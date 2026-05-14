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WKN: A41A50 | ISIN: US73181R1086 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
14.05.26 | 21:47
0,110 US-Dollar
-9,15 % -0,011
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
POMDOCTOR LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POMDOCTOR LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.05.2026 22:30 Uhr
38 Leser
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POMDOCTOR LIMITED Announces Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomdoctor Limited ("Pomdoctor" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: POM), a leading online medical services platform for chronic diseases in China, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Mr. Zhenyang Shi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pomdoctor, commented: "Fiscal year 2025 marked a year of solid revenue expansion and continued execution of our growth strategy. Both our net revenues and gross profit recorded solid year-over-year increases, by 16.7% and 9.6% respectively, primarily driven by the strong growth of our Internet hospital business, particularly online pharmacy sales as we deepened collaboration with pharmaceutical manufacturers. At the same time, we achieved a steady gross margin over 13%, reflecting our capability in maintaining profit while continuing expansion of our business scale, executing sales promotions and obtaining new customers.

"During the year, we also increased our investments in research and development ("R&D") by 328.5% to support our long-term strategic priorities. Our R&D efforts are focused on enhancing our technology-driven healthcare capabilities and strengthening our platform infrastructure, which we believe will enable us to deliver more efficient and accessible healthcare services while supporting sustainable growth over time.

"Despite the net loss for the year, which was primarily attributable to significant non-recurring expenses associated with our initial public offering, including professional service fees and investor relations initiatives, we view these costs as necessary and strategic investments. These investments enabled our transition to a publicly listed company, strengthened our corporate governance, enhanced our operational and financial capabilities, and unlocked broader growth opportunities for the future. Following our successful listing, we are now better positioned to access capital market resources to support business expansion and execute our long-term growth strategy more efficiently on a larger scale.

"Looking ahead, we remain confident in the long-term growth potential of China's digital healthcare market. We will continue to deepen strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical companies to further drive Internet hospital growth, accelerate the integration of our platform with online medical insurance systems across major cities, and advance our strategic upgrade centered on 'artificial intelligence (AI) + medical-grade smart wearables + full-cycle chronic disease management.' We believe these initiatives will strengthen our ecosystem and position us for scalable growth and long-term value creation."

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Summary

  • Net revenues were RMB399.9 million (US$57.2 million) in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 16.7% from RMB342.6 million in fiscal year 2024.
  • Gross profit was RMB52.3 million (US$7.5 million) in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 9.6% from RMB47.7 million in fiscal year 2024.
  • Gross margin was 13.1% in fiscal year 2025, compared to 13.9% in fiscal year 2024.
  • Net loss was RMB130.9 million (US$18.7 million) in fiscal year 2025, compared to RMB37.4 million in fiscal year 2024.
  • Basic and diluted loss per share were RMB21.96 (US$3.14) in fiscal year 2025, compared to RMB22.72 in fiscal year 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues were RMB399.9 million (US$57.2 million) in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 16.7% from RMB342.6 million in fiscal year 2024.

  • Net revenues from Internet hospital were RMB150.7 million (US$21.6 million) in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 69.3% from RMB89.0 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increase in revenues generated from online pharmacy sales. In fiscal year 2025, the Company deepened cooperation with pharmacy manufacturers to sell their products through its Internet hospital platform, which led to that revenue from the Company's online pharmacy sales increased from RMB87.8 million in fiscal year 2024 to RMB149.2 million (US$21.3 million) in fiscal year 2025. Revenue from online consultation service slightly increased from RMB1.2 million in fiscal year 2024 to RMB1.5 million (US$0.2 million) in fiscal year 2025.

