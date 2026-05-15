DJ Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist (PAXJ LN) Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-May-2026 / 10:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 14-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 122.5535 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2479627 CODE: PAXJ LN ISIN: LU1220245556 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXJ LN LEI Code: 549300IMXTZVDI0YUS81 Sequence No.: 427547 EQS News ID: 2328194 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2026 04:11 ET (08:11 GMT)