Chinese solar manufacturers reported sharply mixed Q1 results amid ongoing polysilicon and module price pressure, with output increases, weak demand-driven margin compression, and continued net losses.Polysilicon maker Daqo New Energy reported Q1 2026 revenue of CNY 189 million ($26 million), down 79.22% year on year, while net loss attributable to shareholders widened to CNY 801 million ($111 million). Polysilicon output increased 74.9% to 43,400 metric tons, while sales volumes fell 84.0% to 4,500 metric tons amid weak demand. The company attributed the losses to declining polysilicon prices ...

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