  • Net revenues from pharmaceutical supply chain were RMB249.2 million (US$35.6 million) in fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 1.7% from RMB253.5 million in fiscal year 2024, primarily driven by the decrease in the Company's pharmacy wholesale business from RMB246.9 million in fiscal year 2024 to RMB243.2 million (US$34.8 million) in fiscal year 2025, as a result of the Company's stable pharmaceutical supply chain business and reduction cooperation with the customers whose credit terms were relatively longer than others. Because of high competition of retail pharmacy store, two of the Company's retail sales stores were closed in fiscal year 2025, which led to that the revenues from pharmacy retail sales also decreased from RMB6.6 million in fiscal year 2024 to RMB6.0 million (US$0.9 million) in fiscal year 2025.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenue was RMB347.6 million (US$49.7 million) in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 17.9% from RMB294.9 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increase in cost of revenues in online pharmacy sales from RMB51.0 million in fiscal year 2024 to RMB101.4 million (US$14.5 million) in fiscal year 2025, which was in line with the increase in the Company's net revenues from Internet hospital. The cost of revenues in pharmaceutical supply chain increased from RMB243.9 million in fiscal year 2024 to RMB246.2 million (US$35.2 million) in fiscal year 2025.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was RMB52.3 million (US$7.5 million) in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 9.6% from RMB47.7 million in fiscal year 2024.

Gross margin was 13.1% in fiscal year 2025, slightly decreased from 13.9% in fiscal year 2024.

  • Gross profit margin of Internet hospital was 32.7% in fiscal year 2025, decreased from 42.7% in fiscal year 2024. The decrease mainly attributable to the increase in the online pharmacy sales of products with lower gross profit margin.
  • Gross profit margin of pharmaceutical supply chain was 1.2% in fiscal year 2025, decreased from 3.8% in fiscal year 2024. The decrease was primarily because the gross profit margin of the Company's pharmacy wholesale customers newly obtained in fiscal year 2025 was lower than that of customers in fiscal year 2024.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB170.9 million (US$24.4 million) in fiscal year 2025, compared to RMB73.5 million in fiscal year 2024.

  • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB96.2 million (US$13.8 million) in fiscal year 2025, increased by 70.7% from RMB56.4 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase primarily due to the increase in professional service fees paid to outsourced consultants for promoting the Company's brand and internet medical platform of approximately RMB36.5 million (US$5.2 million) and service fees to doctors and staff costs which is in line of the increase in the revenues from Internet hospital business.

  • General and administrative expenses were RMB59.7 million (US$8.5 million) in fiscal year 2025, increased by 402.9% from RMB11.9 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase primarily due to (i) increase in professional service fee paid to outsourced consultants for consultancy for investor relationship management of approximately RMB38.0 million (US$5.4 million) incurred in fiscal year 2025; and (ii) the increase in consulting service fee and office fees of RMB6.5 million (US$0.9 million) paid during the process of initial public offering, primarily offset by the decrease in expected credit loss recognized resulting from the efforts for collection of accounts receivable.

  • Research and development expenses were RMB12.9 million (US$1.8 million) in fiscal year 2025, increased by 328.5% from RMB3.0 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase primarily due to a new research and development project, especially in AI and healthcare-related AI applications, launched in fiscal year 2025 and related consulting service fee paid.

  • Impairment loss on property and equipment and operating lease right-of-use assets with definite lives of RMB2.2 million and RMB2.1 million (US$0.3 million) in fiscal year 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Net Loss

Net loss was RMB130.9 million (US$18.7 million) in fiscal year 2025, compared to RMB37.4 million in fiscal year 2024.

Basic and Diluted Loss per Share

Basic and diluted loss per share were RMB21.96 (US$3.14) in fiscal year 2025, compared to RMB22.72 in fiscal year 2024.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB9.6 million (US$1.4 million), compared to RMB7.7 million as of December 31, 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities in fiscal year 2025 was RMB148.5 million (US$21.2 million), compared to RMB16.1 million in fiscal year 2024.

Net cash used in investing activities in fiscal year 2025 was RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million), compared to RMB0.03 million in fiscal year 2024.

Net cash provided by financing activities in fiscal year 2025 was RMB153.9 million ($22.0 million), compared to RMB17.0 million in fiscal year 2024.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.9931 to US$1.00, the rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board on December 31, 2025.

