2026
2025
Change
% Change
Revenue:
Platforms
$ 5,160,565
$ 4,839,929
$ 320,636
6.6 %
$ 15,506,250
$ 13,770,831
$ 1,735,419
12.6 %
Transactions
6,960,996
7,821,434
(860,438)
-11.0 %
20,720,147
22,849,233
(2,129,086)
-9.3 %
Total Revenue
12,121,561
12,661,363
(539,802)
-4.3 %
36,226,397
36,620,064
(393,667)
-1.1 %
Gross Profit:
Platforms
4,456,896
4,229,623
227,273
5.4 %
13,569,545
11,993,516
1,576,029
13.1 %
Transactions
1,808,636
2,037,457
(228,821)
-11.2 %
5,098,235
5,860,533
(762,298)
-13.0 %
Total Gross Profit
6,265,532
6,267,080
(1,548)
0.0 %
18,667,780
17,854,049
813,731
4.6 %
Gross profit as a % of revenue:
Platforms
86.4 %
87.4 %
-1.0 %
87.5 %
87.1 %
0.4 %
Transactions
26.0 %
26.0 %
-0.1 %
24.6 %
25.6 %
-1.0 %
Total Gross Profit
51.7 %
49.5 %
2.2 %
51.5 %
48.8 %
2.8 %
Operating Expenses:
Sales and marketing
1,508,897
1,607,678
(98,781)
-6.1 %
4,824,319
4,141,172
683,147
16.5 %
Technology and product development
1,513,074
1,394,936
118,138
8.5 %
4,525,646
4,274,543
251,103
5.9 %
General and administrative
1,625,042
1,845,412
(220,370)
-11.9 %
4,920,996
5,783,789
(862,794)
-14.9 %
Depreciation and amortization
312,402
312,013
389
0.1 %
944,893
930,341
14,552
1.6 %
Stock-based compensation
248,608
594,639
(346,031)
-58.2 %
674,539
1,546,950
(872,411)
-56.4 %
Foreign currency translation loss (gain)
12,529
(44,519)
57,048
-128.1 %
31,385
(119,205)
150,590
126.3 %
Total Operating Expenses
5,220,552
5,710,159
(489,607)
-8.6 %
15,921,778
16,557,590
(635,813)
-3.8 %
Income from operations
1,044,980
556,921
488,059
87.6 %
2,746,002
1,296,459
1,449,544
111.8 %
Other Income (Expenses):
Other expenses
(162,607)
(327,042)
164,435
50.3 %
(537,232)
(2,316,404)
1,779,172
76.8 %
Provision for income taxes
(22,168)
(13,410)
(8,758)
-65.3 %
(52,258)
(74,816)
22,558
30.2 %
Total Other Expenses:
(184,775)
(340,452)
155,677
45.7 %
(589,490)
(2,391,220)
1,801,730
75.3 %
Net income (loss)
$ 860,205
$ 216,469
643,736
297.4 %
$ 2,156,512
$ (1,094,761)
3,251,274
297.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 1,618,519
$ 1,419,054
$ 199,465
14.1 %
$ 4,396,819
$ 3,654,545
$ 742,274
20.3 %
Quarter Ended March 31,
Nine Months Ended March 31,
2026
2025
Change
% Change
2026
2025
Change
% Change
Platforms:
B2B ARR (Annual recurring revenue):
Beginning of Period
$ 15,318,954
$ 12,738,256
$ 2,580,697
20.3 %
$ 14,197,598
$ 12,060,201
$ 2,137,397
17.7 %
Incremental ARR
397,970
735,818
(337,848)
-45.9 %
1,519,326
1,413,873
105,453
7.5 %
End of Period
$ 15,716,923
$ 13,474,074
$ 2,242,849
16.6 %
$ 15,716,923
$ 13,474,074
$ 2,242,849
16.6 %
Deployments:
Beginning of Period
1,232
1,090
142
13.0 %
1,171
1,021
150
14.7 %
Incremental Deployments
15
43
(28)
-65.1 %
76
112
(36)
-32.1 %
End of Period
1,247
1,133
114
10.1 %
1,247
1,133
114
10.1 %
ASP (Average sales price):
Beginning of Period
$ 12,434
$ 11,686
$ 748
6.4 %
$ 12,124
$ 11,812
$ 312
2.6 %
End of Period
$ 12,604
$ 11,892
$ 711
6.0 %
$ 12,604
$ 11,892
$ 711
6.0 %
B2C ARR (Annual recurring revenue):
Beginning of Period
$ 6,441,416
$ 6,371,381
$ 70,035
1.1 %
$ 6,721,356
$ 5,363,129
$ 1,358,227
25.3 %
Incremental ARR
(80,748)
506,545
(587,293)
NM
(360,688)
1,514,797
(1,875,485)
-123.8 %
End of Period
$ 6,360,668
$ 6,877,926
$ (517,258)
-7.5 %
$ 6,360,668
$ 6,877,926
$ (517,258)
-7.5 %
Total ARR (Annualized recurring revenue):
$ 22,077,591
$ 20,352,000
$ 1,725,591
8.5 %
$ 22,077,591
$ 20,352,000
$ 1,725,591
8.5 %
Transaction Customers:
Corporate customers
1,009
1,060
(51)
-4.8 %
995
1,062
(67)
-6.3 %
Academic customers
337
320
17
5.3 %
336
323
13
4.0 %
Total customers
1,346
1,380
(34)
-2.5 %
1,331
1,385
(54)
-3.9 %
Active Customer Accounts, Transactions and Annual Recurring Revenue
The Company defines active customer accounts as the sum of the total quantity of customers per month for each month in the period divided by the respective number of months in the period. The quantity of customers per month is defined as customers with at least one transaction during the month.
