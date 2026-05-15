DJ Amundi Corporate Proceeds Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Corporate Proceeds Bond UCITS ETF Acc (PLAN LN) Amundi Corporate Proceeds Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-May-2026 / 10:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Corporate Proceeds Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 14-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 9.848 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 744000 CODE: PLAN LN ISIN: LU2370241684 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2370241684 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PLAN LN LEI Code: 549300DGW633M4IHL895 Sequence No.: 427559 EQS News ID: 2328218 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2026 04:10 ET (08:10 GMT)