Recent Development

On October 9, 2025, the Company completed its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 5,000,004 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") at a public offering price of US$4.00 per ADS. On October 10, 2025, the underwriter of the Offering fully exercised its over-allotment option to purchase an additional 750,000 American Depositary Shares of the Company at the public offering price of US$4.00 per ADS. The gross proceeds were US$23,000,016 from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, and other expenses. The Company's ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 8, 2025 under the ticker symbol "POM."

About POMDOCTOR LIMITED

POMDOCTOR LIMITED is a leading online medical services platform for chronic diseases in China, ranking sixth on China's Internet hospital market based on the number of contracted doctors in 2022, according to Frost & Sullivan. Focusing on chronic disease management and pharmaceutical services, the Company offers a one-stop platform for medical services, organically connecting patients with doctors and pharmaceutical products. The Company's operations primarily include Internet hospital and pharmaceutical supply chain, connecting users, pharmacies, suppliers, medical professionals, and other healthcare participants. Through this model, POMDOCTOR aims to enhance the efficiency and transparency of the healthcare value chain. The Company's mission is to provide effective prevention and treatment solutions to alleviate patients' sufferings from illnesses. Its vision is to become the most trustworthy medical and healthcare services platform. For more information, please visit the Company's website: http://ir.7shiliu.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

POMDOCTOR LIMITED
Investor Relations Department
Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-646-932-7242
Email: [email protected]

POMDOCTOR LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2025



December 31, 2025




RMB



RMB



US$


Assets










Current assets:










Cash and cash equivalents (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of RMB7,596,708 and RMB8,445,208 (US$1,207,649) as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



7,651,695




9,580,367




1,369,974


Accounts receivable, net (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of RMB8,374,608 and RMB18,440,482 (US$2,636,954) as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



8,374,608




18,440,482




2,636,954


Accounts receivable - a related party (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of RMB424,259 and RMB831,436 (US$118,894) as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



424,259




831,436




118,894


Amount due from related parties (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of RMB6,070,945 and RMB3,637,039 (US$520,090) as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



5,632,987




3,637,039




520,090


Inventories (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of RMB9,165,973 and RMB8,280,145 (US$1,184,045) as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



9,165,973




8,280,145




1,184,045


Other receivables, net (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of RMB5,318,724 and RMB5,824,886 (US$832,948) as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



5,318,724




63,517,961




9,082,948


Advances to suppliers (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of RMB929,167 and RMB679,196 (US$97,124) as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



929,167




679,196




97,124


Total current assets



37,497,413




104,966,626




15,010,029


Property and equipment, net (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of RMB461,362 and RMB1,246,568 (US$178,257) as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



461,362




1,246,568




178,257


Other non-current assets (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of RMB831,132 and RMB1,344,232 (US$192,223) as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



831,132




1,344,232




192,223


Deferred offering costs (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of RMB7,437,679 and nil as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



7,437,679




-




-


Total non-current assets



8,730,173




2,590,800




370,480


Total assets



46,227,586




107,557,426




15,380,509


Liabilities










Current liabilities:










Accounts payable (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of RMB25,320,486 and RMB44,813,902 (US$6,408,303) as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



25,320,486




44,813,902




6,408,303


Accounts payable - a related party (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of RMB25,891 and RMB7,296 (US$1,043) as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



25,891




7,296




1,043


Short-term bank loans (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of RMB34,958,333 and RMB53,000,000 (US$7,578,899) as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



34,958,333




53,000,000




7,578,899


Long-term bank loans, current (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of RMB300,000 and RMB3,700,000 (US$529,093) as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



300,000




3,700,000




529,093


Long-term loans, current (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of RMB10,000,000 and RMB10,000,000 (US$1,429,981) as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



10,000,000




10,000,000




1,429,981


Long-term loans from third parties, current (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of RMB2,320,082 and RMB200,000 (US$28,600) as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



2,320,082




200,000




28,600


Salary and welfare payable (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of RMB15,375,537 and RMB14,477,975 (US$2,070,323) as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



15,375,537




14,477,975




2,070,323


Advance from customers (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of RMB1,756,046 and RMB1,591,131 (US$227,529) as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