A transaction is an order for a unit of copyrighted content fulfilled or managed in the Platform.
The Company defines annual recurring revenue ("ARR") as the value of contracted Platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one-year period. For B2C ARR, this includes the annualized value of monthly subscriptions, meaning their monthly value multiplied by twelve.
Use of Non-GAAP Measure - Adjusted EBITDA
Research Solutions' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the Company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the Company's operating results.
The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense, other (income) expense, foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and other potential adjustments that may arise. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):
Quarter Ended March 31,
Nine Months Ended March 31,
2026
2025
Change
% Change
2026
2025
Change
% Change
Net Income (loss)
$ 860,205
$ 216,469
$ 643,736
-297.4 %
$ 2,156,512
$ (1,094,761)
$ 3,251,274
297.0 %
Add (deduct):
Other (income) expense
162,607
327,042
(164,435)
NM
537,232
2,316,404
(1,779,172)
-76.8 %
Foreign currency translation loss (gain)
12,529
(44,519)
57,048
-128.1 %
31,385
(119,205)
150,590
126.3 %
Provision for income taxes
22,168
13,410
8,758
65.3 %
52,258
74,816
(22,558)
-30.2 %
Depreciation and amortization
312,402
312,013
389
0.1 %
944,893
930,341
14,552
1.6 %
Stock-based compensation
248,608
594,639
(346,031)
-58.2 %
674,539
1,546,950
(872,411)
-56.4 %
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 1,618,519
$ 1,419,054
$ 199,465
14.1 %
$ 4,396,819
$ 3,654,545
$ 742,275
20.3 %
About Research Solutions
Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) is a vertical SaaS and AI Company that simplifies research workflow for academic institutions, life science companies, and research organizations worldwide. As one of the only publisher-independent marketplaces for scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content, the Company uniquely combines AI-powered tools-including an intelligent research assistant and full-text search capabilities-with seamless access to both open access and paywalled research. The platform enables organizations to discover, access, manage and analyze scientific literature more efficiently, accelerating the pace of scientific discovery. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com
Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding enhanced product offerings, additional customers, creating long-term value for shareholders and the Company's prospects for growth. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
March 31,
June 30,
2026
2025
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
12,050,396
$
12,227,312
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $94,234 and $182,324, respectively
7,601,477
7,191,234
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
893,176
580,257
Prepaid royalties
132,426
925
Total current assets
20,677,475
19,999,728
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,003,915
57,859
60,769
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $3,648,497 and $2,736,773,
8,836,604
9,686,241
Goodwill
16,372,979
16,372,979
Deposits and other assets
998
957
Total assets
$
45,945,915
$
46,120,674
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
6,687,477
$
7,443,757
Deferred revenue, current portion
11,105,272
10,702,120
Contingent earnout liability, current portion
7,310,763
7,363,152
Total current liabilities
25,103,512
25,509,029
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred revenue, long-term portion
56,508
-
Contingent earnout liability, long-term portion
1,726,046
6,683,488
Total liabilities
26,886,066
32,192,517
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued
-
-
Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 33,154,273 and
33,154
32,480
Additional paid-in capital
42,023,679
39,059,557
Accumulated deficit
(22,887,181)
(25,043,693)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(109,803)
(120,187)
Total stockholders' equity
19,059,849
13,928,157
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
45,945,915
$
46,120,674
Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Revenue:
Platforms
$
5,160,565
$
4,839,929
$
15,506,250
$
13,770,831
Transactions
6,960,996
7,821,434
20,720,147
22,849,233
Total revenue
12,121,561
12,661,363
36,226,397
36,620,064
Cost of revenue:
Platforms
703,669
610,306
1,936,705
1,777,315
Transactions
5,152,360
5,783,977
15,621,912
16,988,700
Total cost of revenue
5,856,029
6,394,283
17,558,617
18,766,015
Gross profit
6,265,532
6,267,080
18,667,780
17,854,049
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
4,908,149
5,398,145
14,976,885
15,627,248
Depreciation and amortization
312,402
312,013
944,893
930,341
Total operating expenses
5,220,551
5,710,158
15,921,778
16,557,589
Income from operations
1,044,981
556,922
2,746,002
1,296,460
Other income
83,919
78,868
305,897
496,392
Accreted interest expense
(246,526)
-
(843,129)
-
Change in fair value of contingent earnout liability
-
(405,910)
-
(2,812,796)
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
882,374
229,880
2,208,770
(1,019,944)
Provision for income taxes
(22,168)
(13,410)
(52,258)
(74,816)
Net income (loss)
860,206
216,470
2,156,512
(1,094,760)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation
3,558
(3,324)
10,384
(6,855)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
863,764
$
213,146
$
2,166,896
$
(1,101,615)
Basic income (loss) per common share:
Net income (loss) per share
$
0.03
$
0.01
$
0.07
$
(0.04)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
31,999,813
31,033,022
31,619,417
30,597,410
Diluted income (loss) per common share:
Net income (loss) per share
$
0.03
$
0.01
$
0.07
$
(0.04)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
32,435,370
32,139,935
32,154,594
30,597,410
Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
2026
2025
Cash flow from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
2,156,512
$
(1,094,760)
Adjustment to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
944,893
930,341
Stock options expense
239,818
146,751
Restricted common stock expense
434,721
1,400,199
Accreted interest expense
843,129
-
Adjustment to contingent earnout liability
-
2,812,796
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(410,243)
(754,258)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(312,919)
17,826
Prepaid royalties
(131,501)
311,938
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(724,921)
(338,502)
Deferred revenue
459,660
1,331,920
Net cash provided by operating activities
3,499,149
4,764,251
Cash flow from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(28,609)
(11,571)
Net cash used in investing activities
(28,609)
(11,571)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
157,500
-
Common stock repurchase
(47,385)
(908,393)
Payment of contingent acquisition consideration - Scite andFIZ
(3,766,263)
(91,174)
Net cash used in financing activities
(3,656,148)
(999,567)
Effect of exchange rate changes
8,692
(1,137)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(176,916)
3,751,976
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
12,227,312
6,100,031
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
12,050,396
$
9,852,007
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for income taxes
$
52,258
$
74,816
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Contingent consideration accrual on asset acquisition
$
-
$
29,394
Common stock issued for Sciteearnout payment
$
2,180,142
$
-
SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.