1,756,046




1,591,131




227,529


Value added tax ("VAT") and other tax payable (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of RMB815,462 and RMB658,492 (US$94,163) as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



815,462




658,983




94,233


Other payables (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of RMB12,888,550 and RMB11,817,179 (US$1,689,838) as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



12,888,750




11,817,379




1,689,865


Accrued liabilities (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of RMB9,712,966 and RMB14,231,003 (US$2,035,006) as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



9,712,966




14,580,658




2,085,008


Short-term loans from third parties (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of RMB11,551,614 and RMB610,637 (US$87,320) as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



11,551,614




610,637




87,320


Loans from related parties, current (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of RMB13,821,875 and RMB15,198,309 (US$2,173,329) as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



13,821,875




15,198,309




2,173,329


Amount due to related parties (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of RMB36,829,010 and RMB92,331,116 (US$13,203,174) as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



36,829,010




45,966,864




6,573,174


Operating lease liabilities, current (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of RMB1,388,863 and RMB1,545,002 (US$220,932) as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



1,388,863




1,545,002




220,932


Other current liabilities (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of RMB2,080,556 and nil as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



2,080,556




-




-


Total current liabilities



179,145,471




218,168,136




31,197,632















Long-term bank loans, noncurrent (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of RMB8,400,000 and RMB11,000,000 (US$1,572,979) as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



8,400,000




11,000,000




1,572,979


Long-term loans from third parties, noncurrent (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of nil and RMB2,000,582 (US$286,079) as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



-




2,000,582




286,079


Loans from related parties, noncurrent (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of RMB356,690,859 and RMB356,390,859 (US$50,963,215) as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



356,690,859




356,390,859




50,963,215


Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of RMB1,672,218 and RMB1,294,510 (US$185,112) as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



1,672,218




1,294,510




185,112


Total non-current liabilities



366,763,077




370,685,951




53,007,385


Total liabilities



545,908,548




588,854,087




84,205,017















Commitments and contingencies



-




-




-















Mezzanine equity













Convertible redeemable preferred shares (US$0.0001 par value; 12,597,228 shares authorized, 12,597,228 shares and nil issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



1,595,051,558




-




-


Redeemable non-controlling interests



168,671,234




-




-


Total mezzanine equity



1,763,722,792




-




-


Deficit










Class A Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 450,000,000 shares authorized, 4,268,156 and 21,140,922 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



2,988




14,997




2,145


Class B Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 2,042,042 shares authorized and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



1,408




1,408




201


Subscription receivable



(1,608

)



(2,186

)



(313

)

Additional paid-in capital



-




2,023,765,569




289,394,627


Accumulated deficit



(2,263,419,477

)



(2,475,998,594

)



(354,063,090

)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)



(5,231

)



(1,752,460

)



(250,598

)

Total Pomdoctor Limited's shareholders' deficit



(2,263,421,920

)



(453,971,266

)



(64,917,028

)

Noncontrolling interests



18,166




(27,325,395

)



(3,907,480

)

Total deficit



(2,263,403,754

)



(481,296,661

)



(68,824,508

)

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and deficit



46,227,586




107,557,426




15,380,509





























*

Ordinary shares and share data have been retroactively restated to give effect to the nominal share issuance for the Reorganization completed on August 8, 2024.

POMDOCTOR LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS



For the Years Ended December 31,




2023



2024



2025



2025




RMB



RMB



RMB



US$


Net revenues - third parties



304,729,898




341,328,781




399,359,702




57,107,678


Net revenues - a related party



123,073




1,229,139




555,262




79,401


Net revenues



304,852,971




342,557,920




399,914,964




57,187,079


Cost of revenues



266,131,202




294,863,867




347,632,853




49,710,837


Gross profit



38,721,769




47,694,053




52,282,111




7,476,242



















Operating expenses:

















Sales and marketing expenses (including related party amounts of nil, nil and RMB1,172,706 (US$167,695) for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



43,678,681




56,366,433




96,214,406




13,758,477


General and administrative expenses



12,314,018




11,878,335




59,729,352




8,541,184


Research and development expenses



3,370,945




3,002,040




12,864,656




1,839,621


Impairment loss on long-lived assets



1,107,027




2,238,525




2,108,517




301,514


Impairment loss on long-term investment



500,000




-




-




-


Total operating expenses



60,970,671




73,485,333




170,916,931




24,440,796


Loss from operations



(22,248,902

)



(25,791,280

)



(118,634,820

)



(16,964,554

)


















Other expense, net:

















Other income



163,622




1,238,538




496,122




70,945


Other expense



(1,336,595

)



(37,608

)



(60,325

)



(8,625

)

Interest expense (including related party amounts of RMB9,900,417, RMB8,621,249 and RMB8,118,160 (US$1,160,881) for the year ended December 31, 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively)



(13,849,119

)



(12,964,584

)



(12,885,122

)



(1,842,548

)

Government grants



321,573




189,500




152,599




21,821


Total other expense, net



(14,700,519

)



(11,574,154

)



(12,296,726

)



(1,758,407

)

Loss before income tax



(36,949,421

)



(37,365,434

)



(130,931,546

)



(18,722,961

)

Income tax expense



-




-




(375

)



(54

)

Net loss



(36,949,421

)



(37,365,434

)



(130,931,921

)



(18,723,015

)

Accretion to redemption value of mezzanine equity



(108,440,354

)



(105,969,614

)



(81,648,716

)



(11,675,611

)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



1,057




25,878




(1,520

)



(217

)

Net loss attributable to the Pomdoctor Limited's ordinary shareholders



(145,390,832

)



(143,360,926

)



(212,579,117

)



(30,398,409

)

Net loss



(36,949,421

)



(37,365,434

)



(130,931,921

)



(18,723,015

)

Other comprehensive loss:

















Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil income taxes



-




(5,231

)



(1,747,229

)



(249,850

)

Total comprehensive loss



(36,949,421

)



(37,370,665

)



(132,679,150

)



(18,972,865

)

Accretion to redemption value of mezzanine equity



(108,440,354

)



(105,969,614

)



(81,648,716

)



(11,675,611

)

Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



1,057




25,878




(1,520

)



(217

)

Comprehensive loss attributable to the Pomdoctor Limited's ordinary shareholders



(145,390,832

)



(143,366,157

)



(214,326,346

)



(30,648,259

)


















Loss per share

















Basic and diluted



(23.04

)



(22.72

)



(21.96

)



(3.14

)


















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding*

















Basic and diluted



6,310,198




6,310,198




9,680,622




9,680,622


*

Ordinary shares and share data have been retroactively restated to give effect to the nominal share issuance for the Reorganization completed on August 8, 2024.

POMDOCTOR LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



For the Years Ended December 31,




2023



2024



2025



2025




RMB



RMB



RMB



US$


Cash flows from operating activities:













Net loss



(36,949,421

)



(37,365,434

)



(130,931,921

)



(18,723,015

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

















Depreciation of property and equipment



112,092




134,510




149,307




21,351


Change in expected credit losses



1,488,459




841,683




(240,982

)



(34,460

)

Allowance for inventory



503,079




494,459




1,883,635




269,355


Share base payment



-




-




16,423,683




2,348,555


Impairment loss on long-lived assets



1,107,027




2,238,525




2,108,517




301,514


Impairment loss on long-term investment



500,000




-




-




-


Gain/(Loss) on disposal of property and equipment



-




(3,893

)



-




-


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Accounts receivable



(1,273,526

)



20,309,367




(10,099,387

)



(1,444,193

)

Accounts receivable - a related party



-




(424,259

)



(407,177

)



(58,226

)

Amount due from related parties



831,665




(3,229,309

)



1,995,948




285,417


Inventories



(5,001,966

)



3,033,987




(997,807

)



(142,684

)

Other receivables



(4,011,854

)



(210,043

)



(57,924,742

)



(8,283,128

)

Advances to suppliers



(53,696

)



1,950,808




249,971




35,745


Other non-current assets



(171,874

)



(281,632

)



86,900




12,427


Accounts payable



(1,627,218

)



(16,254,687

)



19,493,416




2,787,521


Accounts payable - a related party



(30,908

)



(88,034

)



(18,595

)



(2,659

)

Salary and welfare payable



(3,400,663

)



149,452




(897,562

)



(128,350

)

Advance from customers



(1,489,222

)



512,618




(164,915

)



(23,583

)

Value added tax ("VAT") and other tax payable



(115,371

)



601,150




(156,479

)



(22,376

)

Other payables



(3,001,148

)



3,391,790




1,300,394




185,954


Accrued liabilities



(96,449

)



(82,393

)



4,867,692




696,071


Amount due to related parties



8,879,617




7,145,948




9,137,854




1,306,696


Operating lease liabilities



(1,994,305

)



(1,076,049

)



(2,256,846

)



(322,725

)

Refund liability



-




2,080,556




(2,080,556

)



(297,516

)

Net cash used in operating activities



(45,795,682

)



(16,130,880

)



(148,479,652

)



(21,232,309

)


















Cash flows from investing activities:

















Payment for purchase of property and equipment



(111,891

)



(37,773

)



(1,007,753

)



(144,107

)

Payment for other noncurrent assets



-




-




(600,000

)



(85,799

)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment



-




4,400




-




-


Net cash used in investing activities



(111,891

)



(33,373

)



(1,607,753

)



(229,906

)

Cash flows from financing activities:













Loans from related parties



104,430,113




15,301,351




24,778,594




3,543,292


Repayment to related parties



(64,460,091

)



(25,047,012

)



(23,702,159

)



(3,389,364

)

Proceeds from short-term bank loans



28,000,000




44,100,000




56,000,000




8,007,893


Repayment of short-term bank loans



(15,664,494

)



(31,141,667

)



(37,958,333

)



(5,427,969

)

Proceeds from long-term bank loans



3,000,000




6,000,000




7,000,000




1,000,987


Repayment of long-term bank loans



-




(847,295

)



(1,000,000

)



(142,998

)

Repayment of long-term loans



(470,272

)



(391,667

)



(119,500

)



(17,088

)

Loans from third parties



1,124,048




19,856,630




2,951,275




422,027


Repayment to third parties



(3,615,200

)



(10,814,260

)



(13,892,252

)



(1,986,566

)

Proceeds from IPO



-




-




163,932,614




23,442,052


Payment for deferred offering cost



(2,276,926

)



-




(24,063,528

)



(3,441,039

)

Net cash provided by financing activities



50,067,178




17,016,080




153,926,711




22,011,227


Effect of exchange rate changes



-




(5,231

)



(1,910,634

)



(273,217

)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



4,159,605




846,596




1,928,672




275,796


Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the year



2,645,494




6,805,099




7,651,695




1,094,178


Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the year



6,805,099




7,651,695




9,580,367




1,369,974



















Including:

















Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year



2,485,598




6,717,031




7,651,695




1,094,178


Restricted cash at beginning of the year



159,896




88,068




-




-



















Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the year



6,805,099




7,651,695




9,580,367




1,369,974



















Including:

















Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year



6,717,031




7,651,695




9,580,367




1,369,974


Restricted cash at end of the year



88,068




-




-




-



















Supplemental disclosures of cash flows information:

















Cash paid for income tax



-




-




-




-


Cash paid for interest expense



2,388,025




2,744,793




2,703,601




386,610



















Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:

















Property and equipment acquired by assuming a long-term loan



640,000




-




-




-


Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities



1,063,104




2,200,752




2,035,277




291,041


Conversion of convertible redeemable preferred shares into Class A ordinary shares upon IPO



-




-




1,668,974,247




238,660,143


Conversion of convertible redeemable non-controlling interest into non-controlling interest upon IPO



-




-




176,397,261




25,224,473


Reclassification of deferred offering costs to additional paid-in capital



-




-




29,129,441




4,165,455


Expensed of deferred offering costs before IPO



-




-




1,624,680




232,326


Net off deferred offering costs to other payable



-




-




747,087




106,832
































SOURCE POMDOCTOR LIMITED